How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 6/2/2022

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Chicago White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Toronto Blue Jays and Chicago White Sox will meet on Thursday at Rogers Centre, at 3:07 PM ET, with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Jose Abreu among those expected to deliver at the plate.
Blue Jays vs. White Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Thursday, June 2, 2022
- Game Time: 3:07 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
Blue Jays vs. White Sox Batting Stats
- The Blue Jays are 13th in the league with a .241 batting average.
- The Blue Jays have the No. 25 offense in MLB action scoring four runs per game (198 total runs).
- The Blue Jays' .312 on-base percentage ranks 14th in baseball.
- The White Sox rank 17th in MLB with a .236 team batting average.
- The White Sox are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 28th with just 175 total runs (3.6 per game) this season.
- The White Sox have an OBP of just .291 this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.
Blue Jays Impact Players
- The Blue Jays are lead in runs batted in by George Springer with a mark of 26, he also leads the team in hitting, posting an average of .277.
- Of all major league hitters, Springer is 40th in batting average, 40th in on-base percentage, and 15th in slugging.
- Guerrero been a consistent power bat this season, as he paces his team with 10 home runs and 26 RBI.
- Guerrero ranks 21st in homers and 36th in RBI so far this year.
- Bo Bichette is batting .255 with 13 doubles, seven home runs and 13 walks.
- Alejandro Kirk has seven doubles, three home runs and 17 walks while batting .292.
White Sox Impact Players
- Abreu leads Chicago in home runs (six) and runs batted in (22) this season while batting .250.
- Abreu is 60th in home runs and 89th in RBI among all batters in the majors.
- Luis Robert is slugging .433 this season, with a team-best six homers while driving in 17 runs.
- Overall, Robert is 60th in homers and 140th in RBI this year.
- Andrew Vaughn leads Chicago in home runs with six and runs batted in with 22.
- A.J. Pollock has 26 hits and an OBP of .254 to go with a slugging percentage of .365 this season.
Blue Jays and White Sox Schedules
Blue Jays
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/27/2022
Angels
W 4-3
Away
5/28/2022
Angels
W 6-5
Away
5/29/2022
Angels
W 11-10
Away
5/31/2022
White Sox
W 6-5
Home
6/1/2022
White Sox
W 7-3
Home
6/2/2022
White Sox
-
Home
6/3/2022
Twins
-
Home
6/4/2022
Twins
-
Home
6/5/2022
Twins
-
Home
6/6/2022
Royals
-
Away
6/7/2022
Royals
-
Away
White Sox
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/26/2022
Red Sox
L 16-7
Home
5/28/2022
Cubs
L 5-1
Home
5/29/2022
Cubs
W 5-4
Home
5/31/2022
Blue Jays
L 6-5
Away
6/1/2022
Blue Jays
L 7-3
Away
6/2/2022
Blue Jays
-
Away
6/3/2022
Rays
-
Away
6/4/2022
Rays
-
Away
6/5/2022
Rays
-
Away
6/7/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
6/8/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
