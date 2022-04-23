How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 4/23/2022

Apr 22, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) and third baseman Matt Chapman (26) react after defeating the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Matt Chapman and the Toronto Blue Jays will square off against the Houston Astros and Jeremy Pena on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET, at Minute Maid Park.

Blue Jays vs. Astros Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, April 23, 2022

Saturday, April 23, 2022 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest

Blue Jays vs. Astros Batting Stats

The Blue Jays' .250 batting average is seventh-best in the league.

The Blue Jays rank 12th in runs scored with 56, 4.0 per game.

The Blue Jays' .310 on-base percentage is 13th in the league.

The Astros have a team batting average of just .200 this season, which ranks 27th among MLB teams.

The Astros have scored 44 runs (3.4 per game) this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.

The Astros have the 25th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.280).

Blue Jays Impact Players

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the squad with a batting average of .320, and paces the Blue Jays in home runs, with five and runs batted in with 11.

Of all hitters in baseball, Guerrero's home runs rank him second, and his RBI tally places him eighth.

Chapman has three doubles, two home runs and five walks while hitting .271.

Chapman ranks 40th in homers and 23rd in RBI among MLB hitters this season.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is hitting .269 with three doubles and three walks.

George Springer is batting .265 with four doubles, two home runs and two walks.

Astros Impact Players

Alex Bregman leads Houston in runs batted in with nine and has a batting average of .273.

Among all batters in the majors, Bregman ranks 40th in homers and 23rd in RBI.

Pena leads Houston in batting with a .286 average while slugging two homers and driving in four runs.

Overall, Pena is 40th in home runs and 129th in RBI this year.

Yordan Alvarez is slugging .517 this season, with a team-high three home runs. He's also collected six RBI.

Michael Brantley is batting .265 with an OBP of .321 and a slugging percentage of .367 this season.

Blue Jays and Astros Schedules

Blue Jays

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/17/2022 Athletics W 4-3 Home 4/19/2022 Red Sox L 2-1 Away 4/20/2022 Red Sox W 6-1 Away 4/21/2022 Red Sox W 3-2 Away 4/22/2022 Astros W 4-3 Away 4/23/2022 Astros - Away 4/24/2022 Astros - Away 4/25/2022 Red Sox - Home 4/26/2022 Red Sox - Home 4/27/2022 Red Sox - Home 4/28/2022 Red Sox - Home

Astros

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/17/2022 Mariners L 7-2 Away 4/18/2022 Angels W 8-3 Home 4/19/2022 Angels L 7-2 Home 4/20/2022 Angels L 6-0 Home 4/22/2022 Blue Jays L 4-3 Home 4/23/2022 Blue Jays - Home 4/24/2022 Blue Jays - Home 4/25/2022 Rangers - Away 4/26/2022 Rangers - Away 4/27/2022 Rangers - Away 4/28/2022 Rangers - Away

