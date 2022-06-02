How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 6/2/2022

Jun 1, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays catcher Danny Jansen (9) has a bucket of ice water dumped over his head by first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) as they celebrate a win over the Chicago White Sox at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Blue Jays and Chicago White Sox will meet on Thursday at Rogers Centre, at 3:07 PM ET, with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Jose Abreu among those expected to deliver at the plate.

Blue Jays vs. White Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel

Thursday, June 2, 2022 Game Time: 3:07 PM ET

3:07 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

Live Stream on fuboTV

Blue Jays vs. White Sox Batting Stats

The Blue Jays are 13th in the league with a .241 batting average.

The Blue Jays have the No. 25 offense in MLB action scoring four runs per game (198 total runs).

The Blue Jays' .312 on-base percentage ranks 14th in baseball.

The White Sox rank 17th in MLB with a .236 team batting average.

The White Sox are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 28th with just 175 total runs (3.6 per game) this season.

The White Sox have an OBP of just .291 this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Blue Jays Impact Players

The Blue Jays are lead in runs batted in by George Springer with a mark of 26, he also leads the team in hitting, posting an average of .277.

Of all major league hitters, Springer is 40th in batting average, 40th in on-base percentage, and 15th in slugging.

Guerrero been a consistent power bat this season, as he paces his team with 10 home runs and 26 RBI.

Guerrero ranks 21st in homers and 36th in RBI so far this year.

Bo Bichette is batting .255 with 13 doubles, seven home runs and 13 walks.

Alejandro Kirk has seven doubles, three home runs and 17 walks while batting .292.

White Sox Impact Players

Abreu leads Chicago in home runs (six) and runs batted in (22) this season while batting .250.

Abreu is 60th in home runs and 89th in RBI among all batters in the majors.

Luis Robert is slugging .433 this season, with a team-best six homers while driving in 17 runs.

Overall, Robert is 60th in homers and 140th in RBI this year.

Andrew Vaughn leads Chicago in home runs with six and runs batted in with 22.

A.J. Pollock has 26 hits and an OBP of .254 to go with a slugging percentage of .365 this season.

Blue Jays and White Sox Schedules

Blue Jays

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/27/2022 Angels W 4-3 Away 5/28/2022 Angels W 6-5 Away 5/29/2022 Angels W 11-10 Away 5/31/2022 White Sox W 6-5 Home 6/1/2022 White Sox W 7-3 Home 6/2/2022 White Sox - Home 6/3/2022 Twins - Home 6/4/2022 Twins - Home 6/5/2022 Twins - Home 6/6/2022 Royals - Away 6/7/2022 Royals - Away

White Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/26/2022 Red Sox L 16-7 Home 5/28/2022 Cubs L 5-1 Home 5/29/2022 Cubs W 5-4 Home 5/31/2022 Blue Jays L 6-5 Away 6/1/2022 Blue Jays L 7-3 Away 6/2/2022 Blue Jays - Away 6/3/2022 Rays - Away 6/4/2022 Rays - Away 6/5/2022 Rays - Away 6/7/2022 Dodgers - Home 6/8/2022 Dodgers - Home

