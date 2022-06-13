How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 6/13/2022

Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Cristian Javier and Taylor Hearn are the projected starters when the Houston Astros and Texas Rangers play on Monday at Globe Life Field.
Astros vs. Rangers Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Monday, June 13, 2022
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
Astros vs. Rangers Batting Stats
- The Astros have the 19th-ranked batting average in the league (.238).
- The Astros are the 23rd-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.1 runs per game (248 total).
- The Astros' .316 on-base percentage ranks 13th in baseball.
- The Rangers' .234 batting average ranks 22nd in the league this season.
- The Rangers have scored the 18th-most runs in the league this season with 257 (4.4 per game).
- The Rangers are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 27th with an OBP of .293.
Astros Impact Players
- Yordan Alvarez leads the Astros in home runs (17), runs batted in (41) and has recorded a team-best batting average of .311.
- Of all hitters in baseball, Alvarez is third in homers and ninth in RBI.
- Kyle Tucker is hitting .259 with eight doubles, 11 home runs and 30 walks.
- Tucker ranks 29th in home runs and 22nd in RBI in the majors.
- Alex Bregman has 14 doubles, six home runs and 34 walks while hitting .225.
- Jose Altuve has 10 doubles, 12 home runs and 17 walks while batting .279.
Rangers Impact Players
- Adolis Garcia is batting .243 this season with a team-high 12 home runs and 40 RBI.
- Among all hitters in MLB, Garcia ranks 20th in homers and 13th in RBI.
- Corey Seager's 12 home runs are most among Texas batters. He's driven in 27 runs this season while slugging .402.
- Seager is currently 20th in homers and 81st in RBI in the major leagues.
- Marcus Semien has 51 hits this season and a slash line of .217/.278/.345.
- Nate Lowe leads Texas with a batting average of .277. He's also hit seven home runs with 22 RBI.
Astros and Rangers Schedules
Astros
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/7/2022
Mariners
W 4-1
Home
6/8/2022
Mariners
L 6-3
Home
6/10/2022
Marlins
L 7-4
Home
6/11/2022
Marlins
L 5-1
Home
6/12/2022
Marlins
W 9-4
Home
6/13/2022
Rangers
-
Away
6/14/2022
Rangers
-
Away
6/15/2022
Rangers
-
Away
6/17/2022
White Sox
-
Home
6/18/2022
White Sox
-
Home
6/19/2022
White Sox
-
Home
Rangers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/7/2022
Guardians
W 6-3
Away
6/8/2022
Guardians
L 4-0
Away
6/10/2022
White Sox
L 8-3
Away
6/11/2022
White Sox
W 11-9
Away
6/12/2022
White Sox
W 8-6
Away
6/13/2022
Astros
-
Home
6/14/2022
Astros
-
Home
6/15/2022
Astros
-
Home
6/16/2022
Tigers
-
Away
6/17/2022
Tigers
-
Away
6/18/2022
Tigers
-
Away
