How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 6/22/2022

Jun 21, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) walks off the field as Chicago White Sox players celebrate winning on a baseball game against his team at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Lucas Giolito will take the mound for the Chicago White Sox against the Toronto Blue Jays and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. on Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.

Blue Jays vs. White Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, June 22, 2022

Wednesday, June 22, 2022 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

Blue Jays vs. White Sox Batting Stats

The Blue Jays' .253 batting average is sixth-best in the majors.

The Blue Jays rank 11th in runs scored with 314, 4.6 per game.

The Blue Jays' .323 on-base percentage is sixth-best in baseball.

The White Sox have a team batting average of .254 this season, which ranks fourth among MLB teams.

The White Sox have scored the 21st-most runs in the league this season with 282 (4.3 per game).

The White Sox have an on-base percentage of .310 this season, which ranks 19th in the league.

Blue Jays Impact Players

Guerrero paces the Blue Jays in home runs (17) and runs batted in (42).

In all of baseball, Guerrero is 10th in homers and 21st in RBI.

George Springer is batting .260 with 11 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 23 walks.

Springer ranks 24th in home runs and 53rd in RBI in the majors.

Alejandro Kirk leads the Blue Jays with a team-best batting average of .304.

Bo Bichette is hitting .258 with 15 doubles, 10 home runs and 19 walks.

White Sox Impact Players

Jose Abreu leads Chicago in home runs this season with nine while driving in 32 runs.

Among all hitters in MLB, Abreu's home run total ranks 57th and his RBI tally is 66th.

Luis Robert leads Chicago in runs batted in (35) this season. He's batting .300 while slugging .432.

Overall, Robert ranks 93rd in homers and 48th in RBI this year.

Tim Anderson has 62 hits this season and a slash line of .358/.397/.497.

Andrew Vaughn leads Chicago with a batting average of .321. He's also hit seven home runs with 31 RBI.

Blue Jays and White Sox Schedules

Blue Jays

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/17/2022 Yankees L 12-3 Home 6/18/2022 Yankees L 4-0 Home 6/19/2022 Yankees W 10-9 Home 6/20/2022 White Sox L 8-7 Away 6/21/2022 White Sox L 7-6 Away 6/22/2022 White Sox - Away 6/24/2022 Brewers - Away 6/25/2022 Brewers - Away 6/26/2022 Brewers - Away 6/27/2022 Red Sox - Home 6/28/2022 Red Sox - Home

White Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/17/2022 Astros L 13-3 Away 6/18/2022 Astros W 7-0 Away 6/19/2022 Astros L 4-3 Away 6/20/2022 Blue Jays W 8-7 Home 6/21/2022 Blue Jays W 7-6 Home 6/22/2022 Blue Jays - Home 6/23/2022 Orioles - Home 6/24/2022 Orioles - Home 6/25/2022 Orioles - Home 6/26/2022 Orioles - Home 6/27/2022 Angels - Away

