How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 5/31/2022

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Chicago White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 26, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Toronto Blue Jays center fielder George Springer (4) first baseman Cavan Biggio (8) and starting pitcher Jordan Romano (68) celebrate the victory against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

George Springer and the Toronto Blue Jays will see Lucas Giolito on the hill for the Chicago White Sox in the first game of a three-game series, Tuesday at 7:07 PM ET.

Blue Jays vs. White Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 31, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Blue Jays vs. White Sox Batting Stats

  • The Blue Jays' .237 batting average ranks 14th in the league.
  • The Blue Jays are the 24th-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 3.9 runs per game (185 total).
  • The Blue Jays are 18th in baseball with a .307 on-base percentage.
  • The White Sox rank 21st in MLB with a .233 team batting average.
  • The White Sox are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 28th with just 167 total runs (3.6 per game) this season.
  • The White Sox have an on-base percentage of .290 this season, which ranks 28th in the league.

Blue Jays Impact Players

  • Springer leads the lineup with a batting average of .273, and leads the Blue Jays in home runs, with nine and runs batted in with 26.
  • Including all hitters in MLB, Springer ranks 27th in home runs and 33rd in RBI.
  • Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s nine home runs are a team-high total.
  • Guerrero ranks 27th in homers in MLB and 47th in RBI.
  • Bo Bichette has 12 doubles, seven home runs and nine walks while batting .253.
  • Santiago Espinal has 13 doubles, two home runs and 14 walks while batting .264.

White Sox Impact Players

  • Tim Anderson leads Chicago with a .356 batting average. He's also hit five homers and has 19 RBI.
  • Among all hitters in the majors, Anderson's home run total ranks 80th and his RBI tally ranks 110th.
  • Jose Abreu leads Chicago in runs batted in with 20 while batting .236 with five homers.
  • Overall, Abreu ranks 80th in homers and 98th in RBI this season.
  • Andrew Vaughn leads Chicago in RBI with 20 while batting .267 with five home runs.
  • Adam Engel is batting .250 with an OBP of .308 and a slugging percentage of .361 this season.

Blue Jays and White Sox Schedules

Blue Jays

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/24/2022

Cardinals

W 8-1

Away

5/26/2022

Angels

W 6-3

Away

5/27/2022

Angels

W 4-3

Away

5/28/2022

Angels

W 6-5

Away

5/29/2022

Angels

W 11-10

Away

5/31/2022

White Sox

-

Home

6/1/2022

White Sox

-

Home

6/2/2022

White Sox

-

Home

6/3/2022

Twins

-

Home

6/4/2022

Twins

-

Home

6/5/2022

Twins

-

Home

White Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/24/2022

Red Sox

L 16-3

Home

5/25/2022

Red Sox

W 3-1

Home

5/26/2022

Red Sox

L 16-7

Home

5/28/2022

Cubs

L 5-1

Home

5/29/2022

Cubs

W 5-4

Home

5/31/2022

Blue Jays

-

Away

6/1/2022

Blue Jays

-

Away

6/2/2022

Blue Jays

-

Away

6/3/2022

Rays

-

Away

6/4/2022

Rays

-

Away

6/5/2022

Rays

-

Away

How To Watch

May
31
2022

Chicago White Sox at Toronto Blue Jays

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:07
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
