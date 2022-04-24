How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 4/24/2022

Skip to main content

Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 21, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics left fielder Tony Kemp (5) celebrates with second baseman Nick Allen (2) after Allen scored a run against the Baltimore Orioles () during the seventh inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 21, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics left fielder Tony Kemp (5) celebrates with second baseman Nick Allen (2) after Allen scored a run against the Baltimore Orioles () during the seventh inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Nate Lowe and the Texas Rangers take on Tony Kemp and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland Coliseum on Sunday at 4:07 PM ET, in the final game of a three-game series.

Rangers vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Rangers vs. Athletics Batting Stats

  • The Rangers' .235 batting average ranks 14th in MLB.
  • The Rangers score the seventh-most runs in baseball (71 total, 5.1 per game).
  • The Rangers rank 17th in the league with an on-base percentage of .302.
  • The Athletics' .210 batting average ranks 25th in the league this season.
  • The Athletics have scored the eighth-most runs in the league this season with 67.
  • The Athletics have an on-base percentage of .275 this season, which ranks 27th in the league.

Rangers Impact Players

  • Lowe has recorded a team-leading batting average of .382 while leading the Rangers in runs batted in with a mark of nine.
  • Lowe's home runs place him 105th in MLB, and he ranks 30th in RBI.
  • Jonah Heim been a consistent power bat this season, as he paces his team with two home runs and nine RBI.
  • Adolis Garcia leads the Rangers with two long balls.
  • Corey Seager is batting .259 with a double, a home run and four walks.

Athletics Impact Players

  • Sean Murphy leads Oakland in home runs this season with three while driving in 11 runs.
  • Among all batters in the majors, Murphy's home run total is 19th and his RBI tally is 13th.
  • Kemp has collected 14 hits this season and has an OBP of .361. He's slugging .283 on the year.
  • Kemp ranks 221st in homers and 250th in RBI among all batters in the big leagues.
  • Elvis Andrus has 11 hits this season and a slash line of .208/.311/.340.
  • Seth Brown leads Oakland in runs batted in (12) this season. He's batting .188 while slugging .375.

Rangers and Athletics Schedules

Rangers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/19/2022

Mariners

L 6-2

Away

4/20/2022

Mariners

L 4-2

Away

4/21/2022

Mariners

W 8-6

Away

4/22/2022

Athletics

W 8-1

Away

4/23/2022

Athletics

W 2-0

Away

4/24/2022

Athletics

-

Away

4/25/2022

Astros

-

Home

4/26/2022

Astros

-

Home

4/27/2022

Astros

-

Home

4/28/2022

Astros

-

Home

4/29/2022

Braves

-

Home

Athletics

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/19/2022

Orioles

W 2-1

Home

4/20/2022

Orioles

L 1-0

Home

4/21/2022

Orioles

W 6-4

Home

4/22/2022

Rangers

L 8-1

Home

4/23/2022

Rangers

L 2-0

Home

4/24/2022

Rangers

-

Home

4/26/2022

Giants

-

Away

4/27/2022

Giants

-

Away

4/29/2022

Guardians

-

Home

4/30/2022

Guardians

-

Home

5/1/2022

Guardians

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
24
2022

Texas Rangers at Oakland Athletics

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
4:07
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Apr 20, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; LAFC midfielder Kellyn Acosta (23), forward Cal Jennings (26) and forward Carlos Vela (10) celebrate after a goal against the Orange County SC in the second half at Banc of California Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

FC Cincinnati vs. Los Angeles FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Apr 20, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; LAFC midfielder Kellyn Acosta (23), forward Cal Jennings (26) and forward Carlos Vela (10) celebrate after a goal against the Orange County SC in the second half at Banc of California Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
MLS

How to Watch FC Cincinnati vs. Los Angeles FC

By Rafael Urbina1 minute ago
imago1000691106h
Women's College Tennis

How to Watch SEC Women's Championship Tennis: Texas A&M vs Georgia

By Adam Childs31 minutes ago
Apr 20, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners second baseman Adam Frazier (26) celebrates the win over the Texas Rangers with shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) and right fielder Jesse Winker (27) at T-Mobile Park. The Seattle Mariners beat the Texas Rangers 4-2. Mandatory Credit: Lindsey Wasson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Royals vs. Mariners

By Ben Macaluso51 minutes ago
Apr 21, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals left fielder Andrew Benintendi (16) runs toward home plate as Minnesota Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers (27) awaits the throw during the fourth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 4/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff51 minutes ago
Apr 21, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals left fielder Andrew Benintendi (16) runs toward home plate as Minnesota Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers (27) awaits the throw during the fourth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Kansas City Royals: Streaming & TV | 4/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff51 minutes ago
Apr 21, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics left fielder Tony Kemp (5) celebrates with second baseman Nick Allen (2) after Allen scored a run against the Baltimore Orioles () during the seventh inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 4/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff54 minutes ago
Apr 21, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics left fielder Tony Kemp (5) celebrates with second baseman Nick Allen (2) after Allen scored a run against the Baltimore Orioles () during the seventh inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 4/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff54 minutes ago
USATSI_18139639
MLB

How to Watch Rangers at Athletics

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy