How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 5/19/2022

Framber Valdez and Glenn Otto will each get the start when the Houston Astros and the Texas Rangers square off on Thursday at Minute Maid Park, at 8:10 PM ET.

Astros vs. Rangers Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Thursday, May 19, 2022

Thursday, May 19, 2022 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest

Astros vs. Rangers Batting Stats

The Astros have the 19th-ranked batting average in the majors (.229).

The Astros are the ninth-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.4 runs per game (168 total).

The Astros' .307 on-base percentage is 17th in the league.

The Rangers' .222 batting average ranks 25th in the league this season.

The Rangers have scored the 18th-most runs in the league this season with 154 (4.3 per game).

The Rangers are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 26th with an OBP of .290.

Astros Impact Players

Yordan Alvarez has swatted a team- leading 12 home runs.

Among all MLB hitters, Alvarez is 71st in batting average, 41st in on-base percentage, and ninth in slugging.

Alex Bregman is batting .230 with nine doubles, five home runs and 24 walks.

Bregman is 51st in home runs and 24th in RBI among all batters in baseball.

Kyle Tucker paces the Astros with 25 runs batted in.

Michael Brantley leads the Astros with a team-high batting average of .285.

Rangers Impact Players

Corey Seager leads Texas in batting average (.244) and home runs (eight) this season, while also chipping in with 18 RBI.

Seager's home run total places him 16th in the majors, and he ranks 63rd in RBI.

Adolis Garcia leads Texas in runs batted in (24) this season. He's batting .209 while slugging .418.

Garcia is 38th in homers and 16th in RBI among all major league hitters this year.

Jonah Heim is slashing .300/.388/.543 this season for the Rangers.

Brad Miller is batting .213 with an OBP of .260 and a slugging percentage of .427 this season.

Astros and Rangers Schedules

Astros

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/14/2022 Nationals L 13-6 Away 5/15/2022 Nationals W 8-0 Away 5/16/2022 Red Sox L 6-3 Away 5/17/2022 Red Sox W 13-4 Away 5/18/2022 Red Sox L 5-1 Away 5/19/2022 Rangers - Home 5/20/2022 Rangers - Home 5/21/2022 Rangers - Home 5/22/2022 Rangers - Home 5/23/2022 Guardians - Home 5/24/2022 Guardians - Home

Rangers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/14/2022 Red Sox L 11-3 Home 5/15/2022 Red Sox W 7-1 Home 5/16/2022 Angels W 7-4 Home 5/17/2022 Angels W 10-5 Home 5/18/2022 Angels W 6-5 Home 5/19/2022 Astros - Away 5/20/2022 Astros - Away 5/21/2022 Astros - Away 5/22/2022 Astros - Away 5/24/2022 Angels - Away 5/25/2022 Angels - Away

