How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 5/27/2022

Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Corey Seager and the Texas Rangers will meet Sean Murphy and the Oakland Athletics on Friday at Oakland Coliseum, at 9:40 PM ET.
Rangers vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Friday, May 27, 2022
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
Rangers vs. Athletics Batting Stats
- The Rangers are 27th in the league with a .222 batting average.
- The Rangers rank 22nd in runs scored with 175, 4.1 per game.
- The Rangers' .285 on-base percentage is the third-worst in baseball.
- The Athletics have a team batting average of just .211 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.
- The Athletics have scored the 28th-most runs in the league this season with just 158 (3.4 per game).
- The Athletics have an on-base percentage of .275 this season, which ranks last in the league.
Rangers Impact Players
- Seager paces the Rangers with eight long balls.
- In all of MLB, Seager ranks 31st in home runs and 79th in RBI.
- Adolis Garcia has been productive as he paces his team with 27 RBI.
- Garcia is 48th in home runs and 19th in RBI in the majors.
- Jonah Heim has five doubles, five home runs and 12 walks while hitting .269.
- Kole Calhoun leads the Rangers with a team-high batting average of .262.
Athletics Impact Players
- Seth Brown is batting .208 this season with a team-high five home runs and 22 RBI.
- In all of baseball, Brown is 70th in homers and 53rd in RBI.
- Murphy has collected 32 hits this season and has an OBP of .274. He's slugging .369 on the year.
- Murphy is currently 99th in home runs and 79th in RBI in the big leagues.
- Elvis Andrus is slashing .230/.307/.356 this season for the Athletics.
- Tony Kemp is batting .233 with an OBP of .315 and a slugging percentage of .281 this season.
Rangers and Athletics Schedules
Rangers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/21/2022
Astros
L 2-1
Away
5/22/2022
Astros
L 5-2
Away
5/24/2022
Angels
L 5-3
Away
5/25/2022
Angels
W 7-2
Away
5/26/2022
Athletics
W 4-1
Away
5/27/2022
Athletics
-
Away
5/28/2022
Athletics
-
Away
5/29/2022
Athletics
-
Away
5/30/2022
Rays
-
Home
5/31/2022
Rays
-
Home
6/1/2022
Rays
-
Home
Athletics
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/22/2022
Angels
L 4-1
Away
5/23/2022
Mariners
L 7-6
Away
5/24/2022
Mariners
W 7-5
Away
5/25/2022
Mariners
W 4-2
Away
5/26/2022
Rangers
L 4-1
Home
5/27/2022
Rangers
-
Home
5/28/2022
Rangers
-
Home
5/29/2022
Rangers
-
Home
5/30/2022
Astros
-
Home
5/31/2022
Astros
-
Home
6/1/2022
Astros
-
Home
