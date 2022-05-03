How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 5/3/2022

Skip to main content

Texas Rangers vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 30, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) bats against the Atlanta Braves during the third inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Ranger Suarez will start for the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday at Citizens Bank Park against Adolis Garcia and the Texas Rangers. First pitch is at 6:45 PM ET for the first game of a two-game series.

Phillies vs. Rangers Live Streaming and TV Channel

Phillies vs. Rangers Batting Stats

  • The Phillies are seventh in MLB with a .244 batting average.
  • The Phillies score the fourth-most runs in baseball (106 total, 4.6 per game).
  • The Phillies rank 10th in the league with a .316 on-base percentage.
  • The Rangers' .223 batting average ranks 22nd in the league this season.
  • The Rangers have scored the 11th-most runs in the league this season with 96 (4.4 per game).
  • The Rangers have an OBP of .293 this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

Phillies Impact Players

  • Bryce Harper is hitting .253 with seven doubles, a triple, four home runs and seven walks.
  • Harper's home runs place him 24th in the majors, and he is 12th in RBI.
  • Kyle Schwarber been a consistent power bat this season, as he paces his team with seven home runs and 16 runs batted in.
  • Of all MLB hitters, Schwarber ranks second in home runs and ninth in RBI.
  • Alec Bohm is hitting .309 with two doubles, two home runs and seven walks.
  • Nicholas Castellanos leads the team in batting average with a high-water mark of .286.

Rangers Impact Players

  • Garcia leads Texas in home runs with four and runs batted in with 18.
  • Garcia's home run total puts him 24th in the majors, and he ranks fourth in RBI.
  • Corey Seager's four home runs are most among Texas batters. He's driven in 12 runs this season while slugging .424.
  • Among all major league hitters, Seager ranks 24th in homers and 43rd in RBI.
  • Nate Lowe leads Texas with a .313 batting average.
  • Jonah Heim has collected 10 hits this season and has an OBP of .444. He's slugging .600 on the year.

Phillies and Rangers Schedules

Phillies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/27/2022

Rockies

W 7-3

Home

4/28/2022

Rockies

W 7-1

Home

4/29/2022

Mets

L 3-0

Away

4/30/2022

Mets

W 4-1

Away

5/1/2022

Mets

L 10-6

Away

5/3/2022

Rangers

-

Home

5/4/2022

Rangers

-

Home

5/5/2022

Mets

-

Home

5/6/2022

Mets

-

Home

5/7/2022

Mets

-

Home

5/8/2022

Mets

-

Home

Rangers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/27/2022

Astros

L 4-3

Home

4/28/2022

Astros

L 3-2

Home

4/29/2022

Braves

L 6-3

Home

4/30/2022

Braves

W 3-1

Home

5/1/2022

Braves

W 7-3

Home

5/3/2022

Phillies

-

Away

5/4/2022

Phillies

-

Away

5/6/2022

Yankees

-

Away

5/7/2022

Yankees

-

Away

5/8/2022

Yankees

-

Away

5/10/2022

Royals

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
3
2022

Texas Rangers at Philadelphia Phillies

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
6:45
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
Apr 30, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) bats against the Atlanta Braves during the third inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
