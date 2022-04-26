How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 4/26/2022

Apr 24, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros left fielder Michael Brantley (23) celebrates with third baseman Alex Bregman (2) after hitting a home run during the fourth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Astros and Texas Rangers will send Jake Odorizzi and Taylor Hearn, respectively, out to start when the two squads face off on Tuesday at Globe Life Field, at 8:05 PM ET.

Astros vs. Rangers Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, April 26, 2022

Tuesday, April 26, 2022 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest

Astros vs. Rangers Batting Stats

The Astros have the 25th-ranked batting average in the league (.211).

The Astros have the No. 23 offense in MLB action scoring 3.5 runs per game (56 total runs).

The Astros rank 23rd in baseball with a .285 on-base percentage.

The Rangers' .234 batting average ranks 14th in the league this season.

The Rangers have scored 77 runs this season, which ranks sixth in MLB.

The Rangers have an on-base percentage of .300 this season, which ranks 21st in the league.

Astros Impact Players

Alex Bregman has a team-leading 12 runs batted in.

Bregman's home runs rank him 25th in MLB, and he is 12th in RBI.

Michael Brantley has a club-leading .311 batting average.

Brantley ranks 56th in homers and 87th in RBI so far this season.

Jeremy Pena has three doubles, a triple, three home runs and five walks while hitting .241.

Yordan Alvarez has swatted a team- leading four home runs.

Rangers Impact Players

Nate Lowe leads Texas with a .381 batting average.

In all of MLB, Lowe ranks 114th in home runs and 40th in RBI.

Jonah Heim's two home runs are most among Texas batters. He's driven in nine runs this season while slugging .640.

Heim ranks 56th in home runs and 40th in RBI among all MLB hitters this season.

Adolis Garcia leads Texas in home runs with two and runs batted in with 10.

Corey Seager is batting .258 with an OBP of .309 and a slugging percentage of .323 this season.

Astros and Rangers Schedules

Astros

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/20/2022 Angels L 6-0 Home 4/22/2022 Blue Jays L 4-3 Home 4/23/2022 Blue Jays L 3-2 Home 4/24/2022 Blue Jays W 8-7 Home 4/25/2022 Rangers L 6-2 Away 4/26/2022 Rangers - Away 4/27/2022 Rangers - Away 4/28/2022 Rangers - Away 4/29/2022 Blue Jays - Away 4/30/2022 Blue Jays - Away 5/1/2022 Blue Jays - Away

Rangers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/21/2022 Mariners W 8-6 Away 4/22/2022 Athletics W 8-1 Away 4/23/2022 Athletics W 2-0 Away 4/24/2022 Athletics L 2-0 Away 4/25/2022 Astros W 6-2 Home 4/26/2022 Astros - Home 4/27/2022 Astros - Home 4/28/2022 Astros - Home 4/29/2022 Braves - Home 4/30/2022 Braves - Home 5/1/2022 Braves - Home

