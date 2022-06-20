How to Watch Tigers at Red Sox

The Tigers look to get even with the Red Sox on Monday after they took the first series of the season in April.

The Boston Red Sox are coming off a series win against the St. Louis Cardinals and the Detroit Tigers are looking to win three in a row heading into this series. The Tigers split their series against the Texas Rangers, but won the last two games of the four-game set.

How to Watch: Detroit Tigers at Boston Red Sox Today:

Game Date: June 20, 2022

Game Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

The Red Sox beat the Cardinals in their rubber match Sunday, winning 6-4. Nick Pivetta was a big reason for that, going seven innings and striking out 10, while only giving up one run. The Cards scored three runs in the ninth to make it interesting, but it wasn't enough.

Detroit also won Sunday, beating the Rangers 7-3. The team relied on the bat of Robbie Grossman, who went 2-for-3 with two walks, a home run and four RBIs.

Now the Tigers will be on the road and they'll start Alex Faedo for the opener. The righty is 1-3 with a 4.28 ERA. The Red Sox will go with Josh Winckowski, who got his first major league win in his last start against the A's.

The Sox won two of three games against the Tigers when these two teams met at the beginning of the season.

