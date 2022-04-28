How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 4/28/2022

Skip to main content

Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 26, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) celebrates with teammates after scoring during the sixth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 26, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) celebrates with teammates after scoring during the sixth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Adolis Garcia and the Texas Rangers take the field on Thursday at Globe Life Field against Justin Verlander, who is starting for the Houston Astros. First pitch will be at 2:05 PM ET for the final game of a four-game series.

Astros vs. Rangers Live Streaming and TV Channel

Astros vs. Rangers Batting Stats

  • The Astros have the fifth-worst batting average in the league (.209).
  • The Astros have the No. 20 offense in MLB action scoring 3.6 runs per game (65 total runs).
  • The Astros' .285 on-base percentage is 23rd in the league.
  • The Rangers have a team batting average of .226 this season, which ranks 18th among MLB teams.
  • The Rangers have scored the ninth-most runs in the league this season with 81.
  • The Rangers have the 21st-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.295).

Astros Impact Players

  • Alex Bregman has put up a team-leading 12 runs batted in.
  • Including all hitters in MLB, Bregman ranks 32nd in homers and 18th in RBI.
  • Yordan Alvarez has hit a team-high four home runs.
  • Michael Brantley has accumulated a team-best batting average of .303.
  • Jeremy Pena has three doubles, a triple, three home runs and six walks while hitting .246.

Rangers Impact Players

  • Garcia leads Texas in home runs (three) and runs batted in (11) this season while batting .209.
  • In all of baseball, Garcia is 32nd in homers and 26th in RBI.
  • Jonah Heim has collected 10 hits this season and has an OBP of .444. He's slugging .600 on the year.
  • Among all major league hitters, Heim ranks 67th in home runs and 60th in RBI.
  • Nate Lowe is batting .343 to lead Texas this season.
  • Corey Seager has collected 17 hits this season and has an OBP of .289. He's slugging .300 on the year.

Astros and Rangers Schedules

Astros

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/23/2022

Blue Jays

L 3-2

Home

4/24/2022

Blue Jays

W 8-7

Home

4/25/2022

Rangers

L 6-2

Away

4/26/2022

Rangers

W 5-1

Away

4/27/2022

Rangers

W 4-3

Away

4/28/2022

Rangers

-

Away

4/29/2022

Blue Jays

-

Away

4/30/2022

Blue Jays

-

Away

5/1/2022

Blue Jays

-

Away

5/2/2022

Mariners

-

Home

5/3/2022

Mariners

-

Home

Rangers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/23/2022

Athletics

W 2-0

Away

4/24/2022

Athletics

L 2-0

Away

4/25/2022

Astros

W 6-2

Home

4/26/2022

Astros

L 5-1

Home

4/27/2022

Astros

L 4-3

Home

4/28/2022

Astros

-

Home

4/29/2022

Braves

-

Home

4/30/2022

Braves

-

Home

5/1/2022

Braves

-

Home

5/3/2022

Phillies

-

Away

5/4/2022

Phillies

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
28
2022

Houston Astros at Texas Rangers

TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
2:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
