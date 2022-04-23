How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 4/23/2022

Skip to main content

Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 21, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Baltimore Orioles outfielder Ryan McKenna (26) scores a run behind Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy (12) during the seventh inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 21, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Baltimore Orioles outfielder Ryan McKenna (26) scores a run behind Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy (12) during the seventh inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The Oakland Athletics and Texas Rangers will play on Saturday at Oakland Coliseum, at 4:07 PM ET. Frankie Montas will start for Oakland, trying to shut down Marcus Semien and company.

Athletics vs. Rangers Live Streaming and TV Channel

Athletics vs. Rangers Batting Stats

  • The Athletics rank 25th in the league with a .208 batting average.
  • The Athletics are the 13th-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 3.9 runs per game (54 total).
  • The Athletics' .273 on-base percentage is the fifth-worst in the league.
  • The Rangers' .231 batting average ranks 14th in the league this season.
  • The Rangers are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking ninth with 59 total runs this season.
  • The Rangers have the 18th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.301).

Athletics Impact Players

  • Sean Murphy paces the Athletics with three long balls and runs batted in, driving in 10.
  • Murphy ranks 14th in home runs and 12th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Tony Kemp is hitting .273 to lead the lineup.
  • Kemp is 204th in homers in MLB and 227th in RBI.
  • Elvis Andrus is hitting .174 with three doubles and seven walks.
  • Cristian Pache is hitting .200 with a double, two home runs and a walk.

Rangers Impact Players

  • Nate Lowe leads Texas in batting average (.413) and runs batted in (eight) this season.
  • In all of the major leagues, Lowe is 90th in home runs and 35th in RBI.
  • Adolis Garcia is slugging .348 this season, with a team-best two homers while driving in seven runs.
  • Garcia is currently 40th in homers and 44th in RBI in the major leagues.
  • Andy Ibanez has collected nine base hits, an OBP of .238 and a slugging percentage of .341 this season.
  • Jonah Heim has collected five hits this season and has an OBP of .400. He's slugging .529 on the year.

Athletics and Rangers Schedules

Athletics

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/18/2022

Orioles

W 5-1

Home

4/19/2022

Orioles

W 2-1

Home

4/20/2022

Orioles

L 1-0

Home

4/21/2022

Orioles

W 6-4

Home

4/22/2022

Rangers

L 8-1

Home

4/23/2022

Rangers

-

Home

4/24/2022

Rangers

-

Home

4/26/2022

Giants

-

Away

4/27/2022

Giants

-

Away

4/29/2022

Guardians

-

Home

4/30/2022

Guardians

-

Home

Rangers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/17/2022

Angels

L 8-3

Home

4/19/2022

Mariners

L 6-2

Away

4/20/2022

Mariners

L 4-2

Away

4/21/2022

Mariners

W 8-6

Away

4/22/2022

Athletics

W 8-1

Away

4/23/2022

Athletics

-

Away

4/24/2022

Athletics

-

Away

4/25/2022

Astros

-

Home

4/26/2022

Astros

-

Home

4/27/2022

Astros

-

Home

4/28/2022

Astros

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
23
2022

Texas Rangers at Oakland Athletics

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
4:07
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Apr 21, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Baltimore Orioles outfielder Ryan McKenna (26) scores a run behind Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy (12) during the seventh inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 4/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff50 seconds ago
Apr 21, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Baltimore Orioles outfielder Ryan McKenna (26) scores a run behind Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy (12) during the seventh inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 4/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff50 seconds ago
Apr 20, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Rowdy Tellez (11) reacts after hitting a solo home run in the second inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Streaming & TV | 4/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Apr 20, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Rowdy Tellez (11) reacts after hitting a solo home run in the second inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 4/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Apr 22, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Chicago White Sox left fielder Andrew Vaughn (25) celebrates with catcher Reese McGuire (21) after hitting a solo home run during the fifth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Minnesota Twins: Streaming & TV | 4/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Apr 22, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Chicago White Sox left fielder Andrew Vaughn (25) celebrates with catcher Reese McGuire (21) after hitting a solo home run during the fifth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 4/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Soccer Ball
Soccer

USA vs. Grenada Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Christine Brown7 minutes ago
USATSI_18135454
MLB

How to Watch Blue Jays at Astros

By Evan Massey7 minutes ago
USATSI_18135971
MLB

How to Watch Rangers at Athletics

By Adam Childs7 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy