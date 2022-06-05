How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 6/5/2022

Texas Rangers vs. Seattle Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Texas Rangers versus Seattle Mariners game on Sunday at 2:35 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in Marcus Semien and Ty France.
Rangers vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Sunday, June 5, 2022
- Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
- TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
Rangers vs. Mariners Batting Stats
- The Rangers have the 21st-ranked batting average in the league (.231).
- The Rangers have the No. 19 offense in MLB play scoring 4.3 runs per game (221 total runs).
- The Rangers rank 27th in the league with an on-base percentage of .292.
- The Mariners' .237 batting average ranks 17th in the league this season.
- The Mariners have scored the 22nd-most runs in the league this season with 216 (4.1 per game).
- The Mariners have an OBP of .318 this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.
Rangers Impact Players
- Corey Seager has swatted a team- leading 11 long balls.
- Seager is 19th in homers and 62nd in RBI among all batters in baseball.
- Adolis Garcia has collected 35 runs batted in to pace his team.
- Garcia is 33rd in homers in baseball and 14th in RBI.
- Semien has nine doubles, a triple, two home runs and 17 walks while hitting .191.
- Kole Calhoun is batting .255 with seven doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 12 walks.
Mariners Impact Players
- France is batting .335 with 36 RBI, both of which rank first among Seattle hitters this season.
- France is 51st in home runs and 11th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
- J.P. Crawford has 52 hits and an OBP of .383 to go with a slugging percentage of .441 this season.
- Overall, Crawford is 101st in homers and 207th in RBI this year.
- Adam Frazier has collected 50 base hits, an OBP of .301 and a slugging percentage of .330 this season.
- Julio Rodriguez has collected 53 hits this season and has an OBP of .324. He's slugging .416 on the year.
Rangers and Mariners Schedules
Rangers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/31/2022
Rays
W 3-0
Home
6/1/2022
Rays
L 4-3
Home
6/2/2022
Rays
L 3-1
Home
6/3/2022
Mariners
L 4-3
Home
6/4/2022
Mariners
W 3-2
Home
6/5/2022
Mariners
-
Home
6/6/2022
Guardians
-
Away
6/7/2022
Guardians
-
Away
6/8/2022
Guardians
-
Away
6/10/2022
White Sox
-
Away
6/11/2022
White Sox
-
Away
Mariners
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/31/2022
Orioles
W 10-0
Away
6/1/2022
Orioles
L 9-2
Away
6/2/2022
Orioles
W 7-6
Away
6/3/2022
Rangers
W 4-3
Away
6/4/2022
Rangers
L 3-2
Away
6/5/2022
Rangers
-
Away
6/6/2022
Astros
-
Away
6/7/2022
Astros
-
Away
6/8/2022
Astros
-
Away
6/10/2022
Red Sox
-
Home
6/11/2022
Red Sox
-
Home
