How to Watch Tigers at Astros

On Thursday night in MLB action, the Tigers will hit the road to take on the Astros in Houston.

There will be plenty of great games for fans to watch on the Thursday MLB schedule. From early top-notch contenders to simply good games, fans won't have to search hard to find a game that intrigues them. One matchup to keep an eye on will feature the Tigers traveling to Houston to take on the Astros.

How to Watch the Detroit Tigers at Houston Astros Today:

Game Date: May 5, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: ATT Sportsnet Southwest

Live stream the Detroit Tigers at Houston Astros on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Coming into tonight's game, the Tigers have gone 8-15 to open up the season. Detroit has not been good thus far, but still have time to begin turning things around. Last time out, the Tigers ended up losing to the Pirates by a final score of 7-2.

On the other side of this game, the Astros are 14-11 on the year thus far. Houston looks like a team that could once again be a serious contender in the American League. In their last game, the Astros beat the Mariners by a final score of 7-2.

While the Astros are certainly favored to win this game, the Tigers aren't going to go down without a fight. Fans will want to make sure to catch this game. Tune in to see who comes away with the victory this evening.

Regional restrictions may apply.