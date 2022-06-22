How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 6/22/2022

Skip to main content

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Chicago White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 21, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) walks off the field as Chicago White Sox players celebrate winning on a baseball game against his team at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Jun 21, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) walks off the field as Chicago White Sox players celebrate winning on a baseball game against his team at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Lucas Giolito will take the mound for the Chicago White Sox against the Toronto Blue Jays and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. on Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.

Blue Jays vs. White Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel

Blue Jays vs. White Sox Batting Stats

  • The Blue Jays' .253 batting average is sixth-best in the majors.
  • The Blue Jays rank 11th in runs scored with 314, 4.6 per game.
  • The Blue Jays' .323 on-base percentage is sixth-best in baseball.
  • The White Sox have a team batting average of .254 this season, which ranks fourth among MLB teams.
  • The White Sox have scored the 21st-most runs in the league this season with 282 (4.3 per game).
  • The White Sox have an on-base percentage of .310 this season, which ranks 19th in the league.

Blue Jays Impact Players

  • Guerrero paces the Blue Jays in home runs (17) and runs batted in (42).
  • In all of baseball, Guerrero is 10th in homers and 21st in RBI.
  • George Springer is batting .260 with 11 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 23 walks.
  • Springer ranks 24th in home runs and 53rd in RBI in the majors.
  • Alejandro Kirk leads the Blue Jays with a team-best batting average of .304.
  • Bo Bichette is hitting .258 with 15 doubles, 10 home runs and 19 walks.

White Sox Impact Players

  • Jose Abreu leads Chicago in home runs this season with nine while driving in 32 runs.
  • Among all hitters in MLB, Abreu's home run total ranks 57th and his RBI tally is 66th.
  • Luis Robert leads Chicago in runs batted in (35) this season. He's batting .300 while slugging .432.
  • Overall, Robert ranks 93rd in homers and 48th in RBI this year.
  • Tim Anderson has 62 hits this season and a slash line of .358/.397/.497.
  • Andrew Vaughn leads Chicago with a batting average of .321. He's also hit seven home runs with 31 RBI.

Blue Jays and White Sox Schedules

Blue Jays

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/17/2022

Yankees

L 12-3

Home

6/18/2022

Yankees

L 4-0

Home

6/19/2022

Yankees

W 10-9

Home

6/20/2022

White Sox

L 8-7

Away

6/21/2022

White Sox

L 7-6

Away

6/22/2022

White Sox

-

Away

6/24/2022

Brewers

-

Away

6/25/2022

Brewers

-

Away

6/26/2022

Brewers

-

Away

6/27/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

6/28/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

White Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/17/2022

Astros

L 13-3

Away

6/18/2022

Astros

W 7-0

Away

6/19/2022

Astros

L 4-3

Away

6/20/2022

Blue Jays

W 8-7

Home

6/21/2022

Blue Jays

W 7-6

Home

6/22/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

6/23/2022

Orioles

-

Home

6/24/2022

Orioles

-

Home

6/25/2022

Orioles

-

Home

6/26/2022

Orioles

-

Home

6/27/2022

Angels

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
22
2022

Toronto Blue Jays at Chicago White Sox

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
2:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jun 21, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) walks off the field as Chicago White Sox players celebrate winning on a baseball game against his team at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 6/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Jun 21, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) celebrates with Kyle Tucker after the Astros defeated the New York Mets at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Mets vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 6/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Jun 21, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) walks off the field as Chicago White Sox players celebrate winning on a baseball game against his team at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Toronto Blue Jays: Streaming & TV | 6/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Jun 21, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) celebrates with Kyle Tucker after the Astros defeated the New York Mets at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 6/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Jun 21, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) celebrates with Kyle Tucker after the Astros defeated the New York Mets at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

New York Mets vs. Houston Astros stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Ben Macaluso11 minutes ago
Jun 21, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) walks off the field as Chicago White Sox players celebrate winning on a baseball game against his team at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Blue Jays vs. White Sox stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Ben Macaluso11 minutes ago
wimbledon-djokovic-2021
Tennis

Wimbledon 2022: Scores, Schedule, Brackets, News, How to Watch, Analysis

By Justin Carter2 hours ago
Jun 18, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) reacts after flying out during the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 6/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff15 hours ago
Jun 19, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Jared Koenig (46) and catcher Sean Murphy (12) celebrate after the final out of the ninth inning against the Kansas City Royals at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 6/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff15 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy