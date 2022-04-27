How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 4/27/2022

Apr 24, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros second baseman Aledmys Diaz (16) and catcher Martin Maldonado (15) pour an ice bucket on shortstop Jeremy Pena (3) after Pena hit a walk-off home run during the tenth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports