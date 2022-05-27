How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 5/26/2022

Skip to main content

Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 23, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy (12) scores a run on a sacrifice fly against the Seattle Mariners during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Seth Brown and the Oakland Athletics take on Adolis Garcia and the Texas Rangers at Oakland Coliseum on Thursday at 9:40 PM ET, in the first game of a four-game series.

Athletics vs. Rangers Live Streaming and TV Channel

Athletics vs. Rangers Batting Stats

  • The Athletics are last in the league with a .212 batting average.
  • The Athletics are the fifth-lowest scoring team in baseball averaging 3.4 runs per game (157 total).
  • The Athletics rank last in baseball with an on-base percentage of .276.
  • The Rangers rank 27th in MLB with a team batting average of just .223.
  • The Rangers have scored 171 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
  • The Rangers are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 28th with an OBP of .286.

Athletics Impact Players

  • Brown leads the Athletics with five long balls and runs batted in, driving in 22.
  • Brown ranks 69th in home runs and 50th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
  • Sean Murphy has 11 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 13 walks while batting .203.
  • Murphy ranks 97th in homers and 74th in RBI so far this season.
  • Elvis Andrus is hitting .227 with seven doubles, three home runs and 13 walks.
  • Tony Kemp has four doubles, a home run and 15 walks while hitting .233.

Rangers Impact Players

  • Corey Seager leads Texas with eight home runs this season. He's batting .238 with 20 RBI.
  • In all of the major leagues, Seager is 28th in home runs and 74th in RBI.
  • Garcia leads Texas in runs batted in (26) this season. He's batting .209 while slugging .392.
  • Garcia is currently 48th in homers and 21st in RBI in the big leagues.
  • Jonah Heim has 24 hits this season and a slash line of .270/.356/.494.
  • Kole Calhoun leads Texas with a .254 batting average. He's also hit seven homers and has 16 RBI.

Athletics and Rangers Schedules

Athletics

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/21/2022

Angels

L 5-3

Away

5/22/2022

Angels

L 4-1

Away

5/23/2022

Mariners

L 7-6

Away

5/24/2022

Mariners

W 7-5

Away

5/25/2022

Mariners

W 4-2

Away

5/26/2022

Rangers

-

Home

5/27/2022

Rangers

-

Home

5/28/2022

Rangers

-

Home

5/29/2022

Rangers

-

Home

5/30/2022

Astros

-

Home

5/31/2022

Astros

-

Home

Rangers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/20/2022

Astros

W 3-0

Away

5/21/2022

Astros

L 2-1

Away

5/22/2022

Astros

L 5-2

Away

5/24/2022

Angels

L 5-3

Away

5/25/2022

Angels

W 7-2

Away

5/26/2022

Athletics

-

Away

5/27/2022

Athletics

-

Away

5/28/2022

Athletics

-

Away

5/29/2022

Athletics

-

Away

5/30/2022

Rays

-

Home

5/31/2022

Rays

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
26
2022

Texas Rangers at Oakland Athletics

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
9:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

