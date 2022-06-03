How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 6/3/2022

Jun 2, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) celebrates with center fielder Julio Rodriguez (44) after the game against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

The Seattle Mariners versus Texas Rangers game on Friday at 8:05 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in Ty France and Marcus Semien.

Mariners vs. Rangers Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Friday, June 3, 2022

8:05 PM ET TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest (Regional restrictions may apply)

ROOT SPORTS Northwest (Regional restrictions may apply)

Mariners vs. Rangers Batting Stats

The Mariners have the 15th-ranked batting average in the league (.240).

The Mariners are the 18th-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.1 runs per game (210 total).

The Mariners are fifth in the league with an on-base percentage of .321.

The Rangers have a team batting average of .232 this season, which ranks 21st among MLB teams.

The Rangers have scored 215 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.

The Rangers have an on-base percentage of .295 this season, which ranks 26th in the league.

Mariners Impact Players

France paces the Mariners with 36 runs batted in while accumulating a team-best batting average of .347.

Including all hitters in baseball, France ranks 49th in home runs and ninth in RBI.

J.P. Crawford is hitting .297 with nine doubles, a triple, five home runs and 23 walks.

Crawford ranks 90th in homers and 193rd in RBI in the big leagues.

Adam Frazier is batting .249 with 11 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 18 walks.

Julio Rodriguez is hitting .272 with nine doubles, a triple, six home runs and 13 walks.

Rangers Impact Players

Corey Seager leads Texas with 11 home runs this season. He's batting .236 with 24 RBI.

In all of the major leagues, Seager is 12th in home runs and 67th in RBI.

Adolis Garcia leads Texas in runs batted in with 32 while batting .232 with eight homers.

Garcia ranks 38th in home runs and 14th in RBI among all major league batters this season.

Semien has 38 hits this season and a slash line of .194/.258/.281.

Jonah Heim has collected 29 hits this season and has an OBP of .325. He's slugging .465 on the year.

Mariners and Rangers Schedules

Mariners

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/28/2022 Astros W 6-0 Home 5/29/2022 Astros L 2-1 Home 5/31/2022 Orioles W 10-0 Away 6/1/2022 Orioles L 9-2 Away 6/2/2022 Orioles W 7-6 Away 6/3/2022 Rangers - Away 6/4/2022 Rangers - Away 6/5/2022 Rangers - Away 6/6/2022 Astros - Away 6/7/2022 Astros - Away 6/8/2022 Astros - Away

Rangers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/29/2022 Athletics L 6-5 Away 5/30/2022 Rays W 9-5 Home 5/31/2022 Rays W 3-0 Home 6/1/2022 Rays L 4-3 Home 6/2/2022 Rays L 3-1 Home 6/3/2022 Mariners - Home 6/4/2022 Mariners - Home 6/5/2022 Mariners - Home 6/6/2022 Guardians - Away 6/7/2022 Guardians - Away 6/8/2022 Guardians - Away

