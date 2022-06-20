How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 6/20/2022

Jun 13, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays center fielder George Springer (4) scores a run and celebrates with Toronto Blue Jays right fielder Teoscar Hernandez (37) against the Baltimore Orioles during the first inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago White Sox will look to Jose Abreu for continued offensive production when they take the field against George Springer and the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday, in the first game of a three-game series at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Blue Jays vs. White Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Monday, June 20, 2022

Monday, June 20, 2022 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

Blue Jays vs. White Sox Batting Stats

The Blue Jays' .255 batting average is fifth-best in the majors.

The Blue Jays are the 11th-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.6 runs per game (301 total).

The Blue Jays' .324 on-base percentage ranks fifth-best in the league.

The White Sox have a team batting average of .250 this season, which ranks eighth among MLB teams.

The White Sox rank 24th in the league with 267 total runs scored this season.

The White Sox have the 21st-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.307).

Blue Jays Impact Players

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the Blue Jays with 17 home runs and runs batted in, driving in 41.

Among all batters in baseball, Guerrero's home runs rank him 10th, and his RBI tally places him 22nd.

Springer is hitting .264 with 11 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 23 walks.

Springer is 22nd in home runs and 48th in RBI among MLB hitters this season.

Alejandro Kirk leads the Blue Jays' lineup with a .307 batting average.

Bo Bichette has 15 doubles, 10 home runs and 18 walks while batting .260.

White Sox Impact Players

Abreu leads Chicago in home runs (nine) and runs batted in (32) this season while batting .263.

Abreu's home run total puts him 53rd in the big leagues, and he is 62nd in RBI.

Luis Robert is batting .294 with an OBP of .329 and a slugging percentage of .412 this season.

Robert ranks 109th in home runs and 87th in RBI among all major league hitters this season.

Andrew Vaughn's batting average of .309 leads all Chicago hitters this season.

A.J. Pollock has collected 46 hits this season and has an OBP of .298. He's slugging .403 on the year.

Blue Jays and White Sox Schedules

Blue Jays

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/15/2022 Orioles W 7-6 Home 6/16/2022 Orioles L 10-2 Home 6/17/2022 Yankees L 12-3 Home 6/18/2022 Yankees L 4-0 Home 6/19/2022 Yankees W 10-9 Home 6/20/2022 White Sox - Away 6/21/2022 White Sox - Away 6/22/2022 White Sox - Away 6/24/2022 Brewers - Away 6/25/2022 Brewers - Away 6/26/2022 Brewers - Away

White Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/14/2022 Tigers W 5-1 Away 6/15/2022 Tigers W 13-0 Away 6/17/2022 Astros L 13-3 Away 6/18/2022 Astros W 7-0 Away 6/19/2022 Astros L 4-3 Away 6/20/2022 Blue Jays - Home 6/21/2022 Blue Jays - Home 6/22/2022 Blue Jays - Home 6/23/2022 Orioles - Home 6/24/2022 Orioles - Home 6/25/2022 Orioles - Home

