How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 6/22/2022

Jun 19, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) receives congratulations from teammates after he hits a home run in the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Schwarber and the Philadelphia Phillies will take on Corey Seager and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field in the final of a two-game series, on Wednesday at 4:05 PM ET.

Phillies vs. Rangers Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, June 22, 2022

4:05 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply) Live Stream on fuboTV

Phillies vs. Rangers Batting Stats

The Phillies rank 11th in the majors with a .248 batting average.

The Phillies score the fifth-most runs in baseball (332 total, 4.8 per game).

The Phillies are 11th in the league with a .318 on-base percentage.

The Rangers rank 22nd in MLB with a .235 team batting average.

The Rangers rank 16th in the league with 294 total runs scored this season.

The Rangers have an OBP of just .294 this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.

Phillies Impact Players

Bryce Harper leads the Phillies with 48 runs batted in while putting up a team-high batting average of .326.

Of all hitters in MLB, Harper ranks 16th in homers and 10th in RBI.

Schwarber has shown his power as he leads his team with 18 home runs.

Schwarber is seventh in homers and 33rd in RBI in the big leagues.

Rhys Hoskins has 12 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 33 walks while batting .251.

Nicholas Castellanos has 17 doubles, seven home runs and 21 walks while hitting .249.

Rangers Impact Players

Adolis Garcia leads Texas in runs batted in with 45 and has a batting average of .253.

Garcia is 24th in homers and 14th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Seager's 15 home runs are most among Texas batters. He's driven in 32 runs this season while slugging .438.

Seager is 16th among all hitters in the big leagues in homers, and 66th in RBI.

Marcus Semien is slashing .231/.295/.360 this season for the Rangers.

Nate Lowe leads Texas with a .278 batting average. He's also hit nine homers and has 28 RBI.

Phillies and Rangers Schedules

Phillies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/17/2022 Nationals W 5-3 Away 6/17/2022 Nationals W 8-7 Away 6/18/2022 Nationals W 2-1 Away 6/19/2022 Nationals L 9-3 Away 6/21/2022 Rangers L 7-0 Away 6/22/2022 Rangers - Away 6/23/2022 Padres - Away 6/24/2022 Padres - Away 6/25/2022 Padres - Away 6/26/2022 Padres - Away 6/28/2022 Braves - Home

Rangers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/16/2022 Tigers W 3-1 Away 6/17/2022 Tigers W 7-0 Away 6/18/2022 Tigers L 14-7 Away 6/19/2022 Tigers L 7-3 Away 6/21/2022 Phillies W 7-0 Home 6/22/2022 Phillies - Home 6/24/2022 Nationals - Home 6/25/2022 Nationals - Home 6/26/2022 Nationals - Home 6/27/2022 Royals - Away 6/28/2022 Royals - Away

Regional restrictions apply.