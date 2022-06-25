How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Washington Nationals: Streaming & TV | 6/25/2022

Texas Rangers vs. Washington Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Adolis Garcia and the Texas Rangers square off against Cesar Hernandez and the Washington Nationals on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET in the second game of a three-game series.
Rangers vs. Nationals Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, June 25, 2022
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
Rangers vs. Nationals Batting Stats
- The Rangers' .235 batting average ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Rangers rank 20th in runs scored with 299, 4.3 per game.
- The Rangers' .295 on-base percentage ranks 25th in baseball.
- The Nationals' .251 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking eighth in MLB.
- The Nationals have scored 294 runs (four per game) this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Nationals have an OBP of .317 this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.
Rangers Impact Players
- Garcia has driven in the most runs for the Rangers with 46 runs batted in.
- Garcia ranks 22nd in homers and 14th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
- Corey Seager's 15 home runs pace his team.
- Seager ranks 18th in homers and 75th in RBI so far this year.
- Marcus Semien is hitting .231 with 11 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 24 walks.
- Nate Lowe leads the team in batting average with a high-water mark of .275.
Nationals Impact Players
- Josh Bell leads Washington in runs batted in with 45 while batting .306, which is also best on the team.
- In all of the major leagues, Bell ranks 45th in homers and 18th in RBI.
- Juan Soto's 14 home runs are most among Washington batters. He's driven in 31 runs this season while slugging .425.
- Soto ranks 22nd in homers and 83rd in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
- Nelson Cruz is slashing .248/.331/.382 this season for the Nationals.
- Hernandez has collected 79 hits this season and has an OBP of .313. He's slugging .333 on the year.
Rangers and Nationals Schedules
Rangers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/18/2022
Tigers
L 14-7
Away
6/19/2022
Tigers
L 7-3
Away
6/21/2022
Phillies
W 7-0
Home
6/22/2022
Phillies
W 4-2
Home
6/24/2022
Nationals
L 2-1
Home
6/25/2022
Nationals
-
Home
6/26/2022
Nationals
-
Home
6/27/2022
Royals
-
Away
6/28/2022
Royals
-
Away
6/29/2022
Royals
-
Away
7/1/2022
Mets
-
Away
Nationals
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/18/2022
Phillies
L 2-1
Home
6/19/2022
Phillies
W 9-3
Home
6/21/2022
Orioles
W 3-0
Away
6/22/2022
Orioles
L 7-0
Away
6/24/2022
Rangers
W 2-1
Away
6/25/2022
Rangers
-
Away
6/26/2022
Rangers
-
Away
6/27/2022
Pirates
-
Home
6/28/2022
Pirates
-
Home
6/29/2022
Pirates
-
Home
7/1/2022
Marlins
-
Home
