How to Watch Tigers at Astros

The Tigers will hit the road to take on the Astros in Houston in an intriguing Saturday matchup.

As the 2022 MLB season continues forward, fans are starting to get an idea of what their respective teams may be capable of doing this year. With that in mind, every game at this stage of the season is still very important. One intriguing game to watch today will feature the Tigers traveling to Houston to face off against the Astros.

How to Watch the Detroit Tigers at Houston Astros Today:

Game Date: May 7, 2022

Game Time: 4:05 p.m. EST

TV Channel: ATT Sportsnet Southwest

Coming into today's game, the Tigers have gone 8-17 and need to string a few wins together badly. Detroit wasn't expected to be a serious contender, but the start of the year has been very disappointing. On the mound to start today's game will be Eduardo Rodriguez, who has gone 0-2 with a 5.33 ERA thus far.

On the other side of today's matchup, the Astros hold a 16-11 record. Houston has looked the part of a team that could be a contender in the American League. Framber Valdez will get the starting nod for the Astros and has gone 1-2 with a 3.42 ERA so far this season.

Both of these teams are looking to pick up a big win, but for very different reasons. This should be a very entertaining game to watch. Make sure to tune in to see who comes away with the win.

