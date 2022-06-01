How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 6/1/2022

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Chicago White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Alejandro Kirk and the Toronto Blue Jays will see Michael Kopech on the mound for the Chicago White Sox in the second game of a three-game series, Wednesday at 7:07 PM ET.
Blue Jays vs. White Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 1, 2022
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
Blue Jays vs. White Sox Batting Stats
- The Blue Jays' .239 batting average ranks 12th in the league.
- The Blue Jays are the 23rd-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging four runs per game (191 total).
- The Blue Jays are 18th in the league with an on-base percentage of .309.
- The White Sox rank 17th in MLB with a .236 team batting average.
- The White Sox are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 28th with just 172 total runs (3.7 per game) this season.
- The White Sox are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 28th with an OBP of .292.
Blue Jays Impact Players
- George Springer leads the Blue Jays with nine home runs and 26 runs batted in, while recording a team-best batting average of .277.
- Of all hitters in baseball, Springer's home runs place him 27th, and his RBI tally ranks him 34th.
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s nine home runs are a team-high total.
- Guerrero is 27th in homers in the majors and 53rd in RBI.
- Bo Bichette has 13 doubles, seven home runs and 10 walks while hitting .257.
- Kirk has seven doubles, three home runs and 17 walks while hitting .304.
White Sox Impact Players
- Jose Abreu has been key for Chicago with five home runs, 20 RBI and a batting average of .244 this season.
- Abreu's home run total puts him 84th in MLB, and he is 101st in RBI.
- Luis Robert is slugging .438 this season, with a team-best six homers while driving in 17 runs.
- Overall, Robert is 58th in home runs and 137th in RBI this season.
- Andrew Vaughn leads the club in homers (six) and runs batted in (22) this season.
- Adam Engel is batting .250 with an OBP of .306 and a slugging percentage of .357 this season.
Blue Jays and White Sox Schedules
Blue Jays
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/26/2022
Angels
W 6-3
Away
5/27/2022
Angels
W 4-3
Away
5/28/2022
Angels
W 6-5
Away
5/29/2022
Angels
W 11-10
Away
5/31/2022
White Sox
W 6-5
Home
6/1/2022
White Sox
-
Home
6/2/2022
White Sox
-
Home
6/3/2022
Twins
-
Home
6/4/2022
Twins
-
Home
6/5/2022
Twins
-
Home
6/6/2022
Royals
-
Away
White Sox
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/25/2022
Red Sox
W 3-1
Home
5/26/2022
Red Sox
L 16-7
Home
5/28/2022
Cubs
L 5-1
Home
5/29/2022
Cubs
W 5-4
Home
5/31/2022
Blue Jays
L 6-5
Away
6/1/2022
Blue Jays
-
Away
6/2/2022
Blue Jays
-
Away
6/3/2022
Rays
-
Away
6/4/2022
Rays
-
Away
6/5/2022
Rays
-
Away
6/7/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
