How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 5/19/2022

Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 8, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) celebrates with designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) after hitting a home run during the fifth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Framber Valdez and Glenn Otto will each get the start when the Houston Astros and the Texas Rangers square off on Thursday at Minute Maid Park, at 8:10 PM ET.

Astros vs. Rangers Live Streaming and TV Channel

Astros vs. Rangers Batting Stats

  • The Astros have the 19th-ranked batting average in the majors (.229).
  • The Astros are the ninth-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.4 runs per game (168 total).
  • The Astros' .307 on-base percentage is 17th in the league.
  • The Rangers' .222 batting average ranks 25th in the league this season.
  • The Rangers have scored the 18th-most runs in the league this season with 154 (4.3 per game).
  • The Rangers are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 26th with an OBP of .290.

Astros Impact Players

  • Yordan Alvarez has swatted a team- leading 12 home runs.
  • Among all MLB hitters, Alvarez is 71st in batting average, 41st in on-base percentage, and ninth in slugging.
  • Alex Bregman is batting .230 with nine doubles, five home runs and 24 walks.
  • Bregman is 51st in home runs and 24th in RBI among all batters in baseball.
  • Kyle Tucker paces the Astros with 25 runs batted in.
  • Michael Brantley leads the Astros with a team-high batting average of .285.

Rangers Impact Players

  • Corey Seager leads Texas in batting average (.244) and home runs (eight) this season, while also chipping in with 18 RBI.
  • Seager's home run total places him 16th in the majors, and he ranks 63rd in RBI.
  • Adolis Garcia leads Texas in runs batted in (24) this season. He's batting .209 while slugging .418.
  • Garcia is 38th in homers and 16th in RBI among all major league hitters this year.
  • Jonah Heim is slashing .300/.388/.543 this season for the Rangers.
  • Brad Miller is batting .213 with an OBP of .260 and a slugging percentage of .427 this season.

Astros and Rangers Schedules

Astros

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/14/2022

Nationals

L 13-6

Away

5/15/2022

Nationals

W 8-0

Away

5/16/2022

Red Sox

L 6-3

Away

5/17/2022

Red Sox

W 13-4

Away

5/18/2022

Red Sox

L 5-1

Away

5/19/2022

Rangers

-

Home

5/20/2022

Rangers

-

Home

5/21/2022

Rangers

-

Home

5/22/2022

Rangers

-

Home

5/23/2022

Guardians

-

Home

5/24/2022

Guardians

-

Home

Rangers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/14/2022

Red Sox

L 11-3

Home

5/15/2022

Red Sox

W 7-1

Home

5/16/2022

Angels

W 7-4

Home

5/17/2022

Angels

W 10-5

Home

5/18/2022

Angels

W 6-5

Home

5/19/2022

Astros

-

Away

5/20/2022

Astros

-

Away

5/21/2022

Astros

-

Away

5/22/2022

Astros

-

Away

5/24/2022

Angels

-

Away

5/25/2022

Angels

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
19
2022

Texas Rangers at Houston Astros

TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
8:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
May 8, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) celebrates with designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) after hitting a home run during the fifth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
MLB
