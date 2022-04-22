How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 4/21/2022

Texas Rangers vs. Seattle Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Adam Frazier and the Seattle Mariners play the Texas Rangers on Thursday at T-Mobile Park. Taylor Hearn will start for Texas, with first pitch at 9:40 PM ET.
Mariners vs. Rangers Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Thursday, April 21, 2022
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Mariners vs. Rangers Batting Stats
- The Mariners have the 12th-ranked batting average in the league (.237).
- The Mariners have the No. 14 offense in MLB action scoring 4.5 runs per game (49 total runs).
- The Mariners rank sixth in the league with an on-base percentage of .333.
- The Rangers have a team batting average of .224 this season, which ranks 18th among MLB teams.
- The Rangers have scored 43 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Rangers have an OBP of .296 this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.
Mariners Impact Players
- Ty France has driven in the most runs for the Mariners with 10 runs batted in.
- In all of MLB, France is 31st in home runs and ninth in RBI.
- Frazier has four doubles, a triple and two walks while batting .319.
- Frazier is 195th in homers and 40th in RBI in the majors.
- J.P. Crawford paces the Mariners' lineup with a .324 batting average.
- Eugenio Suarez has swatted a team- leading three home runs.
Rangers Impact Players
- Brad Miller is batting .238 this season with a team-high two home runs.
- Among all batters in MLB, Miller ranks 31st in home runs and 78th in RBI.
- Adolis Garcia is batting .162 this season with a team-high two home runs and six RBI.
- Garcia is currently 31st in home runs and 57th in RBI in the major leagues.
- Nate Lowe leads Texas with a .368 batting average.
- Corey Seager is batting .289 with an OBP of .325 and a slugging percentage of .316 this season.
Mariners and Rangers Schedules
Mariners
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/15/2022
Astros
W 11-1
Home
4/16/2022
Astros
L 4-0
Home
4/17/2022
Astros
W 7-2
Home
4/19/2022
Rangers
W 6-2
Home
4/20/2022
Rangers
W 4-2
Home
4/21/2022
Rangers
-
Home
4/22/2022
Royals
-
Home
4/23/2022
Royals
-
Home
4/24/2022
Royals
-
Home
4/26/2022
Rays
-
Away
4/27/2022
Rays
-
Away
Rangers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/15/2022
Angels
L 9-6
Home
4/16/2022
Angels
L 7-2
Home
4/17/2022
Angels
L 8-3
Home
4/19/2022
Mariners
L 6-2
Away
4/20/2022
Mariners
L 4-2
Away
4/21/2022
Mariners
-
Away
4/22/2022
Athletics
-
Away
4/23/2022
Athletics
-
Away
4/24/2022
Athletics
-
Away
4/25/2022
Astros
-
Home
4/26/2022
Astros
-
Home
