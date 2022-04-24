How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 4/24/2022

Apr 21, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics left fielder Tony Kemp (5) celebrates with second baseman Nick Allen (2) after Allen scored a run against the Baltimore Orioles () during the seventh inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Nate Lowe and the Texas Rangers take on Tony Kemp and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland Coliseum on Sunday at 4:07 PM ET, in the final game of a three-game series.

Rangers vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Sunday, April 24, 2022

Sunday, April 24, 2022 Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

Rangers vs. Athletics Batting Stats

The Rangers' .235 batting average ranks 14th in MLB.

The Rangers score the seventh-most runs in baseball (71 total, 5.1 per game).

The Rangers rank 17th in the league with an on-base percentage of .302.

The Athletics' .210 batting average ranks 25th in the league this season.

The Athletics have scored the eighth-most runs in the league this season with 67.

The Athletics have an on-base percentage of .275 this season, which ranks 27th in the league.

Rangers Impact Players

Lowe has recorded a team-leading batting average of .382 while leading the Rangers in runs batted in with a mark of nine.

Lowe's home runs place him 105th in MLB, and he ranks 30th in RBI.

Jonah Heim been a consistent power bat this season, as he paces his team with two home runs and nine RBI.

Adolis Garcia leads the Rangers with two long balls.

Corey Seager is batting .259 with a double, a home run and four walks.

Athletics Impact Players

Sean Murphy leads Oakland in home runs this season with three while driving in 11 runs.

Among all batters in the majors, Murphy's home run total is 19th and his RBI tally is 13th.

Kemp has collected 14 hits this season and has an OBP of .361. He's slugging .283 on the year.

Kemp ranks 221st in homers and 250th in RBI among all batters in the big leagues.

Elvis Andrus has 11 hits this season and a slash line of .208/.311/.340.

Seth Brown leads Oakland in runs batted in (12) this season. He's batting .188 while slugging .375.

Rangers and Athletics Schedules

Rangers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/19/2022 Mariners L 6-2 Away 4/20/2022 Mariners L 4-2 Away 4/21/2022 Mariners W 8-6 Away 4/22/2022 Athletics W 8-1 Away 4/23/2022 Athletics W 2-0 Away 4/24/2022 Athletics - Away 4/25/2022 Astros - Home 4/26/2022 Astros - Home 4/27/2022 Astros - Home 4/28/2022 Astros - Home 4/29/2022 Braves - Home

Athletics

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/19/2022 Orioles W 2-1 Home 4/20/2022 Orioles L 1-0 Home 4/21/2022 Orioles W 6-4 Home 4/22/2022 Rangers L 8-1 Home 4/23/2022 Rangers L 2-0 Home 4/24/2022 Rangers - Home 4/26/2022 Giants - Away 4/27/2022 Giants - Away 4/29/2022 Guardians - Home 4/30/2022 Guardians - Home 5/1/2022 Guardians - Home

