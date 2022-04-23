How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 4/23/2022

Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Oakland Athletics and Texas Rangers will play on Saturday at Oakland Coliseum, at 4:07 PM ET. Frankie Montas will start for Oakland, trying to shut down Marcus Semien and company.
Athletics vs. Rangers Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, April 23, 2022
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Athletics vs. Rangers Batting Stats
- The Athletics rank 25th in the league with a .208 batting average.
- The Athletics are the 13th-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 3.9 runs per game (54 total).
- The Athletics' .273 on-base percentage is the fifth-worst in the league.
- The Rangers' .231 batting average ranks 14th in the league this season.
- The Rangers are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking ninth with 59 total runs this season.
- The Rangers have the 18th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.301).
Athletics Impact Players
- Sean Murphy paces the Athletics with three long balls and runs batted in, driving in 10.
- Murphy ranks 14th in home runs and 12th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
- Tony Kemp is hitting .273 to lead the lineup.
- Kemp is 204th in homers in MLB and 227th in RBI.
- Elvis Andrus is hitting .174 with three doubles and seven walks.
- Cristian Pache is hitting .200 with a double, two home runs and a walk.
Rangers Impact Players
- Nate Lowe leads Texas in batting average (.413) and runs batted in (eight) this season.
- In all of the major leagues, Lowe is 90th in home runs and 35th in RBI.
- Adolis Garcia is slugging .348 this season, with a team-best two homers while driving in seven runs.
- Garcia is currently 40th in homers and 44th in RBI in the major leagues.
- Andy Ibanez has collected nine base hits, an OBP of .238 and a slugging percentage of .341 this season.
- Jonah Heim has collected five hits this season and has an OBP of .400. He's slugging .529 on the year.
Athletics and Rangers Schedules
Athletics
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/18/2022
Orioles
W 5-1
Home
4/19/2022
Orioles
W 2-1
Home
4/20/2022
Orioles
L 1-0
Home
4/21/2022
Orioles
W 6-4
Home
4/22/2022
Rangers
L 8-1
Home
4/23/2022
Rangers
-
Home
4/24/2022
Rangers
-
Home
4/26/2022
Giants
-
Away
4/27/2022
Giants
-
Away
4/29/2022
Guardians
-
Home
4/30/2022
Guardians
-
Home
Rangers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/17/2022
Angels
L 8-3
Home
4/19/2022
Mariners
L 6-2
Away
4/20/2022
Mariners
L 4-2
Away
4/21/2022
Mariners
W 8-6
Away
4/22/2022
Athletics
W 8-1
Away
4/23/2022
Athletics
-
Away
4/24/2022
Athletics
-
Away
4/25/2022
Astros
-
Home
4/26/2022
Astros
-
Home
4/27/2022
Astros
-
Home
4/28/2022
Astros
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
April
23
2022
Texas Rangers at Oakland Athletics
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
4:07
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)