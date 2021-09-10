How to Watch Rangers at Athletics

As they attempt to make a late postseason push, the Oakland A's will host the Texas Rangers on Friday night.

In the first matchup of a three-game series, the Texas Rangers head out to Oakland to take on the A's at the RingCentral Coliseum. The Rangers are coming off of a two-day break since their last game, while this will be the third game in four days for Oakland.

The Athletics have won four of six matchups this season against the Rangers, including a sweep in their first series back in early August. These teams have gotten familiar recently, as this will be the seventh time they've played in the past five weeks.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 10, 2021

Time: 9:30p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports California

The Rangers have struggled this season but are on a bit of a hot streak now. They’ve won seven of their last 10 games. This brings them to a record of 51-88, which is still the worst in the AL West by a wide margin.

It doesn’t help that Texas doesn’t have a solidified star of the future after trading Joey Gallo. With that in mind, they have acquired quite a few promising prospects this season through trade.

Adolis Garcia is the best offensive player on the Rangers as of now, leading the team in runs and home runs as a 28-year-old late bloomer. Texas has also gotten quite a bit of solid production out of its pitching staff of late, which is promising since it hasn't had a great rotation in years.

Oakland is 5-5 in its last 1- games, which has been to its detriment in this final postseason push. While it’s a long shot, the A's still have a small chance at making it but will need to go on a significant streak to close the season. To this point, the Athletics are 76-64 and tied for second in the AL West with the Seattle Mariners.

Matt Olson leads Oakland in runs, hits, RBI, home runs and more. He is the clear best player and has played a major role in where the A's have gotten today. Former Ranger Elvis Andrus has also had a solid season and will look to continue that against his old team.

This three-day weekend series will continue through Sunday before the Rangers and A's head back east for their next opponents. The result of this AL West series will have major implications on Oakland’s postseason hopes, whether they stay alive or fade away completely.

