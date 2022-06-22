How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 6/22/2022

Skip to main content

Texas Rangers vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 19, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) receives congratulations from teammates after he hits a home run in the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Jun 19, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) receives congratulations from teammates after he hits a home run in the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Schwarber and the Philadelphia Phillies will take on Corey Seager and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field in the final of a two-game series, on Wednesday at 4:05 PM ET.

Phillies vs. Rangers Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Wednesday, June 22, 2022
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Phillies vs. Rangers Batting Stats

  • The Phillies rank 11th in the majors with a .248 batting average.
  • The Phillies score the fifth-most runs in baseball (332 total, 4.8 per game).
  • The Phillies are 11th in the league with a .318 on-base percentage.
  • The Rangers rank 22nd in MLB with a .235 team batting average.
  • The Rangers rank 16th in the league with 294 total runs scored this season.
  • The Rangers have an OBP of just .294 this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.

Phillies Impact Players

  • Bryce Harper leads the Phillies with 48 runs batted in while putting up a team-high batting average of .326.
  • Of all hitters in MLB, Harper ranks 16th in homers and 10th in RBI.
  • Schwarber has shown his power as he leads his team with 18 home runs.
  • Schwarber is seventh in homers and 33rd in RBI in the big leagues.
  • Rhys Hoskins has 12 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 33 walks while batting .251.
  • Nicholas Castellanos has 17 doubles, seven home runs and 21 walks while hitting .249.

Rangers Impact Players

  • Adolis Garcia leads Texas in runs batted in with 45 and has a batting average of .253.
  • Garcia is 24th in homers and 14th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Seager's 15 home runs are most among Texas batters. He's driven in 32 runs this season while slugging .438.
  • Seager is 16th among all hitters in the big leagues in homers, and 66th in RBI.
  • Marcus Semien is slashing .231/.295/.360 this season for the Rangers.
  • Nate Lowe leads Texas with a .278 batting average. He's also hit nine homers and has 28 RBI.

Phillies and Rangers Schedules

Phillies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/17/2022

Nationals

W 5-3

Away

6/17/2022

Nationals

W 8-7

Away

6/18/2022

Nationals

W 2-1

Away

6/19/2022

Nationals

L 9-3

Away

6/21/2022

Rangers

L 7-0

Away

6/22/2022

Rangers

-

Away

6/23/2022

Padres

-

Away

6/24/2022

Padres

-

Away

6/25/2022

Padres

-

Away

6/26/2022

Padres

-

Away

6/28/2022

Braves

-

Home

Rangers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/16/2022

Tigers

W 3-1

Away

6/17/2022

Tigers

W 7-0

Away

6/18/2022

Tigers

L 14-7

Away

6/19/2022

Tigers

L 7-3

Away

6/21/2022

Phillies

W 7-0

Home

6/22/2022

Phillies

-

Home

6/24/2022

Nationals

-

Home

6/25/2022

Nationals

-

Home

6/26/2022

Nationals

-

Home

6/27/2022

Royals

-

Away

6/28/2022

Royals

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
22
2022

Philadelphia Phillies at Texas Rangers

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
4:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jun 19, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) receives congratulations from teammates after he hits a home run in the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 6/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Jun 19, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) receives congratulations from teammates after he hits a home run in the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 6/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Jun 19, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) receives congratulations from teammates after he hits a home run in the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Phillies vs. Rangers stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs6 minutes ago
TEXAS A&M BASEBALL
College Baseball

Oklahoma vs. Texas A&M stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Ben Macaluso6 minutes ago
Andrei Vasilevskiy
SI Guide

Lightning Look to even Stanley Cup Final vs. Avalanche

By Kevin Sweeney1 hour ago
Jun 21, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) walks off the field as Chicago White Sox players celebrate winning on a baseball game against his team at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 6/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jun 21, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) celebrates with Kyle Tucker after the Astros defeated the New York Mets at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Mets vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 6/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jun 21, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) walks off the field as Chicago White Sox players celebrate winning on a baseball game against his team at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Toronto Blue Jays: Streaming & TV | 6/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jun 21, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) celebrates with Kyle Tucker after the Astros defeated the New York Mets at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 6/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy