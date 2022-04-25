How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 4/25/2022

Skip to main content

Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dane Dunning will take the mound for the Texas Rangers against the Houston Astros and Jeremy Pena on Monday at 8:05 PM ET.

Astros vs. Rangers Live Streaming and TV Channel

Astros vs. Rangers Batting Stats

  • The Astros rank 26th in MLB with a .209 batting average.
  • The Astros are the 23rd-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 3.6 runs per game (54 total).
  • The Astros are 24th in the league with an on-base percentage of .285.
  • The Rangers' .228 batting average ranks 18th in the league this season.
  • The Rangers have scored 71 runs this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.
  • The Rangers have an OBP of .295 this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.

Astros Impact Players

  • Alex Bregman has a team-leading three home runs and has driven in 12 runs.
  • Bregman ranks 23rd in home runs and 11th in RBI among all batters in baseball.
  • Pena has put his power on display as he leads his team with three home runs.
  • Pena is 23rd in homers and 107th in RBI so far this year.
  • Michael Brantley paces the Astros with a team-high batting average of .316.
  • Yordan Alvarez paces the Astros with three home runs.

Rangers Impact Players

  • Nate Lowe leads Texas in runs batted in with nine while batting .373, which is also best on the team.
  • Lowe ranks 108th in home runs and 33rd in RBI among all batters in the big leagues.
  • Jonah Heim is batting .360 this season with a team-high two home runs and nine RBI.
  • Overall, Heim is 52nd in homers and 33rd in RBI this year.
  • Adolis Garcia is slugging .327 this season, with a team-high two home runs. He's also collected seven RBI.
  • Corey Seager has collected 14 hits this season and has an OBP of .286. He's slugging .310 on the year.

Astros and Rangers Schedules

Astros

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/19/2022

Angels

L 7-2

Home

4/20/2022

Angels

L 6-0

Home

4/22/2022

Blue Jays

L 4-3

Home

4/23/2022

Blue Jays

L 3-2

Home

4/24/2022

Blue Jays

W 8-7

Home

4/25/2022

Rangers

-

Away

4/26/2022

Rangers

-

Away

4/27/2022

Rangers

-

Away

4/28/2022

Rangers

-

Away

4/29/2022

Blue Jays

-

Away

4/30/2022

Blue Jays

-

Away

Rangers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/20/2022

Mariners

L 4-2

Away

4/21/2022

Mariners

W 8-6

Away

4/22/2022

Athletics

W 8-1

Away

4/23/2022

Athletics

W 2-0

Away

4/24/2022

Athletics

L 2-0

Away

4/25/2022

Astros

-

Home

4/26/2022

Astros

-

Home

4/27/2022

Astros

-

Home

4/28/2022

Astros

-

Home

4/29/2022

Braves

-

Home

4/30/2022

Braves

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
25
2022

Houston Astros at Texas Rangers

TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
8:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
