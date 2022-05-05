Skip to main content

How to Watch Detroit Tigers at Houston Astros: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Thursday night in MLB action, the Tigers will hit the road to take on the Astros in Houston.

There will be plenty of great games for fans to watch on the Thursday MLB schedule. From early top-notch contenders to simply good games, fans won't have to search hard to find a game that intrigues them. One matchup to keep an eye on will feature the Tigers traveling to Houston to take on the Astros.

How to Watch the Detroit Tigers at Houston Astros Today:

Game Date: May 5, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: ATT Sportsnet Southwest

Live stream the Detroit Tigers at Houston Astros on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Coming into tonight's game, the Tigers have gone 8-15 to open up the season. Detroit has not been good thus far, but still have time to begin turning things around. Last time out, the Tigers ended up losing to the Pirates by a final score of 7-2.

On the other side of this game, the Astros are 14-11 on the year thus far. Houston looks like a team that could once again be a serious contender in the American League. In their last game, the Astros beat the Mariners by a final score of 7-2.

While the Astros are certainly favored to win this game, the Tigers aren't going to go down without a fight. Fans will want to make sure to catch this game. Tune in to see who comes away with the victory this evening.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
5
2022

Detroit Tigers at Houston Astros

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Southwest
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18204066
MLB

How to Watch Tigers at Astros

By Evan Massey56 seconds ago
imago1011422840h
Copa Libertadores

How to Watch Bragantino vs. Vélez

By Rafael Urbina5 minutes ago
May 3, 2022; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) celebrates after scoring against Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) during the third period in game one of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Florida Panthers vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 2

By What's On TV Staff17 minutes ago
May 3, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) celebrates with center Evan Rodrigues (9) and center Brian Boyle (11) and goaltender Louis Domingue (70) after game one of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Rangers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 2

By What's On TV Staff17 minutes ago
Apr 29, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) fouls Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) in the fourth quarter during game six of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors: Western Conference Semifinals Game 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff29 minutes ago
imago1011646638h (1)
Womens College Lacrosse

How to Watch Oregon vs. Stanford in Women’s College Lacrosse

By Evan Lazar30 minutes ago
May 3, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) battles for a loose ball with Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) in the second half during game two of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
Apr 28, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) and Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley (11) embrace after game six of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Phoenix Suns vs. Dallas Mavericks: Western Conference Semifinals Game 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff32 minutes ago
Apr 28, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) embraces Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) at the end of game six of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Miami Heat vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff33 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy