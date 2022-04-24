How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 4/24/2022

Apr 22, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) and third baseman Matt Chapman (26) react after defeating the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Jeremy Pena and the Houston Astros will hit the field at Minute Maid Park against the Toronto Blue Jays and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. on Sunday.

Astros vs. Blue Jays Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Sunday, April 24, 2022

Sunday, April 24, 2022 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest

Astros vs. Blue Jays Batting Stats

The Astros have the third-worst batting average in the league (.203).

The Astros score the fifth-fewest runs in baseball (46 total, 3.3 per game).

The Astros' .278 on-base percentage is the fifth-worst in baseball.

The Blue Jays' .250 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking sixth in MLB.

The Blue Jays have scored the 15th-most runs in the league this season with 59 (3.9 per game).

The Blue Jays have the 14th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.308).

Astros Impact Players

Alex Bregman leads the Astros with three home runs and runs batted in, driving in 11.

Bregman's home runs rank him 19th in baseball, and he ranks 13th in RBI.

Jeremy Pena has three doubles, a triple, two home runs and five walks while hitting .267.

Pena ranks 46th in homers and 156th in RBI among major league hitters this year.

Michael Brantley leads the Astros with a team-high batting average of .302.

Yordan Alvarez has hit a team-best three home runs.

Blue Jays Impact Players

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads Toronto in home runs with five, runs batted in with 11 and his batting average of .333 is also best on his team.

Among all hitters in MLB, Guerrero ranks third in home runs and 13th in RBI.

George Springer has collected 14 hits this season and has an OBP of .310. He's slugging .509 on the year.

Among all MLB hitters, Springer is 19th in homers and 63rd in RBI.

Santiago Espinal has 10 hits this season and a slash line of .217/.288/.413.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has collected 15 hits this season and has an OBP of .311. He's slugging .327 on the year.

Astros and Blue Jays Schedules

Astros

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/18/2022 Angels W 8-3 Home 4/19/2022 Angels L 7-2 Home 4/20/2022 Angels L 6-0 Home 4/22/2022 Blue Jays L 4-3 Home 4/23/2022 Blue Jays L 3-2 Home 4/24/2022 Blue Jays - Home 4/25/2022 Rangers - Away 4/26/2022 Rangers - Away 4/27/2022 Rangers - Away 4/28/2022 Rangers - Away 4/29/2022 Blue Jays - Away

Blue Jays

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/19/2022 Red Sox L 2-1 Away 4/20/2022 Red Sox W 6-1 Away 4/21/2022 Red Sox W 3-2 Away 4/22/2022 Astros W 4-3 Away 4/23/2022 Astros W 3-2 Away 4/24/2022 Astros - Away 4/25/2022 Red Sox - Home 4/26/2022 Red Sox - Home 4/27/2022 Red Sox - Home 4/28/2022 Red Sox - Home 4/29/2022 Astros - Home

