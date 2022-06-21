How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 6/21/2022

Skip to main content

Texas Rangers vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 19, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) receives congratulations from teammates after he hits a home run in the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Gibson and Martin Perez are the projected starters when the Philadelphia Phillies and the Texas Rangers face off on Tuesday at Globe Life Field, at 8:05 PM ET.

Phillies vs. Rangers Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Tuesday, June 21, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Phillies vs. Rangers Batting Stats

  • The Phillies rank ninth in MLB with a .249 batting average.
  • The Phillies score the third-most runs in baseball (332 total, 4.9 per game).
  • The Phillies rank 10th in baseball with a .319 on-base percentage.
  • The Rangers rank 22nd in MLB with a .234 team batting average.
  • The Rangers have scored 287 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.
  • The Rangers have an on-base percentage of .293 this season, which ranks 27th in the league.

Phillies Impact Players

  • Bryce Harper paces the Phillies with 48 runs batted in while putting up a team-best batting average of .326.
  • Of all major league hitters, Harper ranks eighth in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging.
  • Kyle Schwarber has put his power on display as he leads his team with 18 home runs.
  • Including all MLB hitters, Schwarber ranks sixth in homers and 29th in RBI.
  • Rhys Hoskins is hitting .252 with 12 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 30 walks.
  • Nicholas Castellanos is batting .253 with 17 doubles, seven home runs and 21 walks.

Rangers Impact Players

  • Corey Seager leads Texas in home runs this season with 15 while driving in 31 runs.
  • Seager is 16th in homers and 72nd in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Adolis Garcia leads Texas in runs batted in with 45 while batting .253 with 13 homers.
  • Garcia ranks 22nd in home runs and 12th in RBI among all batters in the majors.
  • Marcus Semien is slashing .223/.288/.338 this season for the Rangers.
  • Nate Lowe leads Texas in batting average (.274) this season while adding eight home runs and 27 RBI.

Phillies and Rangers Schedules

Phillies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/16/2022

Nationals

W 10-1

Away

6/17/2022

Nationals

W 5-3

Away

6/17/2022

Nationals

W 8-7

Away

6/18/2022

Nationals

W 2-1

Away

6/19/2022

Nationals

L 9-3

Away

6/21/2022

Rangers

-

Away

6/22/2022

Rangers

-

Away

6/23/2022

Padres

-

Away

6/24/2022

Padres

-

Away

6/25/2022

Padres

-

Away

6/26/2022

Padres

-

Away

Rangers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/15/2022

Astros

L 9-2

Home

6/16/2022

Tigers

W 3-1

Away

6/17/2022

Tigers

W 7-0

Away

6/18/2022

Tigers

L 14-7

Away

6/19/2022

Tigers

L 7-3

Away

6/21/2022

Phillies

-

Home

6/22/2022

Phillies

-

Home

6/24/2022

Nationals

-

Home

6/25/2022

Nationals

-

Home

6/26/2022

Nationals

-

Home

6/27/2022

Royals

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
21
2022

Philadelphia Phillies at Texas Rangers

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
8:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

