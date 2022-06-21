How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 6/21/2022

Jun 19, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) receives congratulations from teammates after he hits a home run in the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Gibson and Martin Perez are the projected starters when the Philadelphia Phillies and the Texas Rangers face off on Tuesday at Globe Life Field, at 8:05 PM ET.

Phillies vs. Rangers Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, June 21, 2022

Tuesday, June 21, 2022 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

Phillies vs. Rangers Batting Stats

The Phillies rank ninth in MLB with a .249 batting average.

The Phillies score the third-most runs in baseball (332 total, 4.9 per game).

The Phillies rank 10th in baseball with a .319 on-base percentage.

The Rangers rank 22nd in MLB with a .234 team batting average.

The Rangers have scored 287 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.

The Rangers have an on-base percentage of .293 this season, which ranks 27th in the league.

Phillies Impact Players

Bryce Harper paces the Phillies with 48 runs batted in while putting up a team-best batting average of .326.

Of all major league hitters, Harper ranks eighth in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging.

Kyle Schwarber has put his power on display as he leads his team with 18 home runs.

Including all MLB hitters, Schwarber ranks sixth in homers and 29th in RBI.

Rhys Hoskins is hitting .252 with 12 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 30 walks.

Nicholas Castellanos is batting .253 with 17 doubles, seven home runs and 21 walks.

Rangers Impact Players

Corey Seager leads Texas in home runs this season with 15 while driving in 31 runs.

Seager is 16th in homers and 72nd in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Adolis Garcia leads Texas in runs batted in with 45 while batting .253 with 13 homers.

Garcia ranks 22nd in home runs and 12th in RBI among all batters in the majors.

Marcus Semien is slashing .223/.288/.338 this season for the Rangers.

Nate Lowe leads Texas in batting average (.274) this season while adding eight home runs and 27 RBI.

Phillies and Rangers Schedules

Phillies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/16/2022 Nationals W 10-1 Away 6/17/2022 Nationals W 5-3 Away 6/17/2022 Nationals W 8-7 Away 6/18/2022 Nationals W 2-1 Away 6/19/2022 Nationals L 9-3 Away 6/21/2022 Rangers - Away 6/22/2022 Rangers - Away 6/23/2022 Padres - Away 6/24/2022 Padres - Away 6/25/2022 Padres - Away 6/26/2022 Padres - Away

Rangers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/15/2022 Astros L 9-2 Home 6/16/2022 Tigers W 3-1 Away 6/17/2022 Tigers W 7-0 Away 6/18/2022 Tigers L 14-7 Away 6/19/2022 Tigers L 7-3 Away 6/21/2022 Phillies - Home 6/22/2022 Phillies - Home 6/24/2022 Nationals - Home 6/25/2022 Nationals - Home 6/26/2022 Nationals - Home 6/27/2022 Royals - Away

