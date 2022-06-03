How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 6/3/2022

Texas Rangers vs. Seattle Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Seattle Mariners versus Texas Rangers game on Friday at 8:05 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in Ty France and Marcus Semien.
Mariners vs. Rangers Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Friday, June 3, 2022
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
Mariners vs. Rangers Batting Stats
- The Mariners have the 15th-ranked batting average in the league (.240).
- The Mariners are the 18th-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.1 runs per game (210 total).
- The Mariners are fifth in the league with an on-base percentage of .321.
- The Rangers have a team batting average of .232 this season, which ranks 21st among MLB teams.
- The Rangers have scored 215 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Rangers have an on-base percentage of .295 this season, which ranks 26th in the league.
Mariners Impact Players
- France paces the Mariners with 36 runs batted in while accumulating a team-best batting average of .347.
- Including all hitters in baseball, France ranks 49th in home runs and ninth in RBI.
- J.P. Crawford is hitting .297 with nine doubles, a triple, five home runs and 23 walks.
- Crawford ranks 90th in homers and 193rd in RBI in the big leagues.
- Adam Frazier is batting .249 with 11 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 18 walks.
- Julio Rodriguez is hitting .272 with nine doubles, a triple, six home runs and 13 walks.
Rangers Impact Players
- Corey Seager leads Texas with 11 home runs this season. He's batting .236 with 24 RBI.
- In all of the major leagues, Seager is 12th in home runs and 67th in RBI.
- Adolis Garcia leads Texas in runs batted in with 32 while batting .232 with eight homers.
- Garcia ranks 38th in home runs and 14th in RBI among all major league batters this season.
- Semien has 38 hits this season and a slash line of .194/.258/.281.
- Jonah Heim has collected 29 hits this season and has an OBP of .325. He's slugging .465 on the year.
Mariners and Rangers Schedules
Mariners
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/28/2022
Astros
W 6-0
Home
5/29/2022
Astros
L 2-1
Home
5/31/2022
Orioles
W 10-0
Away
6/1/2022
Orioles
L 9-2
Away
6/2/2022
Orioles
W 7-6
Away
6/3/2022
Rangers
-
Away
6/4/2022
Rangers
-
Away
6/5/2022
Rangers
-
Away
6/6/2022
Astros
-
Away
6/7/2022
Astros
-
Away
6/8/2022
Astros
-
Away
Rangers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/29/2022
Athletics
L 6-5
Away
5/30/2022
Rays
W 9-5
Home
5/31/2022
Rays
W 3-0
Home
6/1/2022
Rays
L 4-3
Home
6/2/2022
Rays
L 3-1
Home
6/3/2022
Mariners
-
Home
6/4/2022
Mariners
-
Home
6/5/2022
Mariners
-
Home
6/6/2022
Guardians
-
Away
6/7/2022
Guardians
-
Away
6/8/2022
Guardians
-
Away
