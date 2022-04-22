Skip to main content

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Houston Astros Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 20, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) and Los Angeles Angels center fielder Brandon Marsh (16) react after Marsh slides safely into third base on a play during the fifth inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Astros and Toronto Blue Jays will meet on Friday at Minute Maid Park, at 8:10 PM ET. Ross Stripling will start for Toronto, aiming to shut down Kyle Tucker and company.

Astros vs. Blue Jays Live Streaming and TV Channel

Astros vs. Blue Jays Batting Stats

  • The Astros' .200 batting average ranks 27th in MLB.
  • The Astros have the No. 23 offense in MLB action scoring 3.4 runs per game (41 total runs).
  • The Astros' .282 on-base percentage ranks 24th in baseball.
  • The Blue Jays' .253 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking fifth in MLB.
  • The Blue Jays rank 13th in the league with 52 total runs scored this season.
  • The Blue Jays have the 11th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.315).

Astros Impact Players

  • Alex Bregman has driven in a team-leading eight runs batted in.
  • Among all hitters in baseball, Bregman is 35th in homers and 29th in RBI.
  • Jeremy Pena's .308 batting average leads his team.
  • Pena is 35th in home runs and 114th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
  • Yordan Alvarez has three home runs, tops in the clubhouse.
  • Michael Brantley has two doubles, a home run and four walks while batting .267.

Blue Jays Impact Players

  • Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads Toronto in home runs with five, runs batted in with 11 and his batting average of .304 is also best on his team.
  • In all of baseball, Guerrero is second in homers and eighth in RBI.
  • George Springer has collected 13 hits this season and has an OBP of .315. He's slugging .469 on the year.
  • Overall, Springer ranks 35th in home runs and 58th in RBI this season.
  • Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has collected 14 base hits, an OBP of .340 and a slugging percentage of .354 this season.
  • Matt Chapman has 12 hits and an OBP of .347 to go with a slugging percentage of .455 this season.

Astros and Blue Jays Schedules

Astros

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/16/2022

Mariners

W 4-0

Away

4/17/2022

Mariners

L 7-2

Away

4/18/2022

Angels

W 8-3

Home

4/19/2022

Angels

L 7-2

Home

4/20/2022

Angels

L 6-0

Home

4/22/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

4/23/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

4/24/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

4/25/2022

Rangers

-

Away

4/26/2022

Rangers

-

Away

4/27/2022

Rangers

-

Away

Blue Jays

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/16/2022

Athletics

L 7-5

Home

4/17/2022

Athletics

W 4-3

Home

4/19/2022

Red Sox

L 2-1

Away

4/20/2022

Red Sox

W 6-1

Away

4/21/2022

Red Sox

W 3-2

Away

4/22/2022

Astros

-

Away

4/23/2022

Astros

-

Away

4/24/2022

Astros

-

Away

4/25/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

4/26/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

4/27/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

How To Watch

April
22
2022

Toronto Blue Jays at Houston Astros

TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
8:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
