Marco Gonzales will take the mound for the Seattle Mariners aiming to take down Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

Rangers vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, June 4, 2022

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest (Regional restrictions may apply)

Rangers vs. Mariners Batting Stats

The Rangers are 22nd in MLB with a .232 batting average.

The Rangers rank 15th in runs scored with 218, 4.3 per game.

The Rangers are 27th in the league with a .294 on-base percentage.

The Mariners rank 17th in MLB with a .239 team batting average.

The Mariners have scored the 22nd-most runs in the league this season with 214 (4.1 per game).

The Mariners have an OBP of .319 this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.

Rangers Impact Players

Corey Seager has swatted a team- leading 11 long balls.

Among all hitters in the majors, Seager's home runs rank him 17th, and his RBI tally places him 58th.

Adolis Garcia has been productive as he leads his team with 32 RBI.

Garcia is 39th in home runs and 17th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.

Kole Calhoun is batting .255 with seven doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 12 walks.

Semien is hitting .190 with nine doubles, a triple, two home runs and 17 walks.

Mariners Impact Players

Ty France is batting .341 with 36 RBI, both of which lead Seattle hitters this season.

In all of the major leagues, France ranks 49th in home runs and 10th in RBI.

J.P. Crawford is batting .297 with an OBP of .390 and a slugging percentage of .451 this season.

Crawford is 96th in home runs and 200th in RBI among all MLB hitters this season.

Adam Frazier has collected 50 base hits, an OBP of .307 and a slugging percentage of .337 this season.

Eugenio Suarez is slugging .444 this season, with a team-best 10 homers while driving in 28 runs.

Rangers and Mariners Schedules

Rangers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/30/2022 Rays W 9-5 Home 5/31/2022 Rays W 3-0 Home 6/1/2022 Rays L 4-3 Home 6/2/2022 Rays L 3-1 Home 6/3/2022 Mariners L 4-3 Home 6/4/2022 Mariners - Home 6/5/2022 Mariners - Home 6/6/2022 Guardians - Away 6/7/2022 Guardians - Away 6/8/2022 Guardians - Away 6/10/2022 White Sox - Away

Mariners

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/29/2022 Astros L 2-1 Home 5/31/2022 Orioles W 10-0 Away 6/1/2022 Orioles L 9-2 Away 6/2/2022 Orioles W 7-6 Away 6/3/2022 Rangers W 4-3 Away 6/4/2022 Rangers - Away 6/5/2022 Rangers - Away 6/6/2022 Astros - Away 6/7/2022 Astros - Away 6/8/2022 Astros - Away 6/10/2022 Red Sox - Home

