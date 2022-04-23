How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 4/23/2022

Apr 21, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Baltimore Orioles outfielder Ryan McKenna (26) scores a run behind Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy (12) during the seventh inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The Oakland Athletics and Texas Rangers will play on Saturday at Oakland Coliseum, at 4:07 PM ET. Frankie Montas will start for Oakland, trying to shut down Marcus Semien and company.

Athletics vs. Rangers Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, April 23, 2022

Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

Athletics vs. Rangers Batting Stats

The Athletics rank 25th in the league with a .208 batting average.

The Athletics are the 13th-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 3.9 runs per game (54 total).

The Athletics' .273 on-base percentage is the fifth-worst in the league.

The Rangers' .231 batting average ranks 14th in the league this season.

The Rangers are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking ninth with 59 total runs this season.

The Rangers have the 18th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.301).

Athletics Impact Players

Sean Murphy paces the Athletics with three long balls and runs batted in, driving in 10.

Murphy ranks 14th in home runs and 12th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Tony Kemp is hitting .273 to lead the lineup.

Kemp is 204th in homers in MLB and 227th in RBI.

Elvis Andrus is hitting .174 with three doubles and seven walks.

Cristian Pache is hitting .200 with a double, two home runs and a walk.

Rangers Impact Players

Nate Lowe leads Texas in batting average (.413) and runs batted in (eight) this season.

In all of the major leagues, Lowe is 90th in home runs and 35th in RBI.

Adolis Garcia is slugging .348 this season, with a team-best two homers while driving in seven runs.

Garcia is currently 40th in homers and 44th in RBI in the major leagues.

Andy Ibanez has collected nine base hits, an OBP of .238 and a slugging percentage of .341 this season.

Jonah Heim has collected five hits this season and has an OBP of .400. He's slugging .529 on the year.

Athletics and Rangers Schedules

Athletics

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/18/2022 Orioles W 5-1 Home 4/19/2022 Orioles W 2-1 Home 4/20/2022 Orioles L 1-0 Home 4/21/2022 Orioles W 6-4 Home 4/22/2022 Rangers L 8-1 Home 4/23/2022 Rangers - Home 4/24/2022 Rangers - Home 4/26/2022 Giants - Away 4/27/2022 Giants - Away 4/29/2022 Guardians - Home 4/30/2022 Guardians - Home

Rangers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/17/2022 Angels L 8-3 Home 4/19/2022 Mariners L 6-2 Away 4/20/2022 Mariners L 4-2 Away 4/21/2022 Mariners W 8-6 Away 4/22/2022 Athletics W 8-1 Away 4/23/2022 Athletics - Away 4/24/2022 Athletics - Away 4/25/2022 Astros - Home 4/26/2022 Astros - Home 4/27/2022 Astros - Home 4/28/2022 Astros - Home

