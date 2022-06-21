How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 6/21/2022

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Chicago White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Jose Abreu are the hottest hitters on the Toronto Blue Jays and Chicago White Sox, who play on Tuesday at Guaranteed Rate Field, at 8:10 PM ET.
Blue Jays vs. White Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 21, 2022
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
Live Stream on fuboTV
Blue Jays vs. White Sox Batting Stats
- The Blue Jays rank fourth in MLB with a .254 batting average.
- The Blue Jays score the 10th-most runs in baseball (308 total, 4.6 per game).
- The Blue Jays rank sixth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .323.
- The White Sox rank seventh in MLB with a .252 team batting average.
- The White Sox rank 24th in the league with 275 total runs scored this season.
- The White Sox have the 19th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.308).
Blue Jays Impact Players
- Guerrero leads the Blue Jays in home runs (17) and runs batted in (41).
- Among all hitters in baseball, Guerrero's home runs rank him 10th, and his RBI tally ranks him 22nd.
- George Springer is hitting .263 with 11 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 23 walks.
- Of all major league hitters, Springer is 22nd in home runs and 48th in RBI.
- Alejandro Kirk has a team-best batting average of .307.
- Bo Bichette is hitting .259 with 15 doubles, 10 home runs and 18 walks.
White Sox Impact Players
- Abreu is batting .259 this season with a team-high nine home runs and 32 RBI.
- Among all hitters in MLB, Abreu's home run total ranks 54th and his RBI tally is 63rd.
- Luis Robert has 64 hits and an OBP of .332 to go with a slugging percentage of .428 this season.
- Robert is 89th in home runs and 72nd in RBI among all batters in MLB.
- Andrew Vaughn is batting .324 to lead Chicago, while adding seven homers and 31 runs batted in this season.
- Tim Anderson is batting .357 with an OBP of .393 and a slugging percentage of .500 this season.
Blue Jays and White Sox Schedules
Blue Jays
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/16/2022
Orioles
L 10-2
Home
6/17/2022
Yankees
L 12-3
Home
6/18/2022
Yankees
L 4-0
Home
6/19/2022
Yankees
W 10-9
Home
6/20/2022
White Sox
L 8-7
Away
6/21/2022
White Sox
-
Away
6/22/2022
White Sox
-
Away
6/24/2022
Brewers
-
Away
6/25/2022
Brewers
-
Away
6/26/2022
Brewers
-
Away
6/27/2022
Red Sox
-
Home
White Sox
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/15/2022
Tigers
W 13-0
Away
6/17/2022
Astros
L 13-3
Away
6/18/2022
Astros
W 7-0
Away
6/19/2022
Astros
L 4-3
Away
6/20/2022
Blue Jays
W 8-7
Home
6/21/2022
Blue Jays
-
Home
6/22/2022
Blue Jays
-
Home
6/23/2022
Orioles
-
Home
6/24/2022
Orioles
-
Home
6/25/2022
Orioles
-
Home
6/26/2022
Orioles
-
Home
