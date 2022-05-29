How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 5/29/2022

May 27, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) slides safely home on a double by Adolis Garcia as Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy (12) fields the late relay during the eighth inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

Chad Pinder and the Oakland Athletics square off against Adolis Garcia and the Texas Rangers at Oakland Coliseum on Sunday at 4:07 PM ET.

Rangers vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Sunday, May 29, 2022

Sunday, May 29, 2022 Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Rangers vs. Athletics Batting Stats

The Rangers' .231 batting average ranks 22nd in MLB.

The Rangers are the 16th-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.3 runs per game (194 total).

The Rangers are 27th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .292.

The Athletics have a team batting average of just .211 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.

The Athletics are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 27th with just 167 total runs (3.4 per game) this season.

The Athletics have an OBP of just .275 this season, which ranks last in MLB.

Rangers Impact Players

Corey Seager leads the Rangers with nine home runs.

Of all batters in MLB, Seager's home runs rank him 20th, and his RBI tally puts him 62nd.

Garcia has driven in the most runs for the Rangers with 29 runs batted in.

Including all major league hitters, Garcia ranks 43rd in home runs and 15th in RBI.

Jonah Heim is batting .268 with five doubles, five home runs and 12 walks.

Kole Calhoun paces the Rangers with a team-leading batting average of .274.

Athletics Impact Players

Seth Brown leads Oakland in home runs (five) and runs batted in (23) this season while batting .206.

Brown's home run total puts him 75th in MLB, and he ranks 52nd in RBI.

Sean Murphy is slugging .386 this season, with a team-best five homers while driving in 21 runs.

Among all MLB batters, Murphy ranks 75th in homers and 78th in RBI.

Elvis Andrus is slashing .225/.299/.345 this season for the Athletics.

Tony Kemp is batting .232 with an OBP of .312 and a slugging percentage of .278 this season.

Rangers and Athletics Schedules

Rangers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/24/2022 Angels L 5-3 Away 5/25/2022 Angels W 7-2 Away 5/26/2022 Athletics W 4-1 Away 5/27/2022 Athletics W 8-5 Away 5/28/2022 Athletics W 11-4 Away 5/29/2022 Athletics - Away 5/30/2022 Rays - Home 5/31/2022 Rays - Home 6/1/2022 Rays - Home 6/2/2022 Rays - Home 6/3/2022 Mariners - Home

Athletics

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/24/2022 Mariners W 7-5 Away 5/25/2022 Mariners W 4-2 Away 5/26/2022 Rangers L 4-1 Home 5/27/2022 Rangers L 8-5 Home 5/28/2022 Rangers L 11-4 Home 5/29/2022 Rangers - Home 5/30/2022 Astros - Home 5/31/2022 Astros - Home 6/1/2022 Astros - Home 6/3/2022 Red Sox - Home 6/4/2022 Red Sox - Home

Regional restrictions apply.