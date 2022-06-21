How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 6/21/2022

Skip to main content

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Chicago White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 20, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) is greeted by right fielder Andrew Vaughn (25) after hitting a two run home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the third inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Jun 20, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) is greeted by right fielder Andrew Vaughn (25) after hitting a two run home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the third inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Jose Abreu are the hottest hitters on the Toronto Blue Jays and Chicago White Sox, who play on Tuesday at Guaranteed Rate Field, at 8:10 PM ET.

Blue Jays vs. White Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel

Blue Jays vs. White Sox Batting Stats

  • The Blue Jays rank fourth in MLB with a .254 batting average.
  • The Blue Jays score the 10th-most runs in baseball (308 total, 4.6 per game).
  • The Blue Jays rank sixth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .323.
  • The White Sox rank seventh in MLB with a .252 team batting average.
  • The White Sox rank 24th in the league with 275 total runs scored this season.
  • The White Sox have the 19th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.308).

Blue Jays Impact Players

  • Guerrero leads the Blue Jays in home runs (17) and runs batted in (41).
  • Among all hitters in baseball, Guerrero's home runs rank him 10th, and his RBI tally ranks him 22nd.
  • George Springer is hitting .263 with 11 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 23 walks.
  • Of all major league hitters, Springer is 22nd in home runs and 48th in RBI.
  • Alejandro Kirk has a team-best batting average of .307.
  • Bo Bichette is hitting .259 with 15 doubles, 10 home runs and 18 walks.

White Sox Impact Players

  • Abreu is batting .259 this season with a team-high nine home runs and 32 RBI.
  • Among all hitters in MLB, Abreu's home run total ranks 54th and his RBI tally is 63rd.
  • Luis Robert has 64 hits and an OBP of .332 to go with a slugging percentage of .428 this season.
  • Robert is 89th in home runs and 72nd in RBI among all batters in MLB.
  • Andrew Vaughn is batting .324 to lead Chicago, while adding seven homers and 31 runs batted in this season.
  • Tim Anderson is batting .357 with an OBP of .393 and a slugging percentage of .500 this season.

Blue Jays and White Sox Schedules

Blue Jays

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/16/2022

Orioles

L 10-2

Home

6/17/2022

Yankees

L 12-3

Home

6/18/2022

Yankees

L 4-0

Home

6/19/2022

Yankees

W 10-9

Home

6/20/2022

White Sox

L 8-7

Away

6/21/2022

White Sox

-

Away

6/22/2022

White Sox

-

Away

6/24/2022

Brewers

-

Away

6/25/2022

Brewers

-

Away

6/26/2022

Brewers

-

Away

6/27/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

White Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/15/2022

Tigers

W 13-0

Away

6/17/2022

Astros

L 13-3

Away

6/18/2022

Astros

W 7-0

Away

6/19/2022

Astros

L 4-3

Away

6/20/2022

Blue Jays

W 8-7

Home

6/21/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

6/22/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

6/23/2022

Orioles

-

Home

6/24/2022

Orioles

-

Home

6/25/2022

Orioles

-

Home

6/26/2022

Orioles

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
21
2022

Toronto Blue Jays at Chicago White Sox

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
8:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jun 20, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) is greeted by right fielder Andrew Vaughn (25) after hitting a two run home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the third inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Toronto Blue Jays: Streaming & TV | 6/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Jun 18, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) celebrates with New York Mets first basemen Pete Alonso (20) after hitting a two-run home run against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Jessica Alcheh-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 6/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Jun 20, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) is greeted by right fielder Andrew Vaughn (25) after hitting a two run home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the third inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 6/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Jun 18, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) celebrates with New York Mets first basemen Pete Alonso (20) after hitting a two-run home run against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Jessica Alcheh-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Mets vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 6/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Jun 19, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) receives congratulations from teammates after he hits a home run in the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 6/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff7 minutes ago
Jun 17, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Bryce Harper (3) is congratulated by teammates after scoring a run against the Washington Nationals during the third inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 6/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff7 minutes ago
p18367464_b_v13_ab
entertainment

How to Watch Celebrity Game Face Season Three Premiere

By Adam Childs12 minutes ago
Jun 13, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays center fielder George Springer (4) scores a run and celebrates with Toronto Blue Jays right fielder Teoscar Hernandez (37) against the Baltimore Orioles during the first inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Blue Jays vs. White Sox

By Alex Barth1 hour ago
Jun 17, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Bryce Harper (3) is congratulated by teammates after scoring a run against the Washington Nationals during the third inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Phillies at Rangers

By Alex Barth1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy