How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 4/27/2022

Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros will play Adolis Garcia and the Texas Rangers on Wednesday at Globe Life Field, at 8:05 PM ET.
Astros vs. Rangers Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 27, 2022
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Astros vs. Rangers Batting Stats
- The Astros' .209 batting average ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Astros are the 23rd-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 3.6 runs per game (61 total).
- The Astros are 23rd in baseball with an on-base percentage of .285.
- The Rangers rank 17th in MLB with a .227 team batting average.
- The Rangers have scored the eighth-most runs in the league this season with 78.
- The Rangers have an OBP of .295 this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.
Astros Impact Players
- Bregman has plated a team-best 12 runs batted in.
- Including all hitters in the majors, Bregman's home runs place him 29th, and his RBI tally puts him 15th.
- Jeremy Pena is batting .246 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and six walks.
- Pena ranks 29th in home runs and 101st in RBI so far this season.
- Michael Brantley leads the Astros' lineup with a .311 batting average.
- Yordan Alvarez has a team-best four home runs.
Rangers Impact Players
- Nate Lowe leads Texas with a batting average of .364.
- Lowe's home run total places him 121st in the big leagues, and he ranks 49th in RBI.
- Garcia is batting .203 this season with a team-high three home runs and 11 RBI.
- Among all major league batters, Garcia is 29th in home runs and 23rd in RBI.
- Jonah Heim has collected nine base hits, an OBP of .438 and a slugging percentage of .593 this season.
- Corey Seager is batting .258 with an OBP of .306 and a slugging percentage of .318 this season.
Astros and Rangers Schedules
Astros
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/22/2022
Blue Jays
L 4-3
Home
4/23/2022
Blue Jays
L 3-2
Home
4/24/2022
Blue Jays
W 8-7
Home
4/25/2022
Rangers
L 6-2
Away
4/26/2022
Rangers
W 5-1
Away
4/27/2022
Rangers
-
Away
4/28/2022
Rangers
-
Away
4/29/2022
Blue Jays
-
Away
4/30/2022
Blue Jays
-
Away
5/1/2022
Blue Jays
-
Away
5/2/2022
Mariners
-
Home
Rangers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/22/2022
Athletics
W 8-1
Away
4/23/2022
Athletics
W 2-0
Away
4/24/2022
Athletics
L 2-0
Away
4/25/2022
Astros
W 6-2
Home
4/26/2022
Astros
L 5-1
Home
4/27/2022
Astros
-
Home
4/28/2022
Astros
-
Home
4/29/2022
Braves
-
Home
4/30/2022
Braves
-
Home
5/1/2022
Braves
-
Home
5/3/2022
Phillies
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
April
27
2022
Houston Astros at Texas Rangers
TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
8:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)