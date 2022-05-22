How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 5/22/2022

Skip to main content

Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 21, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) crosses home plate to score a run against the Houston Astros during the eighth inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros will try to defeat Corey Seager and the Texas Rangers at Minute Maid Park on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

Astros vs. Rangers Live Streaming and TV Channel

Astros vs. Rangers Batting Stats

  • The Astros have the 20th-ranked batting average in the league (.231).
  • The Astros have the No. 10 offense in MLB action scoring 4.3 runs per game (175 total runs).
  • The Astros rank 15th in the league with a .309 on-base percentage.
  • The Rangers have a team batting average of just .222 this season, which ranks 26th among MLB teams.
  • The Rangers have scored the 21st-most runs in the league this season with 159 (4.1 per game).
  • The Rangers are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 28th with an OBP of .287.

Astros Impact Players

  • Alvarez has swatted a team- leading 12 long balls.
  • In all of MLB, Alvarez ranks second in home runs and 25th in RBI.
  • Kyle Tucker has capitalized on opportunities as he paces his team with 26 RBI.
  • Tucker ranks 30th in home runs and 16th in RBI so far this season.
  • Alex Bregman is hitting .225 with nine doubles, five home runs and 24 walks.
  • Jeremy Pena is hitting .279 with five doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 10 walks.

Rangers Impact Players

  • Seager leads Texas in batting average (.252) and home runs (eight) this season, while also chipping in with 19 RBI.
  • Among all hitters in the majors, Seager is 20th in home runs and 68th in RBI.
  • Adolis Garcia leads Texas in runs batted in with 25 while batting .212 with six homers.
  • Garcia is 41st among all hitters in MLB in homers, and 18th in RBI.
  • Jonah Heim has 22 hits this season and a slash line of .272/.359/.481.
  • Kole Calhoun is batting .243 with an OBP of .292 and a slugging percentage of .450 this season.

Astros and Rangers Schedules

Astros

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/17/2022

Red Sox

W 13-4

Away

5/18/2022

Red Sox

L 5-1

Away

5/19/2022

Rangers

W 5-1

Home

5/20/2022

Rangers

L 3-0

Home

5/21/2022

Rangers

W 2-1

Home

5/22/2022

Rangers

-

Home

5/23/2022

Guardians

-

Home

5/24/2022

Guardians

-

Home

5/25/2022

Guardians

-

Home

5/27/2022

Mariners

-

Away

5/28/2022

Mariners

-

Away

Rangers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/17/2022

Angels

W 10-5

Home

5/18/2022

Angels

W 6-5

Home

5/19/2022

Astros

L 5-1

Away

5/20/2022

Astros

W 3-0

Away

5/21/2022

Astros

L 2-1

Away

5/22/2022

Astros

-

Away

5/24/2022

Angels

-

Away

5/25/2022

Angels

-

Away

5/26/2022

Athletics

-

Away

5/27/2022

Athletics

-

Away

5/28/2022

Athletics

-

Away

How To Watch

May
22
2022

Texas Rangers at Houston Astros

TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
2:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
