How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 4/24/2022

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Houston Astros Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Jeremy Pena and the Houston Astros will hit the field at Minute Maid Park against the Toronto Blue Jays and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. on Sunday.
Astros vs. Blue Jays Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Sunday, April 24, 2022
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Astros vs. Blue Jays Batting Stats
- The Astros have the third-worst batting average in the league (.203).
- The Astros score the fifth-fewest runs in baseball (46 total, 3.3 per game).
- The Astros' .278 on-base percentage is the fifth-worst in baseball.
- The Blue Jays' .250 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking sixth in MLB.
- The Blue Jays have scored the 15th-most runs in the league this season with 59 (3.9 per game).
- The Blue Jays have the 14th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.308).
Astros Impact Players
- Alex Bregman leads the Astros with three home runs and runs batted in, driving in 11.
- Bregman's home runs rank him 19th in baseball, and he ranks 13th in RBI.
- Jeremy Pena has three doubles, a triple, two home runs and five walks while hitting .267.
- Pena ranks 46th in homers and 156th in RBI among major league hitters this year.
- Michael Brantley leads the Astros with a team-high batting average of .302.
- Yordan Alvarez has hit a team-best three home runs.
Blue Jays Impact Players
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads Toronto in home runs with five, runs batted in with 11 and his batting average of .333 is also best on his team.
- Among all hitters in MLB, Guerrero ranks third in home runs and 13th in RBI.
- George Springer has collected 14 hits this season and has an OBP of .310. He's slugging .509 on the year.
- Among all MLB hitters, Springer is 19th in homers and 63rd in RBI.
- Santiago Espinal has 10 hits this season and a slash line of .217/.288/.413.
- Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has collected 15 hits this season and has an OBP of .311. He's slugging .327 on the year.
Astros and Blue Jays Schedules
Astros
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/18/2022
Angels
W 8-3
Home
4/19/2022
Angels
L 7-2
Home
4/20/2022
Angels
L 6-0
Home
4/22/2022
Blue Jays
L 4-3
Home
4/23/2022
Blue Jays
L 3-2
Home
4/24/2022
Blue Jays
-
Home
4/25/2022
Rangers
-
Away
4/26/2022
Rangers
-
Away
4/27/2022
Rangers
-
Away
4/28/2022
Rangers
-
Away
4/29/2022
Blue Jays
-
Away
Blue Jays
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/19/2022
Red Sox
L 2-1
Away
4/20/2022
Red Sox
W 6-1
Away
4/21/2022
Red Sox
W 3-2
Away
4/22/2022
Astros
W 4-3
Away
4/23/2022
Astros
W 3-2
Away
4/24/2022
Astros
-
Away
4/25/2022
Red Sox
-
Home
4/26/2022
Red Sox
-
Home
4/27/2022
Red Sox
-
Home
4/28/2022
Red Sox
-
Home
4/29/2022
Astros
-
Home
