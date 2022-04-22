How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 4/21/2022

Skip to main content

Texas Rangers vs. Seattle Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 20, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners second baseman Adam Frazier (26) celebrates the win over the Texas Rangers with shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) and right fielder Jesse Winker (27) at T-Mobile Park. The Seattle Mariners beat the Texas Rangers 4-2. Mandatory Credit: Lindsey Wasson-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 20, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners second baseman Adam Frazier (26) celebrates the win over the Texas Rangers with shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) and right fielder Jesse Winker (27) at T-Mobile Park. The Seattle Mariners beat the Texas Rangers 4-2. Mandatory Credit: Lindsey Wasson-USA TODAY Sports

Adam Frazier and the Seattle Mariners play the Texas Rangers on Thursday at T-Mobile Park. Taylor Hearn will start for Texas, with first pitch at 9:40 PM ET.

Mariners vs. Rangers Live Streaming and TV Channel

Mariners vs. Rangers Batting Stats

  • The Mariners have the 12th-ranked batting average in the league (.237).
  • The Mariners have the No. 14 offense in MLB action scoring 4.5 runs per game (49 total runs).
  • The Mariners rank sixth in the league with an on-base percentage of .333.
  • The Rangers have a team batting average of .224 this season, which ranks 18th among MLB teams.
  • The Rangers have scored 43 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.
  • The Rangers have an OBP of .296 this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.

Mariners Impact Players

  • Ty France has driven in the most runs for the Mariners with 10 runs batted in.
  • In all of MLB, France is 31st in home runs and ninth in RBI.
  • Frazier has four doubles, a triple and two walks while batting .319.
  • Frazier is 195th in homers and 40th in RBI in the majors.
  • J.P. Crawford paces the Mariners' lineup with a .324 batting average.
  • Eugenio Suarez has swatted a team- leading three home runs.

Rangers Impact Players

  • Brad Miller is batting .238 this season with a team-high two home runs.
  • Among all batters in MLB, Miller ranks 31st in home runs and 78th in RBI.
  • Adolis Garcia is batting .162 this season with a team-high two home runs and six RBI.
  • Garcia is currently 31st in home runs and 57th in RBI in the major leagues.
  • Nate Lowe leads Texas with a .368 batting average.
  • Corey Seager is batting .289 with an OBP of .325 and a slugging percentage of .316 this season.

Mariners and Rangers Schedules

Mariners

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/15/2022

Astros

W 11-1

Home

4/16/2022

Astros

L 4-0

Home

4/17/2022

Astros

W 7-2

Home

4/19/2022

Rangers

W 6-2

Home

4/20/2022

Rangers

W 4-2

Home

4/21/2022

Rangers

-

Home

4/22/2022

Royals

-

Home

4/23/2022

Royals

-

Home

4/24/2022

Royals

-

Home

4/26/2022

Rays

-

Away

4/27/2022

Rays

-

Away

Rangers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/15/2022

Angels

L 9-6

Home

4/16/2022

Angels

L 7-2

Home

4/17/2022

Angels

L 8-3

Home

4/19/2022

Mariners

L 6-2

Away

4/20/2022

Mariners

L 4-2

Away

4/21/2022

Mariners

-

Away

4/22/2022

Athletics

-

Away

4/23/2022

Athletics

-

Away

4/24/2022

Athletics

-

Away

4/25/2022

Astros

-

Home

4/26/2022

Astros

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
21
2022

Texas Rangers at Seattle Mariners

TV CHANNEL: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Time
9:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
