How to Watch Tigers at Red Sox

The Detroit Tigers will try to even up this series against the Boston Red Sox in a veteran vs. rookie pitching matchup.

The Red Sox took advantage in game one of this series against the Tigers as they'll look for the series victory tonight. With the win, Boston got back into the last wild card spot in the American League behind Cleveland and Toronto. While the New York Yankees were the first club in the majors to win 50 games, the Red Sox still have a very good chance to make the playoffs. Considering how slow the season started, this is a huge momentum shift.

How to Watch: Detroit Tigers at Boston Red Sox Today:

Game Date: June 21, 2022

Game Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

The Red Sox won the first game on the arm of Josh Winckowski who was recently called up from Triple-A Worcester. He won the first game of his career last game against Oakland. He pitched 6.2 innings and only gave up two runs to earn the win. The bats were led by Franchy Cordero who went 3-4 with two RBIs.

The Red Sox will go from starting a rookie to now starting veteran Rich Hill. The 42-year-old is 2-4 with a 4.42 ERA so far this season. Beau Brieske, who made his MLB debut this year, is 1-5 with a 3.79 ERA. Can the Tigers get back in this series tonight?

