How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 6/5/2022

Texas Rangers vs. Seattle Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 4, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Adolis Garcia (left) celebrates with Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) and Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) after the game against the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Texas Rangers versus Seattle Mariners game on Sunday at 2:35 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in Marcus Semien and Ty France.

Rangers vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 5, 2022
  • Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
  • TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!

Rangers vs. Mariners Batting Stats

  • The Rangers have the 21st-ranked batting average in the league (.231).
  • The Rangers have the No. 19 offense in MLB play scoring 4.3 runs per game (221 total runs).
  • The Rangers rank 27th in the league with an on-base percentage of .292.
  • The Mariners' .237 batting average ranks 17th in the league this season.
  • The Mariners have scored the 22nd-most runs in the league this season with 216 (4.1 per game).
  • The Mariners have an OBP of .318 this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.

Rangers Impact Players

  • Corey Seager has swatted a team- leading 11 long balls.
  • Seager is 19th in homers and 62nd in RBI among all batters in baseball.
  • Adolis Garcia has collected 35 runs batted in to pace his team.
  • Garcia is 33rd in homers in baseball and 14th in RBI.
  • Semien has nine doubles, a triple, two home runs and 17 walks while hitting .191.
  • Kole Calhoun is batting .255 with seven doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 12 walks.

Mariners Impact Players

  • France is batting .335 with 36 RBI, both of which rank first among Seattle hitters this season.
  • France is 51st in home runs and 11th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
  • J.P. Crawford has 52 hits and an OBP of .383 to go with a slugging percentage of .441 this season.
  • Overall, Crawford is 101st in homers and 207th in RBI this year.
  • Adam Frazier has collected 50 base hits, an OBP of .301 and a slugging percentage of .330 this season.
  • Julio Rodriguez has collected 53 hits this season and has an OBP of .324. He's slugging .416 on the year.

Rangers and Mariners Schedules

Rangers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/31/2022

Rays

W 3-0

Home

6/1/2022

Rays

L 4-3

Home

6/2/2022

Rays

L 3-1

Home

6/3/2022

Mariners

L 4-3

Home

6/4/2022

Mariners

W 3-2

Home

6/5/2022

Mariners

-

Home

6/6/2022

Guardians

-

Away

6/7/2022

Guardians

-

Away

6/8/2022

Guardians

-

Away

6/10/2022

White Sox

-

Away

6/11/2022

White Sox

-

Away

Mariners

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/31/2022

Orioles

W 10-0

Away

6/1/2022

Orioles

L 9-2

Away

6/2/2022

Orioles

W 7-6

Away

6/3/2022

Rangers

W 4-3

Away

6/4/2022

Rangers

L 3-2

Away

6/5/2022

Rangers

-

Away

6/6/2022

Astros

-

Away

6/7/2022

Astros

-

Away

6/8/2022

Astros

-

Away

6/10/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

6/11/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
5
2022

Seattle Mariners at Texas Rangers

TV CHANNEL: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Time
2:35
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

