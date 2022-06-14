How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 6/14/2022

Skip to main content

Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 11, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox left fielder AJ Pollock (18) can t catch a two run single hit by Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (not pictured) during the tenth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Jun 11, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox left fielder AJ Pollock (18) can t catch a two run single hit by Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (not pictured) during the tenth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros will try to get the better of Dane Dunning, the Texas Rangers' starting pitcher, on Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.

Astros vs. Rangers Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Tuesday, June 14, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Astros vs. Rangers Batting Stats

  • The Astros' .238 batting average ranks 19th in the league.
  • The Astros have the No. 23 offense in baseball scoring 4.1 runs per game (251 total runs).
  • The Astros' .315 on-base percentage is 13th in the league.
  • The Rangers' .235 batting average ranks 22nd in the league this season.
  • The Rangers have scored 262 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.
  • The Rangers have an OBP of just .295 this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.

Astros Impact Players

  • Yordan Alvarez leads the lineup with a batting average of .315, while leading the Astros in home runs, with 17 and runs batted in with 42.
  • Alvarez's home runs place him fourth in MLB, and he ranks eighth in RBI.
  • Kyle Tucker has eight doubles, 11 home runs and 31 walks while hitting .260.
  • Among all major league hitters, Tucker is 30th in homers and 24th in RBI.
  • Alex Bregman is batting .222 with 14 doubles, six home runs and 35 walks.
  • Jose Altuve is hitting .279 with 11 doubles, 12 home runs and 17 walks.

Rangers Impact Players

  • Adolis Garcia is batting .243 this season with a team-high 12 home runs and 41 RBI.
  • Among all hitters in the big leagues, Garcia is 21st in homers and 10th in RBI.
  • Marcus Semien has 54 hits and an OBP of .288 to go with a slugging percentage of .351 this season.
  • Semien ranks 103rd in homers and 113th in RBI among all major league hitters this season.
  • Corey Seager is slugging .402 this season, with a team-high 12 home runs. He's also collected 28 RBI.
  • Nate Lowe leads Texas with a batting average of .272. He's also hit seven home runs with 22 RBI.

Astros and Rangers Schedules

Astros

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/8/2022

Mariners

L 6-3

Home

6/10/2022

Marlins

L 7-4

Home

6/11/2022

Marlins

L 5-1

Home

6/12/2022

Marlins

W 9-4

Home

6/13/2022

Rangers

L 5-3

Away

6/14/2022

Rangers

-

Away

6/15/2022

Rangers

-

Away

6/17/2022

White Sox

-

Home

6/18/2022

White Sox

-

Home

6/19/2022

White Sox

-

Home

6/21/2022

Mets

-

Home

Rangers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/8/2022

Guardians

L 4-0

Away

6/10/2022

White Sox

L 8-3

Away

6/11/2022

White Sox

W 11-9

Away

6/12/2022

White Sox

W 8-6

Away

6/13/2022

Astros

W 5-3

Home

6/14/2022

Astros

-

Home

6/15/2022

Astros

-

Home

6/16/2022

Tigers

-

Away

6/17/2022

Tigers

-

Away

6/18/2022

Tigers

-

Away

6/19/2022

Tigers

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
14
2022

Houston Astros at Texas Rangers

TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
8:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jun 13, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; San Diego Padres shortstop Jake Cronenworth (9), third baseman Manny Machado (13), and teammates celebrate after the 4-1 win against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 6/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Jun 13, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; San Diego Padres starting pitcher Yu Darvish (11) reacts after striking out Chicago Cubs center fielder Ian Happ to end the eight inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. San Diego Padres: Streaming & TV | 6/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Jun 11, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox left fielder AJ Pollock (18) can t catch a two run single hit by Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (not pictured) during the tenth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 6/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Jun 11, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox left fielder AJ Pollock (18) can t catch a two run single hit by Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (not pictured) during the tenth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 6/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Breanna Stewart
WNBA

How to Watch Storm at Lynx

By Kristofer Habbas7 minutes ago
May 10, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cleveland Guardians right fielder Josh Naylor (22) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Chicago White Sox during the seventh inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Guardians at Rockies

By Adam Childs37 minutes ago
Jun 13, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; San Diego Padres shortstop Jake Cronenworth (9), third baseman Manny Machado (13), and teammates celebrate after the 4-1 win against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Padres at Cubs

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
Jun 12, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) celebrates with designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) after scoring a run during the first inning against the Miami Marlins at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Astros at Rangers

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
Jun 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Bryan Reynolds (10) celebrates after scoring with first baseman Michael Chavis (2) against the Atlanta Braves in the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Pirates at Cardinals

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy