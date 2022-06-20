Skip to main content

How to Watch Detroit Tigers at Boston Red Sox: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Tigers look to get even with the Red Sox on Monday after they took the first series of the season in April.

The Boston Red Sox are coming off a series win against the St. Louis Cardinals and the Detroit Tigers are looking to win three in a row heading into this series. The Tigers split their series against the Texas Rangers, but won the last two games of the four-game set. 

How to Watch: Detroit Tigers at Boston Red Sox Today: 

Game Date: June 20, 2022

Game Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

Live stream Detroit Tigers at Boston Red Sox on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Red Sox beat the Cardinals in their rubber match Sunday, winning 6-4. Nick Pivetta was a big reason for that, going seven innings and striking out 10, while only giving up one run. The Cards scored three runs in the ninth to make it interesting, but it wasn't enough. 

Detroit also won Sunday, beating the Rangers 7-3. The team relied on the bat of Robbie Grossman, who went 2-for-3 with two walks, a home run and four RBIs.

Now the Tigers will be on the road and they'll start Alex Faedo for the opener. The righty is 1-3 with a 4.28 ERA. The Red Sox will go with Josh Winckowski, who got his first major league win in his last start against the A's. 

The Sox won two of three games against the Tigers when these two teams met at the beginning of the season. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
20
2022

Detroit Tigers at Boston Red Sox

TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
7:10
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Boston Red Sox Xander Bogaerts
MLB

How to Watch Tigers at Red Sox

By Ben Macaluso3 minutes ago
Jun 18, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates designated hitter (left) and third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes (13) congratulate second baseman Diego Castillo (64) crossing home plate on a three-run home run against the San Francisco Giants during the third inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 6/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff8 minutes ago
Jun 18, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates designated hitter (left) and third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes (13) congratulate second baseman Diego Castillo (64) crossing home plate on a three-run home run against the San Francisco Giants during the third inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 6/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff8 minutes ago
Jun 19, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud, center, high fives Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) and Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) after they score on his three-run home run against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Giants at Braves

By Ben Macaluso13 minutes ago
May 31, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs relief pitcher David Robertson (R) celebrates with catcher Willson Contreras (L) after a win against the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Cubs at Pirates

By Adam Childs13 minutes ago
Softball
Athletes Unlimited Softball

How to Watch the Athletes Unlimited Softball: Team Blue vs Team Orange

By Adam Childs13 minutes ago
BASEBALL
2022 Men's College World Series

How to Watch the College World Series: Arkansas vs Ole Miss in College Baseball

By Adam Childs13 minutes ago
Cale Makar
SI Guide

Avalanche Go For 3–0 Lead vs. Lightning

By Kevin Sweeney4 hours ago
STANFORD BASEBALL
2022 Men's College World Series

How to Watch the College World Series: Stanford vs Auburn in College Baseball

By Adam Childs5 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy