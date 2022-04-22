How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 4/21/2022

Apr 20, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners second baseman Adam Frazier (26) celebrates the win over the Texas Rangers with shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) and right fielder Jesse Winker (27) at T-Mobile Park. The Seattle Mariners beat the Texas Rangers 4-2. Mandatory Credit: Lindsey Wasson-USA TODAY Sports

Adam Frazier and the Seattle Mariners play the Texas Rangers on Thursday at T-Mobile Park. Taylor Hearn will start for Texas, with first pitch at 9:40 PM ET.

Mariners vs. Rangers Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Thursday, April 21, 2022

Thursday, April 21, 2022 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest

Mariners vs. Rangers Batting Stats

The Mariners have the 12th-ranked batting average in the league (.237).

The Mariners have the No. 14 offense in MLB action scoring 4.5 runs per game (49 total runs).

The Mariners rank sixth in the league with an on-base percentage of .333.

The Rangers have a team batting average of .224 this season, which ranks 18th among MLB teams.

The Rangers have scored 43 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.

The Rangers have an OBP of .296 this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.

Mariners Impact Players

Ty France has driven in the most runs for the Mariners with 10 runs batted in.

In all of MLB, France is 31st in home runs and ninth in RBI.

Frazier has four doubles, a triple and two walks while batting .319.

Frazier is 195th in homers and 40th in RBI in the majors.

J.P. Crawford paces the Mariners' lineup with a .324 batting average.

Eugenio Suarez has swatted a team- leading three home runs.

Rangers Impact Players

Brad Miller is batting .238 this season with a team-high two home runs.

Among all batters in MLB, Miller ranks 31st in home runs and 78th in RBI.

Adolis Garcia is batting .162 this season with a team-high two home runs and six RBI.

Garcia is currently 31st in home runs and 57th in RBI in the major leagues.

Nate Lowe leads Texas with a .368 batting average.

Corey Seager is batting .289 with an OBP of .325 and a slugging percentage of .316 this season.

Mariners and Rangers Schedules

Mariners

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/15/2022 Astros W 11-1 Home 4/16/2022 Astros L 4-0 Home 4/17/2022 Astros W 7-2 Home 4/19/2022 Rangers W 6-2 Home 4/20/2022 Rangers W 4-2 Home 4/21/2022 Rangers - Home 4/22/2022 Royals - Home 4/23/2022 Royals - Home 4/24/2022 Royals - Home 4/26/2022 Rays - Away 4/27/2022 Rays - Away

Rangers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/15/2022 Angels L 9-6 Home 4/16/2022 Angels L 7-2 Home 4/17/2022 Angels L 8-3 Home 4/19/2022 Mariners L 6-2 Away 4/20/2022 Mariners L 4-2 Away 4/21/2022 Mariners - Away 4/22/2022 Athletics - Away 4/23/2022 Athletics - Away 4/24/2022 Athletics - Away 4/25/2022 Astros - Home 4/26/2022 Astros - Home

