How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 6/1/2022

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Chicago White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 31, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays center fielder George Springer (4) celebrates with third third base coach Luis River after advancing to third base on a double by shortstop Bo Bichette (not pictured) against the Chicago White Sox during the fifth inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

Alejandro Kirk and the Toronto Blue Jays will see Michael Kopech on the mound for the Chicago White Sox in the second game of a three-game series, Wednesday at 7:07 PM ET.

Blue Jays vs. White Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Wednesday, June 1, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!

Blue Jays vs. White Sox Batting Stats

  • The Blue Jays' .239 batting average ranks 12th in the league.
  • The Blue Jays are the 23rd-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging four runs per game (191 total).
  • The Blue Jays are 18th in the league with an on-base percentage of .309.
  • The White Sox rank 17th in MLB with a .236 team batting average.
  • The White Sox are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 28th with just 172 total runs (3.7 per game) this season.
  • The White Sox are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 28th with an OBP of .292.

Blue Jays Impact Players

  • George Springer leads the Blue Jays with nine home runs and 26 runs batted in, while recording a team-best batting average of .277.
  • Of all hitters in baseball, Springer's home runs place him 27th, and his RBI tally ranks him 34th.
  • Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s nine home runs are a team-high total.
  • Guerrero is 27th in homers in the majors and 53rd in RBI.
  • Bo Bichette has 13 doubles, seven home runs and 10 walks while hitting .257.
  • Kirk has seven doubles, three home runs and 17 walks while hitting .304.

White Sox Impact Players

  • Jose Abreu has been key for Chicago with five home runs, 20 RBI and a batting average of .244 this season.
  • Abreu's home run total puts him 84th in MLB, and he is 101st in RBI.
  • Luis Robert is slugging .438 this season, with a team-best six homers while driving in 17 runs.
  • Overall, Robert is 58th in home runs and 137th in RBI this season.
  • Andrew Vaughn leads the club in homers (six) and runs batted in (22) this season.
  • Adam Engel is batting .250 with an OBP of .306 and a slugging percentage of .357 this season.

Blue Jays and White Sox Schedules

Blue Jays

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/26/2022

Angels

W 6-3

Away

5/27/2022

Angels

W 4-3

Away

5/28/2022

Angels

W 6-5

Away

5/29/2022

Angels

W 11-10

Away

5/31/2022

White Sox

W 6-5

Home

6/1/2022

White Sox

-

Home

6/2/2022

White Sox

-

Home

6/3/2022

Twins

-

Home

6/4/2022

Twins

-

Home

6/5/2022

Twins

-

Home

6/6/2022

Royals

-

Away

White Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/25/2022

Red Sox

W 3-1

Home

5/26/2022

Red Sox

L 16-7

Home

5/28/2022

Cubs

L 5-1

Home

5/29/2022

Cubs

W 5-4

Home

5/31/2022

Blue Jays

L 6-5

Away

6/1/2022

Blue Jays

-

Away

6/2/2022

Blue Jays

-

Away

6/3/2022

Rays

-

Away

6/4/2022

Rays

-

Away

6/5/2022

Rays

-

Away

6/7/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
1
2022

Chicago White Sox at Toronto Blue Jays

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:07
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

