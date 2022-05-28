How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 5/28/2022

Skip to main content

Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 27, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) slides safely home on a double by Adolis Garcia as Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy (12) fields the late relay during the eighth inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

Corey Seager will lead the Texas Rangers into a matchup with Seth Brown and the Oakland Athletics on Saturday at 4:07 PM ET, in the third game of a four-game series at Oakland Coliseum.

Athletics vs. Rangers Live Streaming and TV Channel

Athletics vs. Rangers Batting Stats

  • The Athletics have the worst batting average in the league (.210).
  • The Athletics score the fourth-fewest runs in baseball (163 total, 3.4 per game).
  • The Athletics rank last in baseball with an on-base percentage of .275.
  • The Rangers have a team batting average of just .225 this season, which ranks 26th among MLB teams.
  • The Rangers rank 21st in the league with 183 total runs scored this season.
  • The Rangers have an on-base percentage of .287 this season, which ranks 28th in the league.

Athletics Impact Players

  • Sean Murphy has swatted a team-high five home runs.
  • Including all hitters in MLB, Murphy is 75th in home runs and 72nd in RBI.
  • Brown has hit five home runs with 23 RBI. Each tops in the lineup.
  • Elvis Andrus is hitting .225 with eight doubles, three home runs and 14 walks.
  • Tony Kemp has four doubles, a home run and 16 walks while hitting .233.

Rangers Impact Players

  • Seager is batting .225 this season with a team-high eight home runs.
  • Seager's home run total places him 32nd in the majors, and he ranks 86th in RBI.
  • Adolis Garcia is a key run producer for Texas with a .223 average, six homers and 28 RBI.
  • Overall, Garcia ranks 49th in homers and 18th in RBI this season.
  • Jonah Heim has collected 26 base hits, an OBP of .349 and a slugging percentage of .474 this season.
  • Kole Calhoun leads Texas with a batting average of .264. He's also hit seven home runs with 16 RBI.

Athletics and Rangers Schedules

Athletics

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/23/2022

Mariners

L 7-6

Away

5/24/2022

Mariners

W 7-5

Away

5/25/2022

Mariners

W 4-2

Away

5/26/2022

Rangers

L 4-1

Home

5/27/2022

Rangers

L 8-5

Home

5/28/2022

Rangers

-

Home

5/29/2022

Rangers

-

Home

5/30/2022

Astros

-

Home

5/31/2022

Astros

-

Home

6/1/2022

Astros

-

Home

6/3/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

Rangers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/22/2022

Astros

L 5-2

Away

5/24/2022

Angels

L 5-3

Away

5/25/2022

Angels

W 7-2

Away

5/26/2022

Athletics

W 4-1

Away

5/27/2022

Athletics

W 8-5

Away

5/28/2022

Athletics

-

Away

5/29/2022

Athletics

-

Away

5/30/2022

Rays

-

Home

5/31/2022

Rays

-

Home

6/1/2022

Rays

-

Home

6/2/2022

Rays

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
28
2022

Texas Rangers at Oakland Athletics

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
4:07
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
