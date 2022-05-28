How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 5/28/2022

May 27, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) slides safely home on a double by Adolis Garcia as Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy (12) fields the late relay during the eighth inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

Corey Seager will lead the Texas Rangers into a matchup with Seth Brown and the Oakland Athletics on Saturday at 4:07 PM ET, in the third game of a four-game series at Oakland Coliseum.

Athletics vs. Rangers Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, May 28, 2022

Saturday, May 28, 2022 Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

Athletics vs. Rangers Batting Stats

The Athletics have the worst batting average in the league (.210).

The Athletics score the fourth-fewest runs in baseball (163 total, 3.4 per game).

The Athletics rank last in baseball with an on-base percentage of .275.

The Rangers have a team batting average of just .225 this season, which ranks 26th among MLB teams.

The Rangers rank 21st in the league with 183 total runs scored this season.

The Rangers have an on-base percentage of .287 this season, which ranks 28th in the league.

Athletics Impact Players

Sean Murphy has swatted a team-high five home runs.

Including all hitters in MLB, Murphy is 75th in home runs and 72nd in RBI.

Brown has hit five home runs with 23 RBI. Each tops in the lineup.

Elvis Andrus is hitting .225 with eight doubles, three home runs and 14 walks.

Tony Kemp has four doubles, a home run and 16 walks while hitting .233.

Rangers Impact Players

Seager is batting .225 this season with a team-high eight home runs.

Seager's home run total places him 32nd in the majors, and he ranks 86th in RBI.

Adolis Garcia is a key run producer for Texas with a .223 average, six homers and 28 RBI.

Overall, Garcia ranks 49th in homers and 18th in RBI this season.

Jonah Heim has collected 26 base hits, an OBP of .349 and a slugging percentage of .474 this season.

Kole Calhoun leads Texas with a batting average of .264. He's also hit seven home runs with 16 RBI.

Athletics and Rangers Schedules

Athletics

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/23/2022 Mariners L 7-6 Away 5/24/2022 Mariners W 7-5 Away 5/25/2022 Mariners W 4-2 Away 5/26/2022 Rangers L 4-1 Home 5/27/2022 Rangers L 8-5 Home 5/28/2022 Rangers - Home 5/29/2022 Rangers - Home 5/30/2022 Astros - Home 5/31/2022 Astros - Home 6/1/2022 Astros - Home 6/3/2022 Red Sox - Home

Rangers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/22/2022 Astros L 5-2 Away 5/24/2022 Angels L 5-3 Away 5/25/2022 Angels W 7-2 Away 5/26/2022 Athletics W 4-1 Away 5/27/2022 Athletics W 8-5 Away 5/28/2022 Athletics - Away 5/29/2022 Athletics - Away 5/30/2022 Rays - Home 5/31/2022 Rays - Home 6/1/2022 Rays - Home 6/2/2022 Rays - Home

