Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Houston Astros and Texas Rangers will meet on Saturday at Minute Maid Park, at 7:10 PM ET, with Kyle Tucker and Corey Seager among those expected to produce at the plate.
Astros vs. Rangers Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, May 21, 2022
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Astros vs. Rangers Batting Stats
- The Astros rank 18th in the league with a .231 batting average.
- The Astros have the No. 10 offense in MLB play scoring 4.3 runs per game (173 total runs).
- The Astros are 15th in the league with a .310 on-base percentage.
- The Rangers have a team batting average of just .220 this season, which ranks 26th among MLB teams.
- The Rangers have scored 158 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Rangers have an OBP of just .287 this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.
Astros Impact Players
- Yordan Alvarez has swatted a team-high 12 home runs.
- Alvarez's home runs rank him second in baseball, and he ranks 25th in RBI.
- Tucker has collected 26 runs batted in to pace his team.
- Tucker is 27th in home runs and 16th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
- Alex Bregman is hitting .231 with nine doubles, five home runs and 24 walks.
- Jeremy Pena has five doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 10 walks while hitting .277.
Rangers Impact Players
- Seager leads Texas in batting average (.245) and home runs (eight) this season, while also chipping in with 19 RBI.
- Seager's home run total places him 18th in the majors, and he ranks 64th in RBI.
- Adolis Garcia leads Texas in runs batted in with 24 while batting .204 with six homers.
- Garcia is 41st among all hitters in MLB in home runs, and 18th in RBI.
- Jonah Heim has 22 hits this season and a slash line of .286/.375/.506.
- Kole Calhoun has 26 hits and an OBP of .293 to go with a slugging percentage of .458 this season.
Astros and Rangers Schedules
Astros
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/16/2022
Red Sox
L 6-3
Away
5/17/2022
Red Sox
W 13-4
Away
5/18/2022
Red Sox
L 5-1
Away
5/19/2022
Rangers
W 5-1
Home
5/20/2022
Rangers
L 3-0
Home
5/21/2022
Rangers
-
Home
5/22/2022
Rangers
-
Home
5/23/2022
Guardians
-
Home
5/24/2022
Guardians
-
Home
5/25/2022
Guardians
-
Home
5/27/2022
Mariners
-
Away
Rangers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/16/2022
Angels
W 7-4
Home
5/17/2022
Angels
W 10-5
Home
5/18/2022
Angels
W 6-5
Home
5/19/2022
Astros
L 5-1
Away
5/20/2022
Astros
W 3-0
Away
5/21/2022
Astros
-
Away
5/22/2022
Astros
-
Away
5/24/2022
Angels
-
Away
5/25/2022
Angels
-
Away
5/26/2022
Athletics
-
Away
5/27/2022
Athletics
-
Away
