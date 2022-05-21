Skip to main content

Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 17, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) celebrates his solo home run with teammates against the Los Angeles Angels during the first inning of a baseball game at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Astros and Texas Rangers will meet on Saturday at Minute Maid Park, at 7:10 PM ET, with Kyle Tucker and Corey Seager among those expected to produce at the plate.

Astros vs. Rangers Live Streaming and TV Channel

Astros vs. Rangers Batting Stats

  • The Astros rank 18th in the league with a .231 batting average.
  • The Astros have the No. 10 offense in MLB play scoring 4.3 runs per game (173 total runs).
  • The Astros are 15th in the league with a .310 on-base percentage.
  • The Rangers have a team batting average of just .220 this season, which ranks 26th among MLB teams.
  • The Rangers have scored 158 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.
  • The Rangers have an OBP of just .287 this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.

Astros Impact Players

  • Yordan Alvarez has swatted a team-high 12 home runs.
  • Alvarez's home runs rank him second in baseball, and he ranks 25th in RBI.
  • Tucker has collected 26 runs batted in to pace his team.
  • Tucker is 27th in home runs and 16th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Alex Bregman is hitting .231 with nine doubles, five home runs and 24 walks.
  • Jeremy Pena has five doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 10 walks while hitting .277.

Rangers Impact Players

  • Seager leads Texas in batting average (.245) and home runs (eight) this season, while also chipping in with 19 RBI.
  • Seager's home run total places him 18th in the majors, and he ranks 64th in RBI.
  • Adolis Garcia leads Texas in runs batted in with 24 while batting .204 with six homers.
  • Garcia is 41st among all hitters in MLB in home runs, and 18th in RBI.
  • Jonah Heim has 22 hits this season and a slash line of .286/.375/.506.
  • Kole Calhoun has 26 hits and an OBP of .293 to go with a slugging percentage of .458 this season.

Astros and Rangers Schedules

Astros

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/16/2022

Red Sox

L 6-3

Away

5/17/2022

Red Sox

W 13-4

Away

5/18/2022

Red Sox

L 5-1

Away

5/19/2022

Rangers

W 5-1

Home

5/20/2022

Rangers

L 3-0

Home

5/21/2022

Rangers

-

Home

5/22/2022

Rangers

-

Home

5/23/2022

Guardians

-

Home

5/24/2022

Guardians

-

Home

5/25/2022

Guardians

-

Home

5/27/2022

Mariners

-

Away

Rangers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/16/2022

Angels

W 7-4

Home

5/17/2022

Angels

W 10-5

Home

5/18/2022

Angels

W 6-5

Home

5/19/2022

Astros

L 5-1

Away

5/20/2022

Astros

W 3-0

Away

5/21/2022

Astros

-

Away

5/22/2022

Astros

-

Away

5/24/2022

Angels

-

Away

5/25/2022

Angels

-

Away

5/26/2022

Athletics

-

Away

5/27/2022

Athletics

-

Away

How To Watch

May
21
2022

Texas Rangers at Houston Astros

TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
7:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
