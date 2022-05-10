Athletics vs. Tigers stream: Watch online, TV channel

The struggling Athletics will take on the Tigers today in Detroit.

Early in the season, the Athletics find themselves at the bottom of the AL West with a 10-18 record, eight games behind the No.1-ranked Angels.

From closing out the series with the Giants to starting this series against the Tigers, the A's have lost nine straight games and have been swept three times.

How to Watch Oakland Athletics at Detroit Tigers Today:

Game Date: May 10, 2022

Game Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports California

Live stream Oakland Athletics at Detroit Tigers on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Currently, there are only two teams worse than Oakland in the American League. One is Boston which is half of a game behind at 10-19. The other is the Tigers, which are 8-19 this season and nine games behind the Twins in the AL Central.

Detroit was also swept in its last series, losing four straight on the road to the Astros heading into this set of games against Oakland.

Frankie Montas will take the mound against Detroit's Tarik Skubal. Montas is 2-2 this season with a 3.44 ERA, while Skubal has a worse W-L record at 1-2 but a better ERA at 3.04.

Regional restrictions may apply.