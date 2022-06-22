How to Watch Tigers at Red Sox

The Tigers and the Red Sox meet at Fenway Park on Wednesday in MLB regular season action in this huge game between two historic teams.

With a 7-3 record in their last 10 games, the Red Sox are sitting in third place in the jam-packed AL East at 37-31, a whopping 13-and-a-half games behind the division-leading Yankees (50-17). Detroit, meanwhile, is second-to-last in the AL Central with a 26-41 record so far this season.

How to Watch Detroit Tigers at Boston Red Sox Today:

Game Date: June 22, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

Live stream Detroit Tigers at Boston Red Sox on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Boston took game one of its series against Detroit at Fenway Park on Monday, with the game finishing 5-2 in favor of the host.

Franchy Cordero notched a pair of RBIs as Rafael Devers, J.D. Martínez and Christian Vázquez each added an RBI of their own in the victory. Josh Winckowski started on the mound for the Red Sox, going for over six innings and allowing seven hits and a couple of runs in the process.

The game one loss snapped a two-game winning streak for the Tigers in regular-season action, who had just come off winning the last two games of their four-game series against the Rangers.

Regional restrictions may apply.