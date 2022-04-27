How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 4/27/2022

Skip to main content

Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 24, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros second baseman Aledmys Diaz (16) and catcher Martin Maldonado (15) pour an ice bucket on shortstop Jeremy Pena (3) after Pena hit a walk-off home run during the tenth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 24, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros second baseman Aledmys Diaz (16) and catcher Martin Maldonado (15) pour an ice bucket on shortstop Jeremy Pena (3) after Pena hit a walk-off home run during the tenth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros will play Adolis Garcia and the Texas Rangers on Wednesday at Globe Life Field, at 8:05 PM ET.

Astros vs. Rangers Live Streaming and TV Channel

Astros vs. Rangers Batting Stats

  • The Astros' .209 batting average ranks 27th in MLB.
  • The Astros are the 23rd-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 3.6 runs per game (61 total).
  • The Astros are 23rd in baseball with an on-base percentage of .285.
  • The Rangers rank 17th in MLB with a .227 team batting average.
  • The Rangers have scored the eighth-most runs in the league this season with 78.
  • The Rangers have an OBP of .295 this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.

Astros Impact Players

  • Bregman has plated a team-best 12 runs batted in.
  • Including all hitters in the majors, Bregman's home runs place him 29th, and his RBI tally puts him 15th.
  • Jeremy Pena is batting .246 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and six walks.
  • Pena ranks 29th in home runs and 101st in RBI so far this season.
  • Michael Brantley leads the Astros' lineup with a .311 batting average.
  • Yordan Alvarez has a team-best four home runs.

Rangers Impact Players

  • Nate Lowe leads Texas with a batting average of .364.
  • Lowe's home run total places him 121st in the big leagues, and he ranks 49th in RBI.
  • Garcia is batting .203 this season with a team-high three home runs and 11 RBI.
  • Among all major league batters, Garcia is 29th in home runs and 23rd in RBI.
  • Jonah Heim has collected nine base hits, an OBP of .438 and a slugging percentage of .593 this season.
  • Corey Seager is batting .258 with an OBP of .306 and a slugging percentage of .318 this season.

Astros and Rangers Schedules

Astros

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/22/2022

Blue Jays

L 4-3

Home

4/23/2022

Blue Jays

L 3-2

Home

4/24/2022

Blue Jays

W 8-7

Home

4/25/2022

Rangers

L 6-2

Away

4/26/2022

Rangers

W 5-1

Away

4/27/2022

Rangers

-

Away

4/28/2022

Rangers

-

Away

4/29/2022

Blue Jays

-

Away

4/30/2022

Blue Jays

-

Away

5/1/2022

Blue Jays

-

Away

5/2/2022

Mariners

-

Home

Rangers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/22/2022

Athletics

W 8-1

Away

4/23/2022

Athletics

W 2-0

Away

4/24/2022

Athletics

L 2-0

Away

4/25/2022

Astros

W 6-2

Home

4/26/2022

Astros

L 5-1

Home

4/27/2022

Astros

-

Home

4/28/2022

Astros

-

Home

4/29/2022

Braves

-

Home

4/30/2022

Braves

-

Home

5/1/2022

Braves

-

Home

5/3/2022

Phillies

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
27
2022

Houston Astros at Texas Rangers

TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
8:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Apr 24, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros second baseman Aledmys Diaz (16) and catcher Martin Maldonado (15) pour an ice bucket on shortstop Jeremy Pena (3) after Pena hit a walk-off home run during the tenth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 4/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Apr 24, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros second baseman Aledmys Diaz (16) and catcher Martin Maldonado (15) pour an ice bucket on shortstop Jeremy Pena (3) after Pena hit a walk-off home run during the tenth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 4/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Apr 21, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Robert Garrigus plays from the 12th tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Robert Garrigus at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | April 28 - May 1

By What's On TV Staff7 minutes ago
Jun 17, 2021; San Diego, California, USA; Fabian Gomez plays his shot from the third tee during the first round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at Torrey Pines Golf Course. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Fabian Gomez at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | April 28 - May 1

By What's On TV Staff7 minutes ago
January 13, 2022; Honolulu, Hawaii, USA; Andrew Novak on the 16th hole during the first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii golf tournament at Waialae Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Andrew Novak at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | April 28 - May 1

By What's On TV Staff7 minutes ago
Mar 31, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Paul Barjon of France hits a tee shot on the first hole during the first round of the Valero Texas Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Paul Barjon at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | April 28 - May 1

By What's On TV Staff7 minutes ago
Apr 21, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Trey Mullinax plays from the 13th tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Trey Mullinax at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | April 28 - May 1

By What's On TV Staff7 minutes ago
Mar 31, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Joseph Bramlett hits a tee shot on the first hole during the first round of the Valero Texas Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Joseph Bramlett at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | April 28 - May 1

By What's On TV Staff7 minutes ago
Jun 21, 2019; Cromwell, CT, USA; Seth Reeves plays his shot on the second hole during the second round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament at TPC River Highlands. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Seth Reeves at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | April 28 - May 1

By What's On TV Staff7 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy