How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 6/14/2022

Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros will try to get the better of Dane Dunning, the Texas Rangers' starting pitcher, on Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.

Astros vs. Rangers Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, June 14, 2022

8:05 PM ET TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)

Astros vs. Rangers Batting Stats

The Astros' .238 batting average ranks 19th in the league.

The Astros have the No. 23 offense in baseball scoring 4.1 runs per game (251 total runs).

The Astros' .315 on-base percentage is 13th in the league.

The Rangers' .235 batting average ranks 22nd in the league this season.

The Rangers have scored 262 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.

The Rangers have an OBP of just .295 this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.

Astros Impact Players

Yordan Alvarez leads the lineup with a batting average of .315, while leading the Astros in home runs, with 17 and runs batted in with 42.

Alvarez's home runs place him fourth in MLB, and he ranks eighth in RBI.

Kyle Tucker has eight doubles, 11 home runs and 31 walks while hitting .260.

Among all major league hitters, Tucker is 30th in homers and 24th in RBI.

Alex Bregman is batting .222 with 14 doubles, six home runs and 35 walks.

Jose Altuve is hitting .279 with 11 doubles, 12 home runs and 17 walks.

Rangers Impact Players

Adolis Garcia is batting .243 this season with a team-high 12 home runs and 41 RBI.

Among all hitters in the big leagues, Garcia is 21st in homers and 10th in RBI.

Marcus Semien has 54 hits and an OBP of .288 to go with a slugging percentage of .351 this season.

Semien ranks 103rd in homers and 113th in RBI among all major league hitters this season.

Corey Seager is slugging .402 this season, with a team-high 12 home runs. He's also collected 28 RBI.

Nate Lowe leads Texas with a batting average of .272. He's also hit seven home runs with 22 RBI.

Astros and Rangers Schedules

Astros

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/8/2022 Mariners L 6-3 Home 6/10/2022 Marlins L 7-4 Home 6/11/2022 Marlins L 5-1 Home 6/12/2022 Marlins W 9-4 Home 6/13/2022 Rangers L 5-3 Away 6/14/2022 Rangers - Away 6/15/2022 Rangers - Away 6/17/2022 White Sox - Home 6/18/2022 White Sox - Home 6/19/2022 White Sox - Home 6/21/2022 Mets - Home

Rangers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/8/2022 Guardians L 4-0 Away 6/10/2022 White Sox L 8-3 Away 6/11/2022 White Sox W 11-9 Away 6/12/2022 White Sox W 8-6 Away 6/13/2022 Astros W 5-3 Home 6/14/2022 Astros - Home 6/15/2022 Astros - Home 6/16/2022 Tigers - Away 6/17/2022 Tigers - Away 6/18/2022 Tigers - Away 6/19/2022 Tigers - Away

