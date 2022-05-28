How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 5/28/2022

Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Corey Seager will lead the Texas Rangers into a matchup with Seth Brown and the Oakland Athletics on Saturday at 4:07 PM ET, in the third game of a four-game series at Oakland Coliseum.
Athletics vs. Rangers Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, May 28, 2022
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
Athletics vs. Rangers Batting Stats
- The Athletics have the worst batting average in the league (.210).
- The Athletics score the fourth-fewest runs in baseball (163 total, 3.4 per game).
- The Athletics rank last in baseball with an on-base percentage of .275.
- The Rangers have a team batting average of just .225 this season, which ranks 26th among MLB teams.
- The Rangers rank 21st in the league with 183 total runs scored this season.
- The Rangers have an on-base percentage of .287 this season, which ranks 28th in the league.
Athletics Impact Players
- Sean Murphy has swatted a team-high five home runs.
- Including all hitters in MLB, Murphy is 75th in home runs and 72nd in RBI.
- Brown has hit five home runs with 23 RBI. Each tops in the lineup.
- Elvis Andrus is hitting .225 with eight doubles, three home runs and 14 walks.
- Tony Kemp has four doubles, a home run and 16 walks while hitting .233.
Rangers Impact Players
- Seager is batting .225 this season with a team-high eight home runs.
- Seager's home run total places him 32nd in the majors, and he ranks 86th in RBI.
- Adolis Garcia is a key run producer for Texas with a .223 average, six homers and 28 RBI.
- Overall, Garcia ranks 49th in homers and 18th in RBI this season.
- Jonah Heim has collected 26 base hits, an OBP of .349 and a slugging percentage of .474 this season.
- Kole Calhoun leads Texas with a batting average of .264. He's also hit seven home runs with 16 RBI.
Athletics and Rangers Schedules
Athletics
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/23/2022
Mariners
L 7-6
Away
5/24/2022
Mariners
W 7-5
Away
5/25/2022
Mariners
W 4-2
Away
5/26/2022
Rangers
L 4-1
Home
5/27/2022
Rangers
L 8-5
Home
5/28/2022
Rangers
-
Home
5/29/2022
Rangers
-
Home
5/30/2022
Astros
-
Home
5/31/2022
Astros
-
Home
6/1/2022
Astros
-
Home
6/3/2022
Red Sox
-
Home
Rangers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/22/2022
Astros
L 5-2
Away
5/24/2022
Angels
L 5-3
Away
5/25/2022
Angels
W 7-2
Away
5/26/2022
Athletics
W 4-1
Away
5/27/2022
Athletics
W 8-5
Away
5/28/2022
Athletics
-
Away
5/29/2022
Athletics
-
Away
5/30/2022
Rays
-
Home
5/31/2022
Rays
-
Home
6/1/2022
Rays
-
Home
6/2/2022
Rays
-
Home
