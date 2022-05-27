How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 5/26/2022

May 23, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy (12) scores a run on a sacrifice fly against the Seattle Mariners during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Seth Brown and the Oakland Athletics take on Adolis Garcia and the Texas Rangers at Oakland Coliseum on Thursday at 9:40 PM ET, in the first game of a four-game series.

Athletics vs. Rangers Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Thursday, May 26, 2022

Thursday, May 26, 2022 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

Athletics vs. Rangers Batting Stats

The Athletics are last in the league with a .212 batting average.

The Athletics are the fifth-lowest scoring team in baseball averaging 3.4 runs per game (157 total).

The Athletics rank last in baseball with an on-base percentage of .276.

The Rangers rank 27th in MLB with a team batting average of just .223.

The Rangers have scored 171 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

The Rangers are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 28th with an OBP of .286.

Athletics Impact Players

Brown leads the Athletics with five long balls and runs batted in, driving in 22.

Brown ranks 69th in home runs and 50th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.

Sean Murphy has 11 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 13 walks while batting .203.

Murphy ranks 97th in homers and 74th in RBI so far this season.

Elvis Andrus is hitting .227 with seven doubles, three home runs and 13 walks.

Tony Kemp has four doubles, a home run and 15 walks while hitting .233.

Rangers Impact Players

Corey Seager leads Texas with eight home runs this season. He's batting .238 with 20 RBI.

In all of the major leagues, Seager is 28th in home runs and 74th in RBI.

Garcia leads Texas in runs batted in (26) this season. He's batting .209 while slugging .392.

Garcia is currently 48th in homers and 21st in RBI in the big leagues.

Jonah Heim has 24 hits this season and a slash line of .270/.356/.494.

Kole Calhoun leads Texas with a .254 batting average. He's also hit seven homers and has 16 RBI.

Athletics and Rangers Schedules

Athletics

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/21/2022 Angels L 5-3 Away 5/22/2022 Angels L 4-1 Away 5/23/2022 Mariners L 7-6 Away 5/24/2022 Mariners W 7-5 Away 5/25/2022 Mariners W 4-2 Away 5/26/2022 Rangers - Home 5/27/2022 Rangers - Home 5/28/2022 Rangers - Home 5/29/2022 Rangers - Home 5/30/2022 Astros - Home 5/31/2022 Astros - Home

Rangers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/20/2022 Astros W 3-0 Away 5/21/2022 Astros L 2-1 Away 5/22/2022 Astros L 5-2 Away 5/24/2022 Angels L 5-3 Away 5/25/2022 Angels W 7-2 Away 5/26/2022 Athletics - Away 5/27/2022 Athletics - Away 5/28/2022 Athletics - Away 5/29/2022 Athletics - Away 5/30/2022 Rays - Home 5/31/2022 Rays - Home

