Tigers at Pirates stream: Watch online, TV channel

How to Watch Detroit Tigers at Pittsburgh Pirates: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Tigers can wrap up a season series victory over the Pirates with a win on Wednesday afternoon.

The Tigers (22-33) waited out a more than two-hour rain delay Tuesday night before breaking their three-game losing streak with a 5-3 win over the Pirates (24-29). The teams close out their two-game series on Wednesday afternoon at PNC Park.

How to Watch Detroit Tigers at Pittsburgh Pirates Today:

Game Date: June 8, 2022

Game Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: MLB Network

Live stream the Detroit Tigers at Pittsburgh Pirates game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Tarik Skubal worked seven innings to win his fourth straight decision and Detroit took a 2-1 lead in the season series over Pittsburgh. Spencer Torkelson doubled home the go-ahead run in the fourth inning before Harold Castro stroked a two-run single to center to give the Tigers a 4-1 lead.

Cal Mitchell's first career home run pulled the Pirates back to within 4-3 in the bottom of the fourth, but they would get no closer.

On Wednesday, Detroit has rookie right-hander Alex Faedo scheduled to start. He is 1-2 with a 3.09 ERA and 1.313 WHIP in 32 innings over six starts. On Thursday, Faedo got a no-decision after allowing two runs on five hits in five innings in a win over the Twins.

Right-hander Mitch Keller gets the call for Pittsburgh. He is 2-5 in 10 appearances, eight of them starts. Keller has a 5.77 ERA and 1.557 WHIP in 43.2 innings. He returned to the rotation on May 31 and worked around five walks in five innings in a win at Dodger Stadium.

Jun 7, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Detroit Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera (24) greets left fielder Willi Castro (9) crossing home plate and scoring a run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the third inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
