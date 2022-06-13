How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 6/13/2022

Skip to main content

Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 12, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) celebrates with designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) after scoring a run during the first inning against the Miami Marlins at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Cristian Javier and Taylor Hearn are the projected starters when the Houston Astros and Texas Rangers play on Monday at Globe Life Field.

Astros vs. Rangers Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Monday, June 13, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Astros vs. Rangers Batting Stats

  • The Astros have the 19th-ranked batting average in the league (.238).
  • The Astros are the 23rd-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.1 runs per game (248 total).
  • The Astros' .316 on-base percentage ranks 13th in baseball.
  • The Rangers' .234 batting average ranks 22nd in the league this season.
  • The Rangers have scored the 18th-most runs in the league this season with 257 (4.4 per game).
  • The Rangers are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 27th with an OBP of .293.

Astros Impact Players

  • Yordan Alvarez leads the Astros in home runs (17), runs batted in (41) and has recorded a team-best batting average of .311.
  • Of all hitters in baseball, Alvarez is third in homers and ninth in RBI.
  • Kyle Tucker is hitting .259 with eight doubles, 11 home runs and 30 walks.
  • Tucker ranks 29th in home runs and 22nd in RBI in the majors.
  • Alex Bregman has 14 doubles, six home runs and 34 walks while hitting .225.
  • Jose Altuve has 10 doubles, 12 home runs and 17 walks while batting .279.

Rangers Impact Players

  • Adolis Garcia is batting .243 this season with a team-high 12 home runs and 40 RBI.
  • Among all hitters in MLB, Garcia ranks 20th in homers and 13th in RBI.
  • Corey Seager's 12 home runs are most among Texas batters. He's driven in 27 runs this season while slugging .402.
  • Seager is currently 20th in homers and 81st in RBI in the major leagues.
  • Marcus Semien has 51 hits this season and a slash line of .217/.278/.345.
  • Nate Lowe leads Texas with a batting average of .277. He's also hit seven home runs with 22 RBI.

Astros and Rangers Schedules

Astros

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/7/2022

Mariners

W 4-1

Home

6/8/2022

Mariners

L 6-3

Home

6/10/2022

Marlins

L 7-4

Home

6/11/2022

Marlins

L 5-1

Home

6/12/2022

Marlins

W 9-4

Home

6/13/2022

Rangers

-

Away

6/14/2022

Rangers

-

Away

6/15/2022

Rangers

-

Away

6/17/2022

White Sox

-

Home

6/18/2022

White Sox

-

Home

6/19/2022

White Sox

-

Home

Rangers

6/7/2022

Guardians

W 6-3

Away

6/8/2022

Guardians

L 4-0

Away

6/10/2022

White Sox

L 8-3

Away

6/11/2022

White Sox

W 11-9

Away

6/12/2022

White Sox

W 8-6

Away

6/13/2022

Astros

-

Home

6/14/2022

Astros

-

Home

6/15/2022

Astros

-

Home

6/16/2022

Tigers

-

Away

6/17/2022

Tigers

-

Away

6/18/2022

Tigers

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
13
2022

Houston Astros at Texas Rangers

TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
8:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

