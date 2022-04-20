How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 4/19/2022

Apr 14, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout (27) circles the bases on his solo home run in front of Texas Rangers third baseman Brad Miller (13) during the first inning of a baseball game at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports

Jon Gray will try to shut down Adam Frazier and company when the Texas Rangers play the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET, at T-Mobile Park.

Mariners vs. Rangers Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, April 19, 2022

Tuesday, April 19, 2022 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest

Mariners vs. Rangers Batting Stats

The Mariners' .231 batting average ranks 15th in the league.

The Mariners are the 16th-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.3 runs per game (39 total).

The Mariners rank seventh in the league with a .327 on-base percentage.

The Rangers have a team batting average of .226 this season, which ranks 20th among MLB teams.

The Rangers have scored 39 runs (4.9 per game) this season, which ranks 16th in MLB.

The Rangers have an on-base percentage of .312 this season, which ranks 14th in the league.

Mariners Impact Players

Ty France has a team-best nine runs batted in.

In all of baseball, France is 21st in home runs and ninth in RBI.

J.P. Crawford is hitting .370 to lead the lineup.

Crawford is 179th in home runs and 248th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.

Frazier has two doubles, a triple and a walk while batting .282.

Tom Murphy is batting .500 with a home run and three walks.

Rangers Impact Players

Brad Miller is batting .250 this season with a team-high two home runs and five RBI.

Miller is 21st in homers and 55th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Nate Lowe leads Texas in runs batted in with five while batting .367.

Lowe is 179th in homers and 55th in RBI among all major league batters this season.

Mitch Garver has collected five base hits, an OBP of .414 and a slugging percentage of .381 this season.

Adolis Garcia is batting .133 this season with a team-high two home runs and five RBI.

Mariners and Rangers Schedules

Mariners

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/13/2022 White Sox L 6-4 Away 4/14/2022 White Sox W 5-1 Away 4/15/2022 Astros W 11-1 Home 4/16/2022 Astros L 4-0 Home 4/17/2022 Astros W 7-2 Home 4/19/2022 Rangers - Home 4/20/2022 Rangers - Home 4/21/2022 Rangers - Home 4/22/2022 Royals - Home 4/23/2022 Royals - Home 4/24/2022 Royals - Home

Rangers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/12/2022 Rockies L 4-1 Home 4/14/2022 Angels - Home 4/15/2022 Angels L 9-6 Home 4/16/2022 Angels L 7-2 Home 4/17/2022 Angels L 8-3 Home 4/19/2022 Mariners - Away 4/20/2022 Mariners - Away 4/21/2022 Mariners - Away 4/22/2022 Athletics - Away 4/23/2022 Athletics - Away 4/24/2022 Athletics - Away

