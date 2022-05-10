Tigers vs. Athletics stream: Watch online, TV channel

It will be home away from home for the Athletics in the first game of a doubleheader.

After breaking a season-long nine-game losing streak with a 2-0 victory at Detroit on Monday night, the Athletics (11-18) break out the home whites on Tuesday afternoon in the first game of a doubleheader against the Tigers (8-20). They'll revert to being the visitors in the nightcap.

How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Oakland Athletics Today:

Game Date: May 10, 2022

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: MLB Network

Live stream the Detroit Tigers vs. Oakland Athletics game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Tigers and A's were scheduled to play three games at Oakland in the first week of the original MLB schedule. After the lockout delayed the beginning of the season, Tuesday's game is a makeup of one of those lost games. The other two will be played in Oakland on July 21, immediately after the All-Star break.

Tony Kemp homered in the third inning and Paul Blackburn scattered four hits over 6.2 scoreless innings for the A's on Monday as they picked up their first win since April 28; also a combined shutout with Blackburn starting. It was the sixth straight loss for the Tigers.

In the first game of the doubleheader, Detroit will go with left-hander Tarik Skubal. He has a 3.04 ERA and 1.163 WHIP in 26.2 innings with 29 strikeouts in five starts. He took a no-decision in a loss on Thursday at Houston, striking out nine in six innings while allowing two solo homers.

Oakland will start right-hander Frankie Montas in the first game. He's made six starts with a 3.44 ERA and 0.927 WHIP in 36.2 innings, fanning 37. He fired seven scoreless innings on Wednesday at the Rays but took a no-decision in the 3-0 loss.

The Athletics have not announced a starter for game two. Detroit has recalled right-hander Alex Faedo from its Triple-A Toledo club to make his second start for the Tigers.

Regional restrictions may apply.