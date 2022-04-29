How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 4/29/2022

Apr 28, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) and right fielder Kyle Tucker (30) celebrate the win over the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Astros will look to Yordan Alvarez for continued success at the plate when they take the field against George Springer and the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday, in the first game of a three-game series at Rogers Centre.

Blue Jays vs. Astros Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Friday, April 29, 2022

Friday, April 29, 2022 Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)

Blue Jays vs. Astros Batting Stats

The Blue Jays have the seventh-best batting average in the majors (.245).

The Blue Jays rank 11th in runs scored with 80, four per game.

The Blue Jays are 19th in baseball with a .304 on-base percentage.

The Astros have a team batting average of just .204 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.

The Astros have scored 68 runs (3.6 per game) this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

The Astros have an on-base percentage of .279 this season, which ranks 25th in the league.

Blue Jays Impact Players

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the squad with a batting average of .309, and paces the Blue Jays in home runs, with five and runs batted in with 13.

Of all hitters in MLB, Guerrero ranks sixth in homers and 15th in RBI.

Springer is hitting .288 with five doubles, four home runs and four walks.

Including all MLB batters, Springer ranks 14th in homers and 44th in RBI.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is batting .274 with five doubles, two home runs and three walks.

Santiago Espinal is batting .262 with five doubles, two home runs and six walks.

Astros Impact Players

Alex Bregman is batting .250 with three home runs and 12 RBI for Houston this season.

Bregman ranks 34th in home runs and 21st in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.

Alvarez leads Houston in home runs with four while driving in eight runs and slugging .510.

Alvarez is currently 14th in home runs and 83rd in RBI in the major leagues.

Michael Brantley's batting average of .290 leads all Houston hitters this season.

Kyle Tucker leads Houston in home runs (four) and runs batted in (13) this season while batting .191.

Blue Jays and Astros Schedules

Blue Jays

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/24/2022 Astros L 8-7 Away 4/25/2022 Red Sox W 6-2 Home 4/26/2022 Red Sox W 6-5 Home 4/27/2022 Red Sox L 7-1 Home 4/28/2022 Red Sox W 1-0 Home 4/29/2022 Astros - Home 4/30/2022 Astros - Home 5/1/2022 Astros - Home 5/2/2022 Yankees - Home 5/3/2022 Yankees - Home 5/4/2022 Yankees - Home

Astros

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/24/2022 Blue Jays W 8-7 Home 4/25/2022 Rangers L 6-2 Away 4/26/2022 Rangers W 5-1 Away 4/27/2022 Rangers W 4-3 Away 4/28/2022 Rangers W 3-2 Away 4/29/2022 Blue Jays - Away 4/30/2022 Blue Jays - Away 5/1/2022 Blue Jays - Away 5/2/2022 Mariners - Home 5/3/2022 Mariners - Home 5/4/2022 Mariners - Home

