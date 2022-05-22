How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 5/22/2022

May 21, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) crosses home plate to score a run against the Houston Astros during the eighth inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros will try to defeat Corey Seager and the Texas Rangers at Minute Maid Park on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

Astros vs. Rangers Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Sunday, May 22, 2022

Sunday, May 22, 2022 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest

Astros vs. Rangers Batting Stats

The Astros have the 20th-ranked batting average in the league (.231).

The Astros have the No. 10 offense in MLB action scoring 4.3 runs per game (175 total runs).

The Astros rank 15th in the league with a .309 on-base percentage.

The Rangers have a team batting average of just .222 this season, which ranks 26th among MLB teams.

The Rangers have scored the 21st-most runs in the league this season with 159 (4.1 per game).

The Rangers are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 28th with an OBP of .287.

Astros Impact Players

Alvarez has swatted a team- leading 12 long balls.

In all of MLB, Alvarez ranks second in home runs and 25th in RBI.

Kyle Tucker has capitalized on opportunities as he paces his team with 26 RBI.

Tucker ranks 30th in home runs and 16th in RBI so far this season.

Alex Bregman is hitting .225 with nine doubles, five home runs and 24 walks.

Jeremy Pena is hitting .279 with five doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 10 walks.

Rangers Impact Players

Seager leads Texas in batting average (.252) and home runs (eight) this season, while also chipping in with 19 RBI.

Among all hitters in the majors, Seager is 20th in home runs and 68th in RBI.

Adolis Garcia leads Texas in runs batted in with 25 while batting .212 with six homers.

Garcia is 41st among all hitters in MLB in homers, and 18th in RBI.

Jonah Heim has 22 hits this season and a slash line of .272/.359/.481.

Kole Calhoun is batting .243 with an OBP of .292 and a slugging percentage of .450 this season.

Astros and Rangers Schedules

Astros

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/17/2022 Red Sox W 13-4 Away 5/18/2022 Red Sox L 5-1 Away 5/19/2022 Rangers W 5-1 Home 5/20/2022 Rangers L 3-0 Home 5/21/2022 Rangers W 2-1 Home 5/22/2022 Rangers - Home 5/23/2022 Guardians - Home 5/24/2022 Guardians - Home 5/25/2022 Guardians - Home 5/27/2022 Mariners - Away 5/28/2022 Mariners - Away

Rangers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/17/2022 Angels W 10-5 Home 5/18/2022 Angels W 6-5 Home 5/19/2022 Astros L 5-1 Away 5/20/2022 Astros W 3-0 Away 5/21/2022 Astros L 2-1 Away 5/22/2022 Astros - Away 5/24/2022 Angels - Away 5/25/2022 Angels - Away 5/26/2022 Athletics - Away 5/27/2022 Athletics - Away 5/28/2022 Athletics - Away

