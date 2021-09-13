How to watch Rangers vs. Astros

September 13, 2021
How to Watch Houston Astros at Texas Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The AL West-leading Astros head to Arlington for the opening game of a Lone Star Series against the Rangers.
Author:

The Astros hold a 6.5-game lead over the Athletics and Mariners in the AL West as the season nears its close. On Monday night, they start a four-game series against the Rangers, who sit at the bottom of the division.

Veteran righthander Jake Odorizzi (6-7, 4.28 ERA) takes the mound for Houston against Spencer Howard (0-3, 621 ERA), who is looking for his first win of the season for Texas in 12 starts.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 13, 2021

Start Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT Sportsnet Southwest (Alternate)

You can live stream Astros vs. Rangers on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Rangers won two of three games in their weekend series against Oakland, including a 4-3 victory in the series finale Sunday at the Oakland Coliseum. Their success helped the Astros, shrinking their in-state rivals' magic number for a playoff spot to 14.

Houston enters this series the winner of four of its last six games after winning a weekend series against the Angels. Lance McCullers picked up his 12th win of the season in Sunday's 3-1 victory. He yielded just one run in six innings of work and struck out seven. First baseman Yuli Gurriel went 4-for-4 including an RBI in the first inning, which scored José Altuve.

Gurriel has been hot for Houston in the last month, hitting .322 with four home runs and 15 RBIs in his last 30 games.

Odorizzi, meanwhile, has not recorded a win in two appearances against Texas this year. In his last start against the Rangers on July 23, he didn’t make it out of the fifth inning, yielding three earned runs on four hits in 4.2 innings, but the Astros pulled off a 7-3 victory. Rangers shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa has posted three hits in eight at-bats against the veteran this season.

The Astros have won 11 of 15 games against the Rangers so far in 2021.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

September
13
2021

Houston Astros vs Texas Rangers

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Southwest (Alternate)
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
