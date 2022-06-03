How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 6/3/2022

Skip to main content

Texas Rangers vs. Seattle Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 2, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) celebrates with center fielder Julio Rodriguez (44) after the game against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

Jun 2, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) celebrates with center fielder Julio Rodriguez (44) after the game against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

The Seattle Mariners versus Texas Rangers game on Friday at 8:05 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in Ty France and Marcus Semien.

Mariners vs. Rangers Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Friday, June 3, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!

Mariners vs. Rangers Batting Stats

  • The Mariners have the 15th-ranked batting average in the league (.240).
  • The Mariners are the 18th-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.1 runs per game (210 total).
  • The Mariners are fifth in the league with an on-base percentage of .321.
  • The Rangers have a team batting average of .232 this season, which ranks 21st among MLB teams.
  • The Rangers have scored 215 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.
  • The Rangers have an on-base percentage of .295 this season, which ranks 26th in the league.

Mariners Impact Players

  • France paces the Mariners with 36 runs batted in while accumulating a team-best batting average of .347.
  • Including all hitters in baseball, France ranks 49th in home runs and ninth in RBI.
  • J.P. Crawford is hitting .297 with nine doubles, a triple, five home runs and 23 walks.
  • Crawford ranks 90th in homers and 193rd in RBI in the big leagues.
  • Adam Frazier is batting .249 with 11 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 18 walks.
  • Julio Rodriguez is hitting .272 with nine doubles, a triple, six home runs and 13 walks.

Rangers Impact Players

  • Corey Seager leads Texas with 11 home runs this season. He's batting .236 with 24 RBI.
  • In all of the major leagues, Seager is 12th in home runs and 67th in RBI.
  • Adolis Garcia leads Texas in runs batted in with 32 while batting .232 with eight homers.
  • Garcia ranks 38th in home runs and 14th in RBI among all major league batters this season.
  • Semien has 38 hits this season and a slash line of .194/.258/.281.
  • Jonah Heim has collected 29 hits this season and has an OBP of .325. He's slugging .465 on the year.

Mariners and Rangers Schedules

Mariners

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/28/2022

Astros

W 6-0

Home

5/29/2022

Astros

L 2-1

Home

5/31/2022

Orioles

W 10-0

Away

6/1/2022

Orioles

L 9-2

Away

6/2/2022

Orioles

W 7-6

Away

6/3/2022

Rangers

-

Away

6/4/2022

Rangers

-

Away

6/5/2022

Rangers

-

Away

6/6/2022

Astros

-

Away

6/7/2022

Astros

-

Away

6/8/2022

Astros

-

Away

Rangers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/29/2022

Athletics

L 6-5

Away

5/30/2022

Rays

W 9-5

Home

5/31/2022

Rays

W 3-0

Home

6/1/2022

Rays

L 4-3

Home

6/2/2022

Rays

L 3-1

Home

6/3/2022

Mariners

-

Home

6/4/2022

Mariners

-

Home

6/5/2022

Mariners

-

Home

6/6/2022

Guardians

-

Away

6/7/2022

Guardians

-

Away

6/8/2022

Guardians

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
3
2022

Seattle Mariners at Texas Rangers

TV CHANNEL: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Time
8:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jun 2, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) celebrates with center fielder Julio Rodriguez (44) after the game against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 6/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff57 seconds ago
Jun 2, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Marcus Semien (2) celebrates his home run with shortstop Corey Seager (right) against the Tampa Bay Rays during the sixth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 6/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff57 seconds ago
1652973704883
entertainment

How to Watch Guy's All-American Road Trip

By Kristofer Habbas5 minutes ago
p-valley-season-2
entertainment

How to Watch P-Valley Season 2 Premiere

By Iolanda Neto5 minutes ago
download
entertainment

How to Watch Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion Series Premiere

By Christine Brown5 minutes ago
RUGBY
Major League Rugby

SaberCats vs. Gilgronis stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Evan Lazar5 minutes ago
USATSI_18409624
NHL

How to Watch Lightning at Rangers, Game Two

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
May 24, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) runs to first base on an RBI double during the third inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Astros at Royals

By Ben Macaluso1 hour ago
May 28, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3, left) and left fielder Jesse Winker (27) celebrate following a 6-0 victory against the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Mariners at Rangers

By Ben Macaluso1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy