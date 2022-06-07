Tigers vs. Pirates stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Detroit Tigers at Pittsburgh Pirates: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Red-hot Pirates look to continue their winning ways against a struggling Tigers team today.

The Pirates (24-28) have won five of six and host the Tigers (21-33) in a two-game interleague series that opens Tuesday. The teams split two games at Detroit on May 4.

Game Date: June 7, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: AT&T Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Alternate)

Live stream the Detroit Tigers and Pittsburgh Pirates game on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Pittsburgh took two of three at home from the Diamondbacks over the weekend and is seven games behind the Brewers in the NL Central.

The Tigers followed up a 6-2 homestand by dropping three straight at Yankee Stadium, including getting shut out in back-to-back games. Both teams were off on Monday.

Detroit has its top starter scheduled to open against the Pirates. Left-hander Tarik Skubal is 4-2 with a 2.15 ERA and 0.955 WHIP In 10 starts and 58.2 innings with 61 strikeouts. He beat the Twins in his last start on Wednesday, pitching seven scoreless innings and allowing only two hits.

For Pittsburgh, left-hander José Quintana is next up in the rotation. The former All-Star is having a revival of sorts, with a 2.32 ERA and 1.232 WHIP in 50.1 innings. In 10 starts, Quintana is 1-2 and didn't get out of the fifth inning in his last outing at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday.

June
7
2022

TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Alternate)
Time
7
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
