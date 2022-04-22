Toronto Blue Jays vs. Houston Astros Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Houston Astros and Toronto Blue Jays will meet on Friday at Minute Maid Park, at 8:10 PM ET. Ross Stripling will start for Toronto, aiming to shut down Kyle Tucker and company.
Astros vs. Blue Jays Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Friday, April 22, 2022
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Astros vs. Blue Jays Batting Stats
- The Astros' .200 batting average ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Astros have the No. 23 offense in MLB action scoring 3.4 runs per game (41 total runs).
- The Astros' .282 on-base percentage ranks 24th in baseball.
- The Blue Jays' .253 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking fifth in MLB.
- The Blue Jays rank 13th in the league with 52 total runs scored this season.
- The Blue Jays have the 11th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.315).
Astros Impact Players
- Alex Bregman has driven in a team-leading eight runs batted in.
- Among all hitters in baseball, Bregman is 35th in homers and 29th in RBI.
- Jeremy Pena's .308 batting average leads his team.
- Pena is 35th in home runs and 114th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
- Yordan Alvarez has three home runs, tops in the clubhouse.
- Michael Brantley has two doubles, a home run and four walks while batting .267.
Blue Jays Impact Players
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads Toronto in home runs with five, runs batted in with 11 and his batting average of .304 is also best on his team.
- In all of baseball, Guerrero is second in homers and eighth in RBI.
- George Springer has collected 13 hits this season and has an OBP of .315. He's slugging .469 on the year.
- Overall, Springer ranks 35th in home runs and 58th in RBI this season.
- Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has collected 14 base hits, an OBP of .340 and a slugging percentage of .354 this season.
- Matt Chapman has 12 hits and an OBP of .347 to go with a slugging percentage of .455 this season.
Astros and Blue Jays Schedules
Astros
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/16/2022
Mariners
W 4-0
Away
4/17/2022
Mariners
L 7-2
Away
4/18/2022
Angels
W 8-3
Home
4/19/2022
Angels
L 7-2
Home
4/20/2022
Angels
L 6-0
Home
4/22/2022
Blue Jays
-
Home
4/23/2022
Blue Jays
-
Home
4/24/2022
Blue Jays
-
Home
4/25/2022
Rangers
-
Away
4/26/2022
Rangers
-
Away
4/27/2022
Rangers
-
Away
Blue Jays
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/16/2022
Athletics
L 7-5
Home
4/17/2022
Athletics
W 4-3
Home
4/19/2022
Red Sox
L 2-1
Away
4/20/2022
Red Sox
W 6-1
Away
4/21/2022
Red Sox
W 3-2
Away
4/22/2022
Astros
-
Away
4/23/2022
Astros
-
Away
4/24/2022
Astros
-
Away
4/25/2022
Red Sox
-
Home
4/26/2022
Red Sox
-
Home
4/27/2022
Red Sox
-
Home
