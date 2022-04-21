How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 4/20/2022

Texas Rangers vs. Seattle Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Adam Frazier and the Seattle Mariners will play Nate Lowe and the Texas Rangers on Wednesday at T-Mobile Park, at 9:40 PM ET.
Mariners vs. Rangers Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 20, 2022
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Mariners vs. Rangers Batting Stats
- The Mariners are 15th in the league with a .231 batting average.
- The Mariners rank 13th in runs scored with 45, 4.5 per game.
- The Mariners rank seventh in the league with an on-base percentage of .326.
- The Rangers' .222 batting average ranks 19th in the league this season.
- The Rangers have scored the 18th-most runs in the league this season with 41 (4.6 per game).
- The Rangers have an OBP of .301 this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.
Mariners Impact Players
- Ty France has put up a team-best nine runs batted in.
- France's home runs place him 26th in MLB, and he ranks 11th in RBI.
- J.P. Crawford's .355 batting average is a team-high mark.
- Including all MLB hitters, Crawford is 184th in home runs and 260th in RBI.
- Eugenio Suarez has three home runs, best in the lineup.
- Frazier is hitting .279 with two doubles, a triple and a walk.
Rangers Impact Players
- Brad Miller is batting .294 this season with a team-high two home runs and five RBI.
- Among all hitters in MLB, Miller's home run total ranks 26th and his RBI tally is 66th.
- Lowe leads Texas in runs batted in with five while batting .353.
- Lowe is 184th in homers and 66th in RBI among all MLB batters this year.
- Adolis Garcia leads Texas in home runs with two and runs batted in with five.
- Mitch Garver has collected five hits this season and has an OBP of .364. He's slugging .320 on the year.
Mariners and Rangers Schedules
Mariners
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/14/2022
White Sox
W 5-1
Away
4/15/2022
Astros
W 11-1
Home
4/16/2022
Astros
L 4-0
Home
4/17/2022
Astros
W 7-2
Home
4/19/2022
Rangers
W 6-2
Home
4/20/2022
Rangers
-
Home
4/21/2022
Rangers
-
Home
4/22/2022
Royals
-
Home
4/23/2022
Royals
-
Home
4/24/2022
Royals
-
Home
4/26/2022
Rays
-
Away
Rangers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/14/2022
Angels
-
Home
4/15/2022
Angels
L 9-6
Home
4/16/2022
Angels
L 7-2
Home
4/17/2022
Angels
L 8-3
Home
4/19/2022
Mariners
L 6-2
Away
4/20/2022
Mariners
-
Away
4/21/2022
Mariners
-
Away
4/22/2022
Athletics
-
Away
4/23/2022
Athletics
-
Away
4/24/2022
Athletics
-
Away
4/25/2022
Astros
-
Home
