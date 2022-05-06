How to Watch Tigers at Astros

The Tigers will hit the road to take on the Astros in Houston on Friday night in MLB action.

On Friday, there will be plenty of great games on the MLB schedule for fans to watch. If you enjoy good baseball, you won't have to look hard to find entertainment today. One intriguing matchup to watch will feature the Tigers traveling to Houston to face off against the Astros.

How to Watch the Detroit Tigers at Houston Astros Today:

Game Date: May 6, 2022

Game Time: 8:10 p.m. EST

TV Channel: ATT Sportsnet Southwest

Coming into today's game, the Tigers are just 8-16 on the season. Detroit has not gotten off to the start it was hoping for, but there is time to turn things around. In their last game, the Tigers ended up losing to the Astros by a final score of 3-2 and will look for revenge today.

On the other side of this matchup, the Astros have gone 15-11 to open up the season. Houston looks like a team that could be a dark-horse contender in the AL once again. After beating the Tigers in game one, the Astros will look to win their fifth straight game tonight.

This is a game that fans aren't going to want to miss. While neither of these teams has been dominant this year, they should put on a good show this evening. Make sure to tune in to see who picks up the win.

