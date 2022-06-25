How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Washington Nationals: Streaming & TV | 6/25/2022

Skip to main content

Texas Rangers vs. Washington Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 24, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Washington Nationals left fielder Lane Thomas (28) and Washington Nationals center fielder Victor Robles (16) and Washington Nationals right fielder Juan Soto (22) celebrate the win against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Adolis Garcia and the Texas Rangers square off against Cesar Hernandez and the Washington Nationals on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET in the second game of a three-game series.

Rangers vs. Nationals Live Streaming and TV Channel

Rangers vs. Nationals Batting Stats

  • The Rangers' .235 batting average ranks 22nd in MLB.
  • The Rangers rank 20th in runs scored with 299, 4.3 per game.
  • The Rangers' .295 on-base percentage ranks 25th in baseball.
  • The Nationals' .251 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking eighth in MLB.
  • The Nationals have scored 294 runs (four per game) this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.
  • The Nationals have an OBP of .317 this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.

Rangers Impact Players

  • Garcia has driven in the most runs for the Rangers with 46 runs batted in.
  • Garcia ranks 22nd in homers and 14th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
  • Corey Seager's 15 home runs pace his team.
  • Seager ranks 18th in homers and 75th in RBI so far this year.
  • Marcus Semien is hitting .231 with 11 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 24 walks.
  • Nate Lowe leads the team in batting average with a high-water mark of .275.

Nationals Impact Players

  • Josh Bell leads Washington in runs batted in with 45 while batting .306, which is also best on the team.
  • In all of the major leagues, Bell ranks 45th in homers and 18th in RBI.
  • Juan Soto's 14 home runs are most among Washington batters. He's driven in 31 runs this season while slugging .425.
  • Soto ranks 22nd in homers and 83rd in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Nelson Cruz is slashing .248/.331/.382 this season for the Nationals.
  • Hernandez has collected 79 hits this season and has an OBP of .313. He's slugging .333 on the year.

Rangers and Nationals Schedules

Rangers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/18/2022

Tigers

L 14-7

Away

6/19/2022

Tigers

L 7-3

Away

6/21/2022

Phillies

W 7-0

Home

6/22/2022

Phillies

W 4-2

Home

6/24/2022

Nationals

L 2-1

Home

6/25/2022

Nationals

-

Home

6/26/2022

Nationals

-

Home

6/27/2022

Royals

-

Away

6/28/2022

Royals

-

Away

6/29/2022

Royals

-

Away

7/1/2022

Mets

-

Away

Nationals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/18/2022

Phillies

L 2-1

Home

6/19/2022

Phillies

W 9-3

Home

6/21/2022

Orioles

W 3-0

Away

6/22/2022

Orioles

L 7-0

Away

6/24/2022

Rangers

W 2-1

Away

6/25/2022

Rangers

-

Away

6/26/2022

Rangers

-

Away

6/27/2022

Pirates

-

Home

6/28/2022

Pirates

-

Home

6/29/2022

Pirates

-

Home

7/1/2022

Marlins

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
25
2022

Washington Nationals at Texas Rangers

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
4:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
