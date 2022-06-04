Skip to main content

Texas Rangers vs. Seattle Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 2, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Marcus Semien (2) celebrates his home run with shortstop Corey Seager (right) against the Tampa Bay Rays during the sixth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports

Marco Gonzales will take the mound for the Seattle Mariners aiming to take down Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

Rangers vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 4, 2022
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!

Rangers vs. Mariners Batting Stats

  • The Rangers are 22nd in MLB with a .232 batting average.
  • The Rangers rank 15th in runs scored with 218, 4.3 per game.
  • The Rangers are 27th in the league with a .294 on-base percentage.
  • The Mariners rank 17th in MLB with a .239 team batting average.
  • The Mariners have scored the 22nd-most runs in the league this season with 214 (4.1 per game).
  • The Mariners have an OBP of .319 this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.

Rangers Impact Players

  • Corey Seager has swatted a team- leading 11 long balls.
  • Among all hitters in the majors, Seager's home runs rank him 17th, and his RBI tally places him 58th.
  • Adolis Garcia has been productive as he leads his team with 32 RBI.
  • Garcia is 39th in home runs and 17th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
  • Kole Calhoun is batting .255 with seven doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 12 walks.
  • Semien is hitting .190 with nine doubles, a triple, two home runs and 17 walks.

Mariners Impact Players

  • Ty France is batting .341 with 36 RBI, both of which lead Seattle hitters this season.
  • In all of the major leagues, France ranks 49th in home runs and 10th in RBI.
  • J.P. Crawford is batting .297 with an OBP of .390 and a slugging percentage of .451 this season.
  • Crawford is 96th in home runs and 200th in RBI among all MLB hitters this season.
  • Adam Frazier has collected 50 base hits, an OBP of .307 and a slugging percentage of .337 this season.
  • Eugenio Suarez is slugging .444 this season, with a team-best 10 homers while driving in 28 runs.

Rangers and Mariners Schedules

Rangers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/30/2022

Rays

W 9-5

Home

5/31/2022

Rays

W 3-0

Home

6/1/2022

Rays

L 4-3

Home

6/2/2022

Rays

L 3-1

Home

6/3/2022

Mariners

L 4-3

Home

6/4/2022

Mariners

-

Home

6/5/2022

Mariners

-

Home

6/6/2022

Guardians

-

Away

6/7/2022

Guardians

-

Away

6/8/2022

Guardians

-

Away

6/10/2022

White Sox

-

Away

Mariners

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/29/2022

Astros

L 2-1

Home

5/31/2022

Orioles

W 10-0

Away

6/1/2022

Orioles

L 9-2

Away

6/2/2022

Orioles

W 7-6

Away

6/3/2022

Rangers

W 4-3

Away

6/4/2022

Rangers

-

Away

6/5/2022

Rangers

-

Away

6/6/2022

Astros

-

Away

6/7/2022

Astros

-

Away

6/8/2022

Astros

-

Away

6/10/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
4
2022

Seattle Mariners at Texas Rangers

TV CHANNEL: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Time
4:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)


