How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 5/29/2022

Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 27, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) slides safely home on a double by Adolis Garcia as Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy (12) fields the late relay during the eighth inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

Chad Pinder and the Oakland Athletics square off against Adolis Garcia and the Texas Rangers at Oakland Coliseum on Sunday at 4:07 PM ET.

Rangers vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Rangers vs. Athletics Batting Stats

  • The Rangers' .231 batting average ranks 22nd in MLB.
  • The Rangers are the 16th-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.3 runs per game (194 total).
  • The Rangers are 27th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .292.
  • The Athletics have a team batting average of just .211 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.
  • The Athletics are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 27th with just 167 total runs (3.4 per game) this season.
  • The Athletics have an OBP of just .275 this season, which ranks last in MLB.

Rangers Impact Players

  • Corey Seager leads the Rangers with nine home runs.
  • Of all batters in MLB, Seager's home runs rank him 20th, and his RBI tally puts him 62nd.
  • Garcia has driven in the most runs for the Rangers with 29 runs batted in.
  • Including all major league hitters, Garcia ranks 43rd in home runs and 15th in RBI.
  • Jonah Heim is batting .268 with five doubles, five home runs and 12 walks.
  • Kole Calhoun paces the Rangers with a team-leading batting average of .274.

Athletics Impact Players

  • Seth Brown leads Oakland in home runs (five) and runs batted in (23) this season while batting .206.
  • Brown's home run total puts him 75th in MLB, and he ranks 52nd in RBI.
  • Sean Murphy is slugging .386 this season, with a team-best five homers while driving in 21 runs.
  • Among all MLB batters, Murphy ranks 75th in homers and 78th in RBI.
  • Elvis Andrus is slashing .225/.299/.345 this season for the Athletics.
  • Tony Kemp is batting .232 with an OBP of .312 and a slugging percentage of .278 this season.

Rangers and Athletics Schedules

Rangers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/24/2022

Angels

L 5-3

Away

5/25/2022

Angels

W 7-2

Away

5/26/2022

Athletics

W 4-1

Away

5/27/2022

Athletics

W 8-5

Away

5/28/2022

Athletics

W 11-4

Away

5/29/2022

Athletics

-

Away

5/30/2022

Rays

-

Home

5/31/2022

Rays

-

Home

6/1/2022

Rays

-

Home

6/2/2022

Rays

-

Home

6/3/2022

Mariners

-

Home

Athletics

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/24/2022

Mariners

W 7-5

Away

5/25/2022

Mariners

W 4-2

Away

5/26/2022

Rangers

L 4-1

Home

5/27/2022

Rangers

L 8-5

Home

5/28/2022

Rangers

L 11-4

Home

5/29/2022

Rangers

-

Home

5/30/2022

Astros

-

Home

5/31/2022

Astros

-

Home

6/1/2022

Astros

-

Home

6/3/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

6/4/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

How To Watch

May
29
2022

Texas Rangers at Oakland Athletics

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
4:07
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
