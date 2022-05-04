How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 5/4/2022

Texas Rangers vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Kyle Schwarber and the Philadelphia Phillies will look to outdo Corey Seager and the Texas Rangers at Citizens Bank Park on Wednesday at 6:45 PM ET.
Phillies vs. Rangers Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 4, 2022
- Game Time: 6:45 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
Phillies vs. Rangers Batting Stats
- The Phillies are fifth in MLB with a .246 batting average.
- The Phillies score the second-most runs in baseball (110 total, 4.6 per game).
- The Phillies rank 10th in the league with a .316 on-base percentage.
- The Rangers have a team batting average of .224 this season, which ranks 21st among MLB teams.
- The Rangers have scored the 12th-most runs in the league this season with 102 (4.4 per game).
- The Rangers have an OBP of .292 this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.
Phillies Impact Players
- Bryce Harper is batting .242 with seven doubles, a triple, four home runs and seven walks, while getting on base at a rate of .304.
- Harper's home runs rank him 28th in the majors, and he is 15th in RBI.
- Schwarber been a consistent power bat this season, as he leads his team with seven home runs and 16 runs batted in.
- Schwarber is fourth in home runs and 12th in RBI so far this season.
- Alec Bohm is batting .322 with three doubles, two home runs and seven walks.
- Nicholas Castellanos paces the Phillies with a .286 batting average.
Rangers Impact Players
- Adolis Garcia leads Texas in home runs with four and runs batted in with 18.
- Garcia's home run total puts him 28th in MLB, and he ranks sixth in RBI.
- Seager leads Texas in home runs with four while driving in 12 runs and slugging .416.
- Seager ranks 28th among all hitters in MLB in home runs, and 48th in RBI.
- Jonah Heim has 12 hits this season and a slash line of .364/.475/.697.
- Nate Lowe leads Texas with a .299 batting average.
Phillies and Rangers Schedules
Phillies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/28/2022
Rockies
W 7-1
Home
4/29/2022
Mets
L 3-0
Away
4/30/2022
Mets
W 4-1
Away
5/1/2022
Mets
L 10-6
Away
5/3/2022
Rangers
L 6-4
Home
5/4/2022
Rangers
-
Home
5/5/2022
Mets
-
Home
5/6/2022
Mets
-
Home
5/7/2022
Mets
-
Home
5/8/2022
Mets
-
Home
5/9/2022
Mariners
-
Away
Rangers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/28/2022
Astros
L 3-2
Home
4/29/2022
Braves
L 6-3
Home
4/30/2022
Braves
W 3-1
Home
5/1/2022
Braves
W 7-3
Home
5/3/2022
Phillies
W 6-4
Away
5/4/2022
Phillies
-
Away
5/6/2022
Yankees
-
Away
5/7/2022
Yankees
-
Away
5/8/2022
Yankees
-
Away
5/10/2022
Royals
-
Home
5/11/2022
Royals
-
Home
