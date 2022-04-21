How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 4/20/2022

Skip to main content

Texas Rangers vs. Seattle Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 17, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France (23) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a three-run home run against the Houston Astros during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 17, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France (23) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a three-run home run against the Houston Astros during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Adam Frazier and the Seattle Mariners will play Nate Lowe and the Texas Rangers on Wednesday at T-Mobile Park, at 9:40 PM ET.

Mariners vs. Rangers Live Streaming and TV Channel

Mariners vs. Rangers Batting Stats

  • The Mariners are 15th in the league with a .231 batting average.
  • The Mariners rank 13th in runs scored with 45, 4.5 per game.
  • The Mariners rank seventh in the league with an on-base percentage of .326.
  • The Rangers' .222 batting average ranks 19th in the league this season.
  • The Rangers have scored the 18th-most runs in the league this season with 41 (4.6 per game).
  • The Rangers have an OBP of .301 this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.

Mariners Impact Players

  • Ty France has put up a team-best nine runs batted in.
  • France's home runs place him 26th in MLB, and he ranks 11th in RBI.
  • J.P. Crawford's .355 batting average is a team-high mark.
  • Including all MLB hitters, Crawford is 184th in home runs and 260th in RBI.
  • Eugenio Suarez has three home runs, best in the lineup.
  • Frazier is hitting .279 with two doubles, a triple and a walk.

Rangers Impact Players

  • Brad Miller is batting .294 this season with a team-high two home runs and five RBI.
  • Among all hitters in MLB, Miller's home run total ranks 26th and his RBI tally is 66th.
  • Lowe leads Texas in runs batted in with five while batting .353.
  • Lowe is 184th in homers and 66th in RBI among all MLB batters this year.
  • Adolis Garcia leads Texas in home runs with two and runs batted in with five.
  • Mitch Garver has collected five hits this season and has an OBP of .364. He's slugging .320 on the year.

Mariners and Rangers Schedules

Mariners

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/14/2022

White Sox

W 5-1

Away

4/15/2022

Astros

W 11-1

Home

4/16/2022

Astros

L 4-0

Home

4/17/2022

Astros

W 7-2

Home

4/19/2022

Rangers

W 6-2

Home

4/20/2022

Rangers

-

Home

4/21/2022

Rangers

-

Home

4/22/2022

Royals

-

Home

4/23/2022

Royals

-

Home

4/24/2022

Royals

-

Home

4/26/2022

Rays

-

Away

Rangers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/14/2022

Angels

-

Home

4/15/2022

Angels

L 9-6

Home

4/16/2022

Angels

L 7-2

Home

4/17/2022

Angels

L 8-3

Home

4/19/2022

Mariners

L 6-2

Away

4/20/2022

Mariners

-

Away

4/21/2022

Mariners

-

Away

4/22/2022

Athletics

-

Away

4/23/2022

Athletics

-

Away

4/24/2022

Athletics

-

Away

4/25/2022

Astros

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
20
2022

Texas Rangers at Seattle Mariners

TV CHANNEL: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Time
9:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

we-need-to-talk-about-america-fuse-770x433
entertainment

How to Watch We Need to Talk About America Series Premiere

By Quinn Roberts2 minutes ago
Apr 17, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France (23) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a three-run home run against the Houston Astros during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 4/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff22 minutes ago
Apr 17, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France (23) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a three-run home run against the Houston Astros during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 4/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff22 minutes ago
Apr 17, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Chicago Bulls guard DeMar DeRozan (11) shoots over Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21) during the first quarter during game one of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Chicago Bulls vs. Milwaukee Bucks: NBA Playoffs Game 2 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff32 minutes ago
Apr 17, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Chicago Bulls guard DeMar DeRozan (11) shoots over Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21) during the first quarter during game one of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Chicago Bulls: NBA Playoffs Game 2 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff32 minutes ago
Soccer

CF Monterrey vs. Atlas FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff56 minutes ago
USATSI_18111975
NHL

How to Watch Blackhawks at Coyotes

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
USATSI_18112502
NHL

How to Watch Avalanche at Kraken

By Evan Massey1 hour ago
USATSI_18112420
NHL

How to Watch Capitals at Golden Knights

By Evan Massey1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy