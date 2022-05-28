How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 5/27/2022

Skip to main content

Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 25, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Oakland Athletics left fielder Seth Brown (15) and third base coach Darren Bush (51) celebrate after Brown hit a solo home run against the Seattle Mariners during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

May 25, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Oakland Athletics left fielder Seth Brown (15) and third base coach Darren Bush (51) celebrate after Brown hit a solo home run against the Seattle Mariners during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Corey Seager and the Texas Rangers will meet Sean Murphy and the Oakland Athletics on Friday at Oakland Coliseum, at 9:40 PM ET.

Rangers vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Rangers vs. Athletics Batting Stats

  • The Rangers are 27th in the league with a .222 batting average.
  • The Rangers rank 22nd in runs scored with 175, 4.1 per game.
  • The Rangers' .285 on-base percentage is the third-worst in baseball.
  • The Athletics have a team batting average of just .211 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.
  • The Athletics have scored the 28th-most runs in the league this season with just 158 (3.4 per game).
  • The Athletics have an on-base percentage of .275 this season, which ranks last in the league.

Rangers Impact Players

  • Seager paces the Rangers with eight long balls.
  • In all of MLB, Seager ranks 31st in home runs and 79th in RBI.
  • Adolis Garcia has been productive as he paces his team with 27 RBI.
  • Garcia is 48th in home runs and 19th in RBI in the majors.
  • Jonah Heim has five doubles, five home runs and 12 walks while hitting .269.
  • Kole Calhoun leads the Rangers with a team-high batting average of .262.

Athletics Impact Players

  • Seth Brown is batting .208 this season with a team-high five home runs and 22 RBI.
  • In all of baseball, Brown is 70th in homers and 53rd in RBI.
  • Murphy has collected 32 hits this season and has an OBP of .274. He's slugging .369 on the year.
  • Murphy is currently 99th in home runs and 79th in RBI in the big leagues.
  • Elvis Andrus is slashing .230/.307/.356 this season for the Athletics.
  • Tony Kemp is batting .233 with an OBP of .315 and a slugging percentage of .281 this season.

Rangers and Athletics Schedules

Rangers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/21/2022

Astros

L 2-1

Away

5/22/2022

Astros

L 5-2

Away

5/24/2022

Angels

L 5-3

Away

5/25/2022

Angels

W 7-2

Away

5/26/2022

Athletics

W 4-1

Away

5/27/2022

Athletics

-

Away

5/28/2022

Athletics

-

Away

5/29/2022

Athletics

-

Away

5/30/2022

Rays

-

Home

5/31/2022

Rays

-

Home

6/1/2022

Rays

-

Home

Athletics

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/22/2022

Angels

L 4-1

Away

5/23/2022

Mariners

L 7-6

Away

5/24/2022

Mariners

W 7-5

Away

5/25/2022

Mariners

W 4-2

Away

5/26/2022

Rangers

L 4-1

Home

5/27/2022

Rangers

-

Home

5/28/2022

Rangers

-

Home

5/29/2022

Rangers

-

Home

5/30/2022

Astros

-

Home

5/31/2022

Astros

-

Home

6/1/2022

Astros

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
27
2022

Texas Rangers at Oakland Athletics

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
9:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

May 25, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Oakland Athletics left fielder Seth Brown (15) and third base coach Darren Bush (51) celebrate after Brown hit a solo home run against the Seattle Mariners during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 5/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff24 seconds ago
May 24, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France (23) hits a two-run double against the Oakland Athletics during the third inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 5/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff24 seconds ago
May 25, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Oakland Athletics left fielder Seth Brown (15) and third base coach Darren Bush (51) celebrate after Brown hit a solo home run against the Seattle Mariners during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 5/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff24 seconds ago
May 24, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar (10) grounds into a double play scoring a run during the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 5/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff24 seconds ago
May 24, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar (10) grounds into a double play scoring a run during the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. San Diego Padres: Streaming & TV | 5/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff24 seconds ago
May 25, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) celebrates with center fielder Mauricio Dubon (14) after scoring a run during the sixth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 5/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff24 seconds ago
imago1004763796h (1)
Major League Rugby

How to Watch SaberCats at Seawolves

By Evan Lazar10 minutes ago
imago1006919549h
WNBA

How to Watch Liberty at Storm

By Kristofer Habbas40 minutes ago
imago1011271760h
College Baseball

How to Watch the Big Ten Tournament: Michigan vs Maryland

By Adam Childs40 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy