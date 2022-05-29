How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 5/29/2022

Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Chad Pinder and the Oakland Athletics square off against Adolis Garcia and the Texas Rangers at Oakland Coliseum on Sunday at 4:07 PM ET.
Rangers vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Sunday, May 29, 2022
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
Rangers vs. Athletics Batting Stats
- The Rangers' .231 batting average ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Rangers are the 16th-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.3 runs per game (194 total).
- The Rangers are 27th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .292.
- The Athletics have a team batting average of just .211 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.
- The Athletics are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 27th with just 167 total runs (3.4 per game) this season.
- The Athletics have an OBP of just .275 this season, which ranks last in MLB.
Rangers Impact Players
- Corey Seager leads the Rangers with nine home runs.
- Of all batters in MLB, Seager's home runs rank him 20th, and his RBI tally puts him 62nd.
- Garcia has driven in the most runs for the Rangers with 29 runs batted in.
- Including all major league hitters, Garcia ranks 43rd in home runs and 15th in RBI.
- Jonah Heim is batting .268 with five doubles, five home runs and 12 walks.
- Kole Calhoun paces the Rangers with a team-leading batting average of .274.
Athletics Impact Players
- Seth Brown leads Oakland in home runs (five) and runs batted in (23) this season while batting .206.
- Brown's home run total puts him 75th in MLB, and he ranks 52nd in RBI.
- Sean Murphy is slugging .386 this season, with a team-best five homers while driving in 21 runs.
- Among all MLB batters, Murphy ranks 75th in homers and 78th in RBI.
- Elvis Andrus is slashing .225/.299/.345 this season for the Athletics.
- Tony Kemp is batting .232 with an OBP of .312 and a slugging percentage of .278 this season.
Rangers and Athletics Schedules
Rangers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/24/2022
Angels
L 5-3
Away
5/25/2022
Angels
W 7-2
Away
5/26/2022
Athletics
W 4-1
Away
5/27/2022
Athletics
W 8-5
Away
5/28/2022
Athletics
W 11-4
Away
5/29/2022
Athletics
-
Away
5/30/2022
Rays
-
Home
5/31/2022
Rays
-
Home
6/1/2022
Rays
-
Home
6/2/2022
Rays
-
Home
6/3/2022
Mariners
-
Home
Athletics
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/24/2022
Mariners
W 7-5
Away
5/25/2022
Mariners
W 4-2
Away
5/26/2022
Rangers
L 4-1
Home
5/27/2022
Rangers
L 8-5
Home
5/28/2022
Rangers
L 11-4
Home
5/29/2022
Rangers
-
Home
5/30/2022
Astros
-
Home
5/31/2022
Astros
-
Home
6/1/2022
Astros
-
Home
6/3/2022
Red Sox
-
Home
6/4/2022
Red Sox
-
Home
