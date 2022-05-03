How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 5/3/2022

Apr 30, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) bats against the Atlanta Braves during the third inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Ranger Suarez will start for the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday at Citizens Bank Park against Adolis Garcia and the Texas Rangers. First pitch is at 6:45 PM ET for the first game of a two-game series.

Phillies vs. Rangers Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, May 3, 2022

Tuesday, May 3, 2022 Game Time: 6:45 PM ET

6:45 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Phillies vs. Rangers Batting Stats

The Phillies are seventh in MLB with a .244 batting average.

The Phillies score the fourth-most runs in baseball (106 total, 4.6 per game).

The Phillies rank 10th in the league with a .316 on-base percentage.

The Rangers' .223 batting average ranks 22nd in the league this season.

The Rangers have scored the 11th-most runs in the league this season with 96 (4.4 per game).

The Rangers have an OBP of .293 this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

Phillies Impact Players

Bryce Harper is hitting .253 with seven doubles, a triple, four home runs and seven walks.

Harper's home runs place him 24th in the majors, and he is 12th in RBI.

Kyle Schwarber been a consistent power bat this season, as he paces his team with seven home runs and 16 runs batted in.

Of all MLB hitters, Schwarber ranks second in home runs and ninth in RBI.

Alec Bohm is hitting .309 with two doubles, two home runs and seven walks.

Nicholas Castellanos leads the team in batting average with a high-water mark of .286.

Rangers Impact Players

Garcia leads Texas in home runs with four and runs batted in with 18.

Garcia's home run total puts him 24th in the majors, and he ranks fourth in RBI.

Corey Seager's four home runs are most among Texas batters. He's driven in 12 runs this season while slugging .424.

Among all major league hitters, Seager ranks 24th in homers and 43rd in RBI.

Nate Lowe leads Texas with a .313 batting average.

Jonah Heim has collected 10 hits this season and has an OBP of .444. He's slugging .600 on the year.

Phillies and Rangers Schedules

Phillies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/27/2022 Rockies W 7-3 Home 4/28/2022 Rockies W 7-1 Home 4/29/2022 Mets L 3-0 Away 4/30/2022 Mets W 4-1 Away 5/1/2022 Mets L 10-6 Away 5/3/2022 Rangers - Home 5/4/2022 Rangers - Home 5/5/2022 Mets - Home 5/6/2022 Mets - Home 5/7/2022 Mets - Home 5/8/2022 Mets - Home

Rangers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/27/2022 Astros L 4-3 Home 4/28/2022 Astros L 3-2 Home 4/29/2022 Braves L 6-3 Home 4/30/2022 Braves W 3-1 Home 5/1/2022 Braves W 7-3 Home 5/3/2022 Phillies - Away 5/4/2022 Phillies - Away 5/6/2022 Yankees - Away 5/7/2022 Yankees - Away 5/8/2022 Yankees - Away 5/10/2022 Royals - Home

Regional restrictions apply.