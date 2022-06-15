How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 6/15/2022

Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Luis Garcia and the Houston Astros will hit the field against the Texas Rangers and projected starter Tyson Miller on Wednesday at Globe Life Field.
Astros vs. Rangers Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 15, 2022
- Game Time: 2:05 PM ET
- TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Astros vs. Rangers Batting Stats
- The Astros rank 21st in the league with a .236 batting average.
- The Astros are the 22nd-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.1 runs per game (255 total).
- The Astros' .314 on-base percentage is 14th in the league.
- The Rangers have a team batting average of .235 this season, which ranks 23rd among MLB teams.
- The Rangers rank 18th in the league with 265 total runs scored this season.
- The Rangers are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 27th with an OBP of .294.
Astros Impact Players
- Yordan Alvarez paces the Astros in home runs (17), runs batted in (43) and has recorded a team-best batting average of .313.
- Including all batters in MLB, Alvarez's home runs place him fourth, and his RBI tally puts him eighth.
- Kyle Tucker is hitting .260 with eight doubles, 12 home runs and 31 walks.
- Among all major league hitters, Tucker is 23rd in home runs and 18th in RBI.
- Alex Bregman has 14 doubles, six home runs and 35 walks while hitting .218.
- Jose Altuve is batting .277 with 11 doubles, 12 home runs and 17 walks.
Rangers Impact Players
- Adolis Garcia is batting .244 this season with a team-high 12 home runs and 41 RBI.
- In all of MLB, Adolis Garcia ranks 23rd in home runs and 10th in RBI.
- Marcus Semien has collected 55 hits this season and has an OBP of .291. He's slugging .351 on the year.
- Semien ranks 105th in homers and 107th in RBI among all major league batters this season.
- Corey Seager leads Texas in home runs with 12. He's driven in 28 runs and is slugging .403.
- Nate Lowe leads Texas with a .281 batting average. He's also hit eight homers and has 24 RBI.
Astros and Rangers Schedules
Astros
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/10/2022
Marlins
L 7-4
Home
6/11/2022
Marlins
L 5-1
Home
6/12/2022
Marlins
W 9-4
Home
6/13/2022
Rangers
L 5-3
Away
6/14/2022
Rangers
W 4-3
Away
6/15/2022
Rangers
-
Away
6/17/2022
White Sox
-
Home
6/18/2022
White Sox
-
Home
6/19/2022
White Sox
-
Home
6/21/2022
Mets
-
Home
6/22/2022
Mets
-
Home
Rangers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/10/2022
White Sox
L 8-3
Away
6/11/2022
White Sox
W 11-9
Away
6/12/2022
White Sox
W 8-6
Away
6/13/2022
Astros
W 5-3
Home
6/14/2022
Astros
L 4-3
Home
6/15/2022
Astros
-
Home
6/16/2022
Tigers
-
Away
6/17/2022
Tigers
-
Away
6/18/2022
Tigers
-
Away
6/19/2022
Tigers
-
Away
6/21/2022
Phillies
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
15
2022
Houston Astros at Texas Rangers
TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
2:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)