May 17, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) celebrates his solo home run with teammates against the Los Angeles Angels during the first inning of a baseball game at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Astros and Texas Rangers will meet on Saturday at Minute Maid Park, at 7:10 PM ET, with Kyle Tucker and Corey Seager among those expected to produce at the plate.

Astros vs. Rangers Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, May 21, 2022

Saturday, May 21, 2022 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest

Astros vs. Rangers Batting Stats

The Astros rank 18th in the league with a .231 batting average.

The Astros have the No. 10 offense in MLB play scoring 4.3 runs per game (173 total runs).

The Astros are 15th in the league with a .310 on-base percentage.

The Rangers have a team batting average of just .220 this season, which ranks 26th among MLB teams.

The Rangers have scored 158 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.

The Rangers have an OBP of just .287 this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.

Astros Impact Players

Yordan Alvarez has swatted a team-high 12 home runs.

Alvarez's home runs rank him second in baseball, and he ranks 25th in RBI.

Tucker has collected 26 runs batted in to pace his team.

Tucker is 27th in home runs and 16th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Alex Bregman is hitting .231 with nine doubles, five home runs and 24 walks.

Jeremy Pena has five doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 10 walks while hitting .277.

Rangers Impact Players

Seager leads Texas in batting average (.245) and home runs (eight) this season, while also chipping in with 19 RBI.

Seager's home run total places him 18th in the majors, and he ranks 64th in RBI.

Adolis Garcia leads Texas in runs batted in with 24 while batting .204 with six homers.

Garcia is 41st among all hitters in MLB in home runs, and 18th in RBI.

Jonah Heim has 22 hits this season and a slash line of .286/.375/.506.

Kole Calhoun has 26 hits and an OBP of .293 to go with a slugging percentage of .458 this season.

Astros and Rangers Schedules

Astros

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/16/2022 Red Sox L 6-3 Away 5/17/2022 Red Sox W 13-4 Away 5/18/2022 Red Sox L 5-1 Away 5/19/2022 Rangers W 5-1 Home 5/20/2022 Rangers L 3-0 Home 5/21/2022 Rangers - Home 5/22/2022 Rangers - Home 5/23/2022 Guardians - Home 5/24/2022 Guardians - Home 5/25/2022 Guardians - Home 5/27/2022 Mariners - Away

Rangers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/16/2022 Angels W 7-4 Home 5/17/2022 Angels W 10-5 Home 5/18/2022 Angels W 6-5 Home 5/19/2022 Astros L 5-1 Away 5/20/2022 Astros W 3-0 Away 5/21/2022 Astros - Away 5/22/2022 Astros - Away 5/24/2022 Angels - Away 5/25/2022 Angels - Away 5/26/2022 Athletics - Away 5/27/2022 Athletics - Away

