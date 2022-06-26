How to Watch Tigers at Diamondbacks

Skip to main content

How to Watch Detroit Tigers at Arizona Diamondbacks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Tigers aim for third series sweep of the season on Sunday in the desert against Dallas Keuchel’s Diamondbacks debut.

The Tigers took the first two games of their weekend series with the Diamondbacks by putting together big innings offensively and getting solid pitching with improved defensive play behind them. Today. the Tigers go for the series sweep in a Sunday matinee at Chase Field marking the final time these teams will meet in 2022.

How to Watch Detroit Tigers at Arizona Diamondbacks:

Match Date: June 26, 2022

Match Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Chicago

Live stream the Detroit Tigers at Arizona Diamondbacks game with fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Diamondbacks will start veteran Dallas Keuchel (2-5, 7.88 ERA) in his Arizona debut. Keuchel, the 2015 American League Cy Young Award winner, was designated for assignment by the Chicago White Sox on May 28 and after making two starts in the Arizona Complex League, gets the call back to the show today.

24-year-old rookie right hander Beau Brieske (1-6, 4.07 ERA) will be on the mound for the Tigers. Brieske has not benefited from run support as baseball's lowest-scoring offense has scored more than three runs twice in his 13 starts. Three weeks ago, Brieske picked up his first major league win allowing no runs in five-and-two-thirds innings in a 3-1 home win over Toronto.

Tied for sixth in the majors with 19 home runs, Diamondbacks' first baseman Christian Walker has hit a home run in each of his last three series, including at least one in the series finales against the Twins and Padres.

The Diamondbacks have lost five straight games and are 17-21 at home this season.

Regional restrictions may apply.

