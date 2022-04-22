Apr 20, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) and Los Angeles Angels center fielder Brandon Marsh (16) react after Marsh slides safely into third base on a play during the fifth inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Astros and Toronto Blue Jays will meet on Friday at Minute Maid Park, at 8:10 PM ET. Ross Stripling will start for Toronto, aiming to shut down Kyle Tucker and company.

Astros vs. Blue Jays Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Friday, April 22, 2022

Friday, April 22, 2022 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest

Astros vs. Blue Jays Batting Stats

The Astros' .200 batting average ranks 27th in MLB.

The Astros have the No. 23 offense in MLB action scoring 3.4 runs per game (41 total runs).

The Astros' .282 on-base percentage ranks 24th in baseball.

The Blue Jays' .253 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking fifth in MLB.

The Blue Jays rank 13th in the league with 52 total runs scored this season.

The Blue Jays have the 11th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.315).

Astros Impact Players

Alex Bregman has driven in a team-leading eight runs batted in.

Among all hitters in baseball, Bregman is 35th in homers and 29th in RBI.

Jeremy Pena's .308 batting average leads his team.

Pena is 35th in home runs and 114th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.

Yordan Alvarez has three home runs, tops in the clubhouse.

Michael Brantley has two doubles, a home run and four walks while batting .267.

Blue Jays Impact Players

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads Toronto in home runs with five, runs batted in with 11 and his batting average of .304 is also best on his team.

In all of baseball, Guerrero is second in homers and eighth in RBI.

George Springer has collected 13 hits this season and has an OBP of .315. He's slugging .469 on the year.

Overall, Springer ranks 35th in home runs and 58th in RBI this season.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has collected 14 base hits, an OBP of .340 and a slugging percentage of .354 this season.

Matt Chapman has 12 hits and an OBP of .347 to go with a slugging percentage of .455 this season.

Astros and Blue Jays Schedules

Astros

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/16/2022 Mariners W 4-0 Away 4/17/2022 Mariners L 7-2 Away 4/18/2022 Angels W 8-3 Home 4/19/2022 Angels L 7-2 Home 4/20/2022 Angels L 6-0 Home 4/22/2022 Blue Jays - Home 4/23/2022 Blue Jays - Home 4/24/2022 Blue Jays - Home 4/25/2022 Rangers - Away 4/26/2022 Rangers - Away 4/27/2022 Rangers - Away

Blue Jays

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/16/2022 Athletics L 7-5 Home 4/17/2022 Athletics W 4-3 Home 4/19/2022 Red Sox L 2-1 Away 4/20/2022 Red Sox W 6-1 Away 4/21/2022 Red Sox W 3-2 Away 4/22/2022 Astros - Away 4/23/2022 Astros - Away 4/24/2022 Astros - Away 4/25/2022 Red Sox - Home 4/26/2022 Red Sox - Home 4/27/2022 Red Sox - Home

