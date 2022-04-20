How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 4/19/2022

Skip to main content

Texas Rangers vs. Seattle Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 14, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout (27) circles the bases on his solo home run in front of Texas Rangers third baseman Brad Miller (13) during the first inning of a baseball game at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports

Jon Gray will try to shut down Adam Frazier and company when the Texas Rangers play the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET, at T-Mobile Park.

Mariners vs. Rangers Live Streaming and TV Channel

Mariners vs. Rangers Batting Stats

  • The Mariners' .231 batting average ranks 15th in the league.
  • The Mariners are the 16th-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.3 runs per game (39 total).
  • The Mariners rank seventh in the league with a .327 on-base percentage.
  • The Rangers have a team batting average of .226 this season, which ranks 20th among MLB teams.
  • The Rangers have scored 39 runs (4.9 per game) this season, which ranks 16th in MLB.
  • The Rangers have an on-base percentage of .312 this season, which ranks 14th in the league.

Mariners Impact Players

  • Ty France has a team-best nine runs batted in.
  • In all of baseball, France is 21st in home runs and ninth in RBI.
  • J.P. Crawford is hitting .370 to lead the lineup.
  • Crawford is 179th in home runs and 248th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
  • Frazier has two doubles, a triple and a walk while batting .282.
  • Tom Murphy is batting .500 with a home run and three walks.

Rangers Impact Players

  • Brad Miller is batting .250 this season with a team-high two home runs and five RBI.
  • Miller is 21st in homers and 55th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Nate Lowe leads Texas in runs batted in with five while batting .367.
  • Lowe is 179th in homers and 55th in RBI among all major league batters this season.
  • Mitch Garver has collected five base hits, an OBP of .414 and a slugging percentage of .381 this season.
  • Adolis Garcia is batting .133 this season with a team-high two home runs and five RBI.

Mariners and Rangers Schedules

Mariners

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/13/2022

White Sox

L 6-4

Away

4/14/2022

White Sox

W 5-1

Away

4/15/2022

Astros

W 11-1

Home

4/16/2022

Astros

L 4-0

Home

4/17/2022

Astros

W 7-2

Home

4/19/2022

Rangers

-

Home

4/20/2022

Rangers

-

Home

4/21/2022

Rangers

-

Home

4/22/2022

Royals

-

Home

4/23/2022

Royals

-

Home

4/24/2022

Royals

-

Home

Rangers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/12/2022

Rockies

L 4-1

Home

4/14/2022

Angels

-

Home

4/15/2022

Angels

L 9-6

Home

4/16/2022

Angels

L 7-2

Home

4/17/2022

Angels

L 8-3

Home

4/19/2022

Mariners

-

Away

4/20/2022

Mariners

-

Away

4/21/2022

Mariners

-

Away

4/22/2022

Athletics

-

Away

4/23/2022

Athletics

-

Away

4/24/2022

Athletics

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
19
2022

Texas Rangers at Seattle Mariners

TV CHANNEL: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Time
9:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
