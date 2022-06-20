How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 6/20/2022

Skip to main content

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Chicago White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 13, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays center fielder George Springer (4) scores a run and celebrates with Toronto Blue Jays right fielder Teoscar Hernandez (37) against the Baltimore Orioles during the first inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago White Sox will look to Jose Abreu for continued offensive production when they take the field against George Springer and the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday, in the first game of a three-game series at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Blue Jays vs. White Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel

Blue Jays vs. White Sox Batting Stats

  • The Blue Jays' .255 batting average is fifth-best in the majors.
  • The Blue Jays are the 11th-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.6 runs per game (301 total).
  • The Blue Jays' .324 on-base percentage ranks fifth-best in the league.
  • The White Sox have a team batting average of .250 this season, which ranks eighth among MLB teams.
  • The White Sox rank 24th in the league with 267 total runs scored this season.
  • The White Sox have the 21st-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.307).

Blue Jays Impact Players

  • Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the Blue Jays with 17 home runs and runs batted in, driving in 41.
  • Among all batters in baseball, Guerrero's home runs rank him 10th, and his RBI tally places him 22nd.
  • Springer is hitting .264 with 11 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 23 walks.
  • Springer is 22nd in home runs and 48th in RBI among MLB hitters this season.
  • Alejandro Kirk leads the Blue Jays' lineup with a .307 batting average.
  • Bo Bichette has 15 doubles, 10 home runs and 18 walks while batting .260.

White Sox Impact Players

  • Abreu leads Chicago in home runs (nine) and runs batted in (32) this season while batting .263.
  • Abreu's home run total puts him 53rd in the big leagues, and he is 62nd in RBI.
  • Luis Robert is batting .294 with an OBP of .329 and a slugging percentage of .412 this season.
  • Robert ranks 109th in home runs and 87th in RBI among all major league hitters this season.
  • Andrew Vaughn's batting average of .309 leads all Chicago hitters this season.
  • A.J. Pollock has collected 46 hits this season and has an OBP of .298. He's slugging .403 on the year.

Blue Jays and White Sox Schedules

Blue Jays

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/15/2022

Orioles

W 7-6

Home

6/16/2022

Orioles

L 10-2

Home

6/17/2022

Yankees

L 12-3

Home

6/18/2022

Yankees

L 4-0

Home

6/19/2022

Yankees

W 10-9

Home

6/20/2022

White Sox

-

Away

6/21/2022

White Sox

-

Away

6/22/2022

White Sox

-

Away

6/24/2022

Brewers

-

Away

6/25/2022

Brewers

-

Away

6/26/2022

Brewers

-

Away

White Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/14/2022

Tigers

W 5-1

Away

6/15/2022

Tigers

W 13-0

Away

6/17/2022

Astros

L 13-3

Away

6/18/2022

Astros

W 7-0

Away

6/19/2022

Astros

L 4-3

Away

6/20/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

6/21/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

6/22/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

6/23/2022

Orioles

-

Home

6/24/2022

Orioles

-

Home

6/25/2022

Orioles

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
20
2022

Toronto Blue Jays at Chicago White Sox

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
8:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

