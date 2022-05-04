How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 5/4/2022

Skip to main content

Texas Rangers vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 1, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Kyle Schwarber (12) is greeted by catcher J.T. Realmuto (10) after hitting his second home run of the game in the fourth inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Schwarber and the Philadelphia Phillies will look to outdo Corey Seager and the Texas Rangers at Citizens Bank Park on Wednesday at 6:45 PM ET.

Phillies vs. Rangers Live Streaming and TV Channel

Phillies vs. Rangers Batting Stats

  • The Phillies are fifth in MLB with a .246 batting average.
  • The Phillies score the second-most runs in baseball (110 total, 4.6 per game).
  • The Phillies rank 10th in the league with a .316 on-base percentage.
  • The Rangers have a team batting average of .224 this season, which ranks 21st among MLB teams.
  • The Rangers have scored the 12th-most runs in the league this season with 102 (4.4 per game).
  • The Rangers have an OBP of .292 this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.

Phillies Impact Players

  • Bryce Harper is batting .242 with seven doubles, a triple, four home runs and seven walks, while getting on base at a rate of .304.
  • Harper's home runs rank him 28th in the majors, and he is 15th in RBI.
  • Schwarber been a consistent power bat this season, as he leads his team with seven home runs and 16 runs batted in.
  • Schwarber is fourth in home runs and 12th in RBI so far this season.
  • Alec Bohm is batting .322 with three doubles, two home runs and seven walks.
  • Nicholas Castellanos paces the Phillies with a .286 batting average.

Rangers Impact Players

  • Adolis Garcia leads Texas in home runs with four and runs batted in with 18.
  • Garcia's home run total puts him 28th in MLB, and he ranks sixth in RBI.
  • Seager leads Texas in home runs with four while driving in 12 runs and slugging .416.
  • Seager ranks 28th among all hitters in MLB in home runs, and 48th in RBI.
  • Jonah Heim has 12 hits this season and a slash line of .364/.475/.697.
  • Nate Lowe leads Texas with a .299 batting average.

Phillies and Rangers Schedules

Phillies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/28/2022

Rockies

W 7-1

Home

4/29/2022

Mets

L 3-0

Away

4/30/2022

Mets

W 4-1

Away

5/1/2022

Mets

L 10-6

Away

5/3/2022

Rangers

L 6-4

Home

5/4/2022

Rangers

-

Home

5/5/2022

Mets

-

Home

5/6/2022

Mets

-

Home

5/7/2022

Mets

-

Home

5/8/2022

Mets

-

Home

5/9/2022

Mariners

-

Away

Rangers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/28/2022

Astros

L 3-2

Home

4/29/2022

Braves

L 6-3

Home

4/30/2022

Braves

W 3-1

Home

5/1/2022

Braves

W 7-3

Home

5/3/2022

Phillies

W 6-4

Away

5/4/2022

Phillies

-

Away

5/6/2022

Yankees

-

Away

5/7/2022

Yankees

-

Away

5/8/2022

Yankees

-

Away

5/10/2022

Royals

-

Home

5/11/2022

Royals

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
4
2022

Texas Rangers at Philadelphia Phillies

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
6:45
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

